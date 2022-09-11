Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Corn Nation
Stanford hands Nebraska their First Loss of the Season
Nebraska 1 vs Stanford 3- 25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27 Nebraska was rolling right along in set one. Whitney Lauenstein was getting kills, Lexi Rodriguez getting digs, Kaitlyn Hord producing blocks. Then Stanford starting serving better and the set slipped from the Husker’s hands. Nebraska was up by six in...
Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear
The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines over the weekend, firing head coach Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season. During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer offered his thoughts on Nebraska's situation. Meyer then revealed his feelings about Nebraska's fan base....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference
Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
KETV.com
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska
The Wisconsin Badgers are the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska.
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview
#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
Mickey Joseph press conference updates
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph will meet with the media for the first time as interim head coach on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Joseph will be the only coach available this week as the Huskers prepare to host Oklahoma. Follow along in the thread below for updates from Joseph's opening press conference.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Northwest cancels football game Friday due to lack of available players
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools announced on Wednesday that Lincoln Northwest’s football game on Friday has been canceled due to a lack of available players. LPS athletic director JJ Toczek says the already small team has experienced a number of injuries and will be unable to field a team against Beatrice on Friday. Northwest just opened it’s doors this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
klkntv.com
Clouds arriving on Wednesday; Another very warm day
The 90s returned on Tuesday, and they are by no means going away on Wednesday. Wednesday morning will feature mostly sunny skies in eastern Nebraska. However, we expect high clouds to arrive during the late morning and afternoon hours. This could give the sky more of a filtered sunshine appearance.
klkntv.com
Summer heat continues
The next several days are going to be well above average with several days seeing 90 degrees or higher. The average high for mid-September is in the lower 80s!. Precipitation chances are small in and around Lincoln for now, but a few storms may pop in central and western Nebraska Wednesday. A better chance for storms will happen for eastern Nebraska Thursday night, then again Friday. Below is the potential for rainfall through early Thursday evening.
earnthenecklace.com
John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?
John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska to waive undergrad application fees for two weeks
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four University of Nebraska campuses will waive the undergraduate admission application fee for all Nebraska students for two weeks to encourage them to attend college. From Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, applicants will be eligible for fee waivers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
(Editor’s note: this story has been updated with jury verdict on Wednesday) COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in […] The post Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
UNMC awarded $40,000 to study post birth risks that could impact Nebraska families
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Research Initiative granted the University of Nebraska Medical Center it’s first funding for a new research study. The $40,000 grant will help unveil the biopsychosocial risk factors leading to health deficiencies after birth. Gurudutt Pendyala with UNMC’s Department of Anesthesiology is one of the...
Comments / 0