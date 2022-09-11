ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Falls Out Of The Top 25 Following Its Loss To Marshall

Notre Dame dropped out of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the first time since the 2017 season

Notre Dame dropped a 26-21 game to Marshall yesterday, falling to 0-2 on the season. With the loss the Fighting Irish fell out of the Top 25 for the first time in five years.

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll released its latest Top 25 rankings and the Irish fell out after being ranked ninth in last week's poll. Notre Dame began the season ranked fifth in the preseason poll but fell to eighth after a season-opening loss to Ohio State.

Notre Dame was the eighth also receiving votes team, which puts them essentially in the No. 33 spot in the latest coaches rankings.

Losing to Marshall also marked the first time since 2016 that Notre Dame lost to an unranked opponent.

Notre Dame has to play four teams ranked in the Top 25, so there will be plenty of chances for the Irish to climb back into the rankings. Ohio State ranked No. 3 in the latest ranking, Clemson remained at No. 4 in the ranking, USC jumped up four spots to No. 8 in the latest ranking and BYU jumped up 11 spots to No. 14 in the ranking after its overtime victory over Baylor, who was ranked No. 8 going into this weekend.

Notre Dame hosts California (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 17 in hopes of earning its first win of the season, and the first win of the Marcus Freeman era. Notre Dame is 0-2 to start a season for the first time since the 2011 season.

247Sports

Manti Te'o returning to Notre Dame for Cal game

Manti Te'o is returning to Notre Dame campus for Saturday's game against Cal and will participate in pregame festivities with the Fighting Irish, including the "Victory March” from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium, the university has announced, as Irish Illustrated's Tom Loy relayed Tuesday.
LAIE, HI
saturdaytradition.com

College football bowl projections: USA TODAY includes 9 B1G teams after Week 2

College football bowl projections are updated with every development throughout the season. With Week 2 in the books, one updated projection has 9 B1G teams going bowling. Erick Smith of USA TODAY shared his updated projections on Tuesday. In Smith’s new projections, he has one Big Ten program making the College Football Playoff and 2 others reaching New Year’s Six bowls, which are determined by the selection committee’s rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Ryan Day gives injury update on Ohio State star

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as the top returning receiver in college football and was considered by many as the top wide receiver in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba got hit with a little bad luck to start the season when he was injured on the first drive of Ohio State’s season-opening win against Notre Dame. But after another week off, it looks like head coach Ryan Day has a positive update.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Pac-12 Review: Week Two Winners and Losers

On Friday I posted my picks for the Pac-12 games of the week. Now we get the benefit of hindsight to take a look back at those picks and how teams fared. Of course the Ducks won so there’s no need to review that win here. But being as there is a shortage of quality Pac-12 coverage, here is a quick rundown of the other games. From of course, a “Duck homer.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Herd Rising: Marshall basks in storybook win over Notre Dame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The path to one of Marshall’s greatest victories was forged through scooping up transfer portal talent, magic tricks, and a second-year coach’s belief that a Sun Belt Conference team can be as good as any opponent, especially a storied giant like Notre Dame. Fifteen games into his Marshall career, coach Charles Huff’s Thundering Herd became the talk of college football with Saturday’s 26-21 win over the 20.5-point favorite Fighting Irish. Droves of fans, some of them crying, greeted Marshall’s team bus upon its return to campus in Huntington on Saturday night. Huff responded to 350 text messages. New Marshall President Brad Smith, a former CEO of software company Intuit, was congratulated by executives from across Silicon Valley. It was Marshall’s second win over a Top 10 team. The other also came on the road, in 2013 against No. 6 Kansas State.
HUNTINGTON, WV
