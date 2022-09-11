ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Stanford hands Nebraska their First Loss of the Season

Nebraska 1 vs Stanford 3- 25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27 Nebraska was rolling right along in set one. Whitney Lauenstein was getting kills, Lexi Rodriguez getting digs, Kaitlyn Hord producing blocks. Then Stanford starting serving better and the set slipped from the Husker’s hands. Nebraska was up by six in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines over the weekend, firing head coach Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season. During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer offered his thoughts on Nebraska's situation. Meyer then revealed his feelings about Nebraska's fan base....
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference

Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview

#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Mickey Joseph press conference updates

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph will meet with the media for the first time as interim head coach on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Joseph will be the only coach available this week as the Huskers prepare to host Oklahoma. Follow along in the thread below for updates from Joseph's opening press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Northwest cancels football game Friday due to lack of available players

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools announced on Wednesday that Lincoln Northwest’s football game on Friday has been canceled due to a lack of available players. LPS athletic director JJ Toczek says the already small team has experienced a number of injuries and will be unable to field a team against Beatrice on Friday. Northwest just opened it’s doors this year.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Clouds arriving on Wednesday; Another very warm day

The 90s returned on Tuesday, and they are by no means going away on Wednesday. Wednesday morning will feature mostly sunny skies in eastern Nebraska. However, we expect high clouds to arrive during the late morning and afternoon hours. This could give the sky more of a filtered sunshine appearance.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Summer heat continues

The next several days are going to be well above average with several days seeing 90 degrees or higher. The average high for mid-September is in the lower 80s!. Precipitation chances are small in and around Lincoln for now, but a few storms may pop in central and western Nebraska Wednesday. A better chance for storms will happen for eastern Nebraska Thursday night, then again Friday. Below is the potential for rainfall through early Thursday evening.
LINCOLN, NE
earnthenecklace.com

John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?

John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska to waive undergrad application fees for two weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four University of Nebraska campuses will waive the undergraduate admission application fee for all Nebraska students for two weeks to encourage them to attend college. From Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, applicants will be eligible for fee waivers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University...
LINCOLN, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed

(Editor’s note: this story has been updated with jury verdict on Wednesday) COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in […] The post Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

