Notre Dame Falls Out Of The Top 25 Following Its Loss To Marshall

Notre Dame dropped out of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the first time since the 2017 season

Notre Dame dropped a 26-21 game to Marshall yesterday, falling to 0-2 on the season. With the loss the Fighting Irish fell out of the Top 25 for the first time in five years.

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll released its latest Top 25 rankings and the Irish fell out after being ranked ninth in last week's poll. Notre Dame began the season ranked fifth in the preseason poll but fell to eighth after a season-opening loss to Ohio State.

Notre Dame was the eighth also receiving votes team, which puts them essentially in the No. 33 spot in the latest coaches rankings.

Losing to Marshall also marked the first time since 2016 that Notre Dame lost to an unranked opponent.

Notre Dame has to play four teams ranked in the Top 25, so there will be plenty of chances for the Irish to climb back into the rankings. Ohio State ranked No. 3 in the latest ranking, Clemson remained at No. 4 in the ranking, USC jumped up four spots to No. 8 in the latest ranking and BYU jumped up 11 spots to No. 14 in the ranking after its overtime victory over Baylor, who was ranked No. 8 going into this weekend.

Notre Dame hosts California (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 17 in hopes of earning its first win of the season, and the first win of the Marcus Freeman era. Notre Dame is 0-2 to start a season for the first time since the 2011 season.

