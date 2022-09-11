ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Louisville: Odds, betting guide, spread, over/under

The Florida State Seminoles are playing Friday night on the road versus the Louisville Cardinals. While they opened as a pick ‘em after the Cardinals’ game to Central Florida, that line has moved in the Seminoles favor it is currently has them as -2.5 (-115) favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tomahawk Nation

Line of Scrimmage: How FSU stacks up to Louisville, feat. John Powell of Card Chronicle

Welcome to the Line of Scrimmage, where ahead of each game this football season, we’re giving you insight into Florida State’s opponents from those in the know. This week, we spoke with John Powell of our SB Nation sister site, Card Chronicle, to get a first-hand look into the Louisville Cardinals as Florida State football gets set to start ACC play. John gives us some analysis on the Cardinals’ season so far, how quarterback Malik Cunnigham has fared through two games, what causes concern in Louisville’s run game and more.
Tomahawk Nation

Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles, fresh off a bye week, head into a nationally-televised showdown against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night. FSU and Louisville have met 22 times previously, with the Seminoles holding a 16-6 lead in the series. Louisville has won the last two meetings, with Mike Norvell seeking...
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU has 58% chance of beating Louisville

For all things recruiting, head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. S&P+ has FSU beating Louisville by 3.3 points with a 58% chance of victory — according to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3-point favorite over Louisville, with an over/under currently set at 57.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Adam Hopkins, 4-star 2023 WR, announces SEC commitment

Adam Hopkins is taking his talents to The Plains. The blue-chip wide receiver out of Thomasville, Georgia announced his commitment Thursday morning. Arkansas and Texas A&M were among the other hats on the table for Hopkins’ announcement. Hopkins, a Thomas County Central standout, is listed at 6-feet, 170 pounds....
L. Cane

The Florida Connection to the History of Sports Drinks

If you watch professional sports today, you'll likely see elite athletes drinking sports drinks like Powerade and Gatorade during games and competitions. Many consider these sports drinks an essential part of recovery during or after strenuous activities, but it wasn't always this way. There was a time when athletes and sports teams were on their own for hydration and replenishment.
multihousingnews.com

Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee’s top hangout spots

School is back in session, football season has kicked off and students are now returning to the hottest college town in the state, Tallahassee. While summer has ended, the search for a good time never will. Whether residents are new to the area or a native to the city, they are sure to find a host of activities to keep the day exhilarating.
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU’s aid office fails to serve

Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
WKRG News 5

Mexico Beach man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mexico Beach man has several million reasons to be happy today, according to the Florida Lottery. “James Whittington, of Mexico Beach, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee” lottery officials said in a news release. “Whittington purchased his winning […]
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
thefamuanonline.com

Modeling troupes forced to practice in parking garages

Walking down the runway with confidence, like they’ve practiced on runways numerous times, on-campus modeling organizations like FACES and Images Modeling Troupe have been forced to practice in parking garages around Tallahassee. In the daytime, garages are used to store workers’ cars. But at night the modeling organizations uses...
WCTV

WCTV to go off the air overnight for maintenance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – WCTV’s broadcast signal will go off the air for several hours early Thursday morning as engineers perform routine maintenance. The outage will start at 12:35 am Thursday morning, immediately following the end of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The shutdown will...
