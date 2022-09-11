Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Police seek 2 suspects for trapping 82-year-old at Westland Kroger, pickpocketing
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Westland are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects connected to the pickpocketing of an 82-year-old man last month. The incident happened Aug. 7 around 12:30 p.m. at the Kroger store on Ford Road near Central City Parkway. Police say...
Tv20detroit.com
1 killed, 3 injured after Detroit house fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in...
Tv20detroit.com
Downtown Detroit businesses ready for return of the auto show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inside Checker Bar Detroit, there’s buzz and excitement. This week, people from all over the world will pull up a barstool during the return of the North American International Auto Show. “We've been really looking forward to this for a long, long time,” Checker Bar...
Tv20detroit.com
Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit. Gun shops in Westland and Dearborn Heights were targeted this past weekend. Security footage from the Westland store shows the thieves looting after plowing their car into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
3 Warren Consolidated Schools closed following threatening post seen on Twitter
(WXYZ) — Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says, Carter Middle School, Cousino High School, and Community High were closed Wednesday, September 14 following social media threats made to the schools. Dwyer says the police department received a call shortly after midnight Wednesday regarding threats seen on Twitter. The tweet...
Tv20detroit.com
A labor of love: Man spends more than 1,300 hours restoring antique Detroit Masonic Temple chandeliers
(WXYZ) — Two massive chandeliers in the Crystal Ballroom at the Detroit Masonic Temple have been restored to their full sparkling glory thanks to the dedication of Brandon Langford, who is on the board of trustees for the Masonic Temple Association of Detroit and does volunteer restorations around the building.
Tv20detroit.com
Around a dozen brand new Ford Mustangs stolen off Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A rash of muscle car thefts have left a community concerned about more than just stolen property. It’s happening near the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant, and the sports cars are fresh off the line. The Ford Mustang is the flagship sports car for the American automaker.
Tv20detroit.com
Video captures 2 home invasions targeting same family in Inkster; police searching for suspects
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police are sending out a warning to all tonight. Violent thieves pretended to work for DTE to gain access to the home of an 84-year-old woman and her disabled daughter. Both of them are speaking out asking for your help identifying the thieves caught...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police officer shot in the line of duty dies 24 years later a hero
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The dispatch calls are chilling. The scene was chaotic. Detroit Police Chief James White tells 7 Action News, “I just had 2 years on the job, 3 years on the job and that’s one of those days that will live in your brain forever.”
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County salon hosting spa day to help in fight against pediatric cancer
(WXYZ) — If you’re long due for a spa day and like to give back to the community, you may want to keep October 2 open. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Roseni Salon & Spa in Washington Township is hosting “Take a Cut out of Cancer” to benefit 13Forever, a Michigan nonprofit that aims to fund cancer research and support local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.
Tv20detroit.com
All hands on deck: Detroit businesses, hotels prepare for surge of Auto Show attendees
(WXYZ) — If you're a fan of cars - there is no doubt the Detroit Auto Show will have something that's right up your alley. Even if you're not into cars, the auto show will have something for you, too. The economic impact of the show extends far beyond...
Tv20detroit.com
New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes
WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County. This year, work is being done in Holly on Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road, and also in Waterford on Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pine Grove to Hickory Lane, and Cooley Lake Road between Fleet Street and Lake Vista Street and South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for 23-year-old man with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old man who reportedly has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Police say Jamal Brown was last seen leaving his residence in the 6000 block of Whitewood on September 8 around 2 p.m. Brown is...
Tv20detroit.com
Sips & scares: 3 secret bars to open inside HUSH haunted house in Westland this fall
(WXYZ) — A secret bar program is coming to metro Detroit inside a haunted house, giving people the chance to enjoy scares and sips in the lead-up to Halloween. EPIC Entertainment Group has partnered with HUSH Haunted Attractions in Westland for the secret bar program. Hidden throughout the three-part...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Sun for days as temps warm to the upper 80s.
(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 56°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 83°....
Tv20detroit.com
Inside look: Startup companies powering the electric future at the Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The new and best of the auto world will be on display for the next week-and-a-half at the North American International Auto Show in downtown Detroit at Huntington Place. The last auto show was in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic. Electric vehicle technology has come a...
Tv20detroit.com
A treat for all senses: Here's what people can expect from the 2022 Detroit Auto Show
(WXYZ) — It's been more than three years since the last North American International Auto Show, and while it's back this week, it will be different both inside and out. The Detroit Auto Show has re-imagined itself and is offering a ton of new experiences for families and people throughout metro Detroit, with a focus on the future.
Tv20detroit.com
I-94 back open after multi-car, semi crash led to 150-gallon fuel spill
(WXYZ) — I-94 is back open at 12 Mile in Roseville after a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi-truck that led to a HAZMAT situation. According to Michigan State Police, the crash and fuel spill happened along westbound I-94 at 12 Mile, and the semi driver lost control of his truck and began to fish tail.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Headed toward a long stretch of heat with sunshine.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with a low of 58°. Wind: WNW 5 mph. Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 79°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a morning low of 56° and a high of 76°. Wind: E 5 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
7 books pulled from Dearborn Public Schools after parents express concerns
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some of the books available to students in Dearborn Public Schools have parents upset. One mom even filed a police report because she feels the reading content was dangerous. The school district says it has temporarily pulled seven books from circulation. They also restricted access...
Comments / 0