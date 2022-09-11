ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

‘This place will always be bigger than one person’: Alberts talks Frost firing, future of Husker football

LINCOLN - Trev Alberts called it a tough and sad day, that being the firing of head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Frost was let go with a record of 16-31 at Nebraska, on the heels of a loss to Georgia Southern. The announcement came just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Wideout's coach Mickey Joseph will take over as interim head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice, Lincoln NW Friday game canceled due to injuries

BEATRICE - Beatrice's week three tilt with Lincoln Northwest is being canceled with injuries to blame. In a release from Lincoln Public Schools, LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek said the number of injuries sustained by the group left the Falcons unable to field a proper team for Friday's game.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Statesboro, GA
Football
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Georgia Football
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
Statesboro, GA
Sports
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn renews garbage contract

AUBURN – The Auburn City Council approved a new contract for garbage collection with a familiar company at its meeting Monday. American Recycling & Sanitation of Rock Port, Mo., has served Auburn for over 25 years. Under the new contract, residential families will pay $14 to $16 per month...
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change

BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Mary C. Wampler, 81, Nebr. City

Mary C. Wampler, age 81, of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. Mary Catherine Wampler was born on December 23, 1940 in Wright County, Missouri; the daughter of Howard Owen and Dorothy (Edwards) Wampler. Her family later moved to Iowa where she graduated from the Sidney High School, Sidney, IA with the Class of 1961.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn pursues phase 3 downtown revitalization

AUBURN – Ceylon Herath and Mary Brown of Southeast Nebraska Development District met with the Auburn City Council Monday regarding phase 3 of its downtown revitalization program. Herath: “If the board approves tonight, this phase will help fund some more deeper public infrastructure improvements, structural improvements …”
AUBURN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#American Football#College Football
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha I-680 loop scheduled for temporary closure due to construction

OMAHA, Neb. -- An interstate loop in Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this week for bridge deck resurfacing. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said, depending on the weather, construction on the southbound Interstate 680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will start Sept. 14 to Sept. 15 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn residence engulfed in flames Monday evening

AUBURN-Auburn and Johnson fire departments responded to a house fire in Auburn after 4 p.m. Monday. The fire was located at the residence of 2403 O street. At least one person was transported from the scene by the Auburn Rescue Squad. According to the State Fire Marshal, details of the...
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Employees and community members sign beam for new CCH field house

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Community Hospital Wellness Center held a beam signing Tuesday morning, with city and area leaders coming out in support of the new field house. Columbus community members and staff from the Columbus Community Hospital joined together for an update on the field house construction as well as signing a beam that will be placed within the center.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple gunshots in several different areas reported in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple calls of gunfire from different locations but all around the same time. LPD said they received numerous calls at 3:00 a.m. on Monday from different callers that reported hearing gunshots in the area of 28th to 30th St. and Merrill to Potter St.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Man wanted in Colfax County arrested on meth charge in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Can you hear the rumble? Applejack parade nears

NEBRASKA CITY – There’s a new sound coming to Applejack Parade on Saturday that highlights drum corps. The parade route is being changed this year to accommodate a carnival on the east end of Central Avenue, so bands will turn right on Sixth Street and go another block to the drum line competition.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury welcomes over 160 vehicles to Museum Car Show

FAIRBURY, NE — The downtown square was the place to be Sunday in Fairbury. Over 160 cars of all ages, shapes and sizes surrounded the Jefferson County Courthouse for the 11th annual Fairbury City Museum Car Show. The event, Fairbury Museum Car Show Board Member Kirk Weichel says, is...
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities respond to fatal crash scene on Highway 50 in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. -- Wednesday morning, Sarpy County officials responded to a fatal crash. Around 11:15 a.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office as well as the Papillion Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 and Capehart Road. Authorities said a Ford F150 was heading north when it...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested for setting abandoned Raymond home on fire

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a man they believe intentionally set an abandoned home on fire in Raymond last month. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in August, deputies were called to a fire near northwest 40th St. and Raymond Rd., at an abandoned home. The State Fire Marshal's...
RAYMOND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy