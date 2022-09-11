ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
whopam.com

Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified

The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four men accused of burglarizing Forrest Hills home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested four men Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a Forest Hills home and stealing over $200,000 in jewelry and cash. MNPD said the four suspects are believed to be from Chile and refused to be interviewed by officers. The identities they...
FOREST HILLS, TN
whvoradio.com

Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery

A mailman was robbed at gunpoint on Apache Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a masked man held a mailman up at gunpoint and took his keys. The mailman was not injured and the suspect fled the area getting into a vehicle a few streets away. Police say...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
WSMV

Local family still searching for son’s killer six years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping you can help them find out who killed their son six years ago. Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 and detectives still do not know who pulled the trigger or why. Ryan’s parents have been suffering ever since, leading...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two Oak Grove residents facing numerous charges following pursuit

The Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Oak Grove residents Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, deputies were in the area of Highway 115 attempting to locate an individual wanted on federal warrants from the US Marshal Service. The subject was located operating a vehicle on 115 and a traffic stop was attempted, but the driver—29-year-old Darien Williams-Wright—allegedly failed to stop and sped away. The vehicle was shortly discovered wrecked in a field off Bradshaw Road and Bradshaw-Fidelio Road.
OAK GROVE, KY
smokeybarn.com

Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites

Video: Springfield Fire Save Tiny Home After AC Unit Ignites. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: A Springfield home is still standing thanks to the keen eye of a passerby and quick action by the Springfield Fire Department after the home ignited early Thursday. The home is located on Leota St near downtown Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
whvoradio.com

Names Released in Greenville Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

