The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Clarksville Police seek help finding runaway 16-year-old boy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Ahmadeus Wardlow. He was last seen on Sept. 13 around 8:10 p.m. at his residence on Needmore Road. Ahmadeus is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and has black dreadlocks and brown eyes.
Authorities identify body found in Dickson City Lake
Police in Dickson have identified the man found dead in City Lake Wednesday morning.
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
Nashville nurse killed minutes after leaving work. Friends are wondering why.
A nurse who had just left work was rushed back to the hospital. Police said she was killed by a man on probation who was driving while intoxicated.
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified
The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
Smart truck helps Spring Hill police nab alleged criminal
Spring Hill police arrested an alleged auto thief thanks in large part to the truck's smart technology.
Berry Hill police nab alleged copper thief
Berry Hill police arrested a suspect accused of breaking into an electric company and rolling thousands of dollars worth of copper wire out of the business.
‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run from Metro police
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer who has not been captured.
Four men accused of burglarizing Forrest Hills home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested four men Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a Forest Hills home and stealing over $200,000 in jewelry and cash. MNPD said the four suspects are believed to be from Chile and refused to be interviewed by officers. The identities they...
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
A mailman was robbed at gunpoint on Apache Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a masked man held a mailman up at gunpoint and took his keys. The mailman was not injured and the suspect fled the area getting into a vehicle a few streets away. Police say...
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
Local family still searching for son’s killer six years later
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping you can help them find out who killed their son six years ago. Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 and detectives still do not know who pulled the trigger or why. Ryan’s parents have been suffering ever since, leading...
Suspect captured after driving over Westmoreland police officer’s foot during officer’s first day on the job
A Nashville man is on the run after injuring a Westmoreland police officer during her first day on the job.
Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Two Oak Grove residents facing numerous charges following pursuit
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Oak Grove residents Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, deputies were in the area of Highway 115 attempting to locate an individual wanted on federal warrants from the US Marshal Service. The subject was located operating a vehicle on 115 and a traffic stop was attempted, but the driver—29-year-old Darien Williams-Wright—allegedly failed to stop and sped away. The vehicle was shortly discovered wrecked in a field off Bradshaw Road and Bradshaw-Fidelio Road.
Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites
Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: A Springfield home is still standing thanks to the keen eye of a passerby and quick action by the Springfield Fire Department after the home ignited early Thursday. The home is located on Leota St near downtown Springfield,...
15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of Nashville teen
Two additional teenagers have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old from Nashville.
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
