Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

1 killed, 3 injured after Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Downtown Detroit businesses ready for return of the auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inside Checker Bar Detroit, there’s buzz and excitement. This week, people from all over the world will pull up a barstool during the return of the North American International Auto Show. “We've been really looking forward to this for a long, long time,” Checker Bar...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit. Gun shops in Westland and Dearborn Heights were targeted this past weekend. Security footage from the Westland store shows the thieves looting after plowing their car into...
WESTLAND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

3 Warren Consolidated Schools closed following threatening post seen on Twitter

(WXYZ) — Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says, Carter Middle School, Cousino High School, and Community High were closed Wednesday, September 14 following social media threats made to the schools. Dwyer says the police department received a call shortly after midnight Wednesday regarding threats seen on Twitter. The tweet...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Macomb County salon hosting spa day to help in fight against pediatric cancer

(WXYZ) — If you’re long due for a spa day and like to give back to the community, you may want to keep October 2 open. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Roseni Salon & Spa in Washington Township is hosting “Take a Cut out of Cancer” to benefit 13Forever, a Michigan nonprofit that aims to fund cancer research and support local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County. This year, work is being done in Holly on Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road, and also in Waterford on Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pine Grove to Hickory Lane, and Cooley Lake Road between Fleet Street and Lake Vista Street and South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Sun for days as temps warm to the upper 80s.

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 56°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 83°....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

I-94 back open after multi-car, semi crash led to 150-gallon fuel spill

(WXYZ) — I-94 is back open at 12 Mile in Roseville after a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi-truck that led to a HAZMAT situation. According to Michigan State Police, the crash and fuel spill happened along westbound I-94 at 12 Mile, and the semi driver lost control of his truck and began to fish tail.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

7 books pulled from Dearborn Public Schools after parents express concerns

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some of the books available to students in Dearborn Public Schools have parents upset. One mom even filed a police report because she feels the reading content was dangerous. The school district says it has temporarily pulled seven books from circulation. They also restricted access...
DEARBORN, MI

