Interim HC Mickey Joseph focused on Oklahoma, players in first week
LINCOLN - It’s a new era for Husker football. Scott Frost is out as head coach, Mickey Joseph in as interim head coach. In his first few days at the helm, Joseph said his focus is getting the team in the right mindset for the future. “My number one...
‘This place will always be bigger than one person’: Alberts talks Frost firing, future of Husker football
LINCOLN - Trev Alberts called it a tough and sad day, that being the firing of head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Frost was let go with a record of 16-31 at Nebraska, on the heels of a loss to Georgia Southern. The announcement came just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Wideout's coach Mickey Joseph will take over as interim head coach.
Beatrice, Lincoln NW Friday game canceled due to injuries
BEATRICE - Beatrice's week three tilt with Lincoln Northwest is being canceled with injuries to blame. In a release from Lincoln Public Schools, LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek said the number of injuries sustained by the group left the Falcons unable to field a proper team for Friday's game.
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
Auburn renews garbage contract
AUBURN – The Auburn City Council approved a new contract for garbage collection with a familiar company at its meeting Monday. American Recycling & Sanitation of Rock Port, Mo., has served Auburn for over 25 years. Under the new contract, residential families will pay $14 to $16 per month...
Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change
BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
Mary C. Wampler, 81, Nebr. City
Mary C. Wampler, age 81, of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. Mary Catherine Wampler was born on December 23, 1940 in Wright County, Missouri; the daughter of Howard Owen and Dorothy (Edwards) Wampler. Her family later moved to Iowa where she graduated from the Sidney High School, Sidney, IA with the Class of 1961.
Auburn pursues phase 3 downtown revitalization
AUBURN – Ceylon Herath and Mary Brown of Southeast Nebraska Development District met with the Auburn City Council Monday regarding phase 3 of its downtown revitalization program. Herath: “If the board approves tonight, this phase will help fund some more deeper public infrastructure improvements, structural improvements …”
Omaha I-680 loop scheduled for temporary closure due to construction
OMAHA, Neb. -- An interstate loop in Omaha will be temporarily closed starting this week for bridge deck resurfacing. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said, depending on the weather, construction on the southbound Interstate 680 loop to eastbound West Dodge Road will start Sept. 14 to Sept. 15 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.
Auburn residence engulfed in flames Monday evening
AUBURN-Auburn and Johnson fire departments responded to a house fire in Auburn after 4 p.m. Monday. The fire was located at the residence of 2403 O street. At least one person was transported from the scene by the Auburn Rescue Squad. According to the State Fire Marshal, details of the...
Employees and community members sign beam for new CCH field house
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Community Hospital Wellness Center held a beam signing Tuesday morning, with city and area leaders coming out in support of the new field house. Columbus community members and staff from the Columbus Community Hospital joined together for an update on the field house construction as well as signing a beam that will be placed within the center.
Multiple gunshots in several different areas reported in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple calls of gunfire from different locations but all around the same time. LPD said they received numerous calls at 3:00 a.m. on Monday from different callers that reported hearing gunshots in the area of 28th to 30th St. and Merrill to Potter St.
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested on meth charge in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
Can you hear the rumble? Applejack parade nears
NEBRASKA CITY – There’s a new sound coming to Applejack Parade on Saturday that highlights drum corps. The parade route is being changed this year to accommodate a carnival on the east end of Central Avenue, so bands will turn right on Sixth Street and go another block to the drum line competition.
Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
Fairbury welcomes over 160 vehicles to Museum Car Show
FAIRBURY, NE — The downtown square was the place to be Sunday in Fairbury. Over 160 cars of all ages, shapes and sizes surrounded the Jefferson County Courthouse for the 11th annual Fairbury City Museum Car Show. The event, Fairbury Museum Car Show Board Member Kirk Weichel says, is...
Authorities respond to fatal crash scene on Highway 50 in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. -- Wednesday morning, Sarpy County officials responded to a fatal crash. Around 11:15 a.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office as well as the Papillion Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 and Capehart Road. Authorities said a Ford F150 was heading north when it...
Man arrested for setting abandoned Raymond home on fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a man they believe intentionally set an abandoned home on fire in Raymond last month. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in August, deputies were called to a fire near northwest 40th St. and Raymond Rd., at an abandoned home. The State Fire Marshal's...
Fire investigators find oxygen and propane tanks inside car following deadly fire in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fire investigators report finding oxygen and propane tanks inside a car following a deadly fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. Officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11:00 a.m. According to Chief...
