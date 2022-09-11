Welcome to the Line of Scrimmage, where ahead of each game this football season, we’re giving you insight into Florida State’s opponents from those in the know. This week, we spoke with John Powell of our SB Nation sister site, Card Chronicle, to get a first-hand look into the Louisville Cardinals as Florida State football gets set to start ACC play. John gives us some analysis on the Cardinals’ season so far, how quarterback Malik Cunnigham has fared through two games, what causes concern in Louisville’s run game and more.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO