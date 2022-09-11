Read full article on original website
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State at Louisville
Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles travel to Louisville.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU travels to Louisville for Friday Night Clash
A win over Louisville would move FSU to 3-0 for the first time since 2015; a major step forward for the Mike Norvell era. FSU is currently a 2.5 point favorite. How does FSU match-up with Louisville in the trenches?. The Tomahawknation staff is very confident in a victory tonight.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Louisville: Odds, betting guide, spread, over/under
The Florida State Seminoles are playing Friday night on the road versus the Louisville Cardinals. While they opened as a pick ‘em after the Cardinals’ game to Central Florida, that line has moved in the Seminoles favor it is currently has them as -2.5 (-115) favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tomahawk Nation
Line of Scrimmage: How FSU stacks up to Louisville, feat. John Powell of Card Chronicle
Welcome to the Line of Scrimmage, where ahead of each game this football season, we’re giving you insight into Florida State’s opponents from those in the know. This week, we spoke with John Powell of our SB Nation sister site, Card Chronicle, to get a first-hand look into the Louisville Cardinals as Florida State football gets set to start ACC play. John gives us some analysis on the Cardinals’ season so far, how quarterback Malik Cunnigham has fared through two games, what causes concern in Louisville’s run game and more.
Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State
The former Seminole turned Cardinal has been looking forward to Friday night.
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Louisville
The Florida State Seminoles, fresh off a bye week, head into a nationally-televised showdown against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night. FSU and Louisville have met 22 times previously, with the Seminoles holding a 16-6 lead in the series. Louisville has won the last two meetings, with Mike Norvell seeking...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU has 58% chance of beating Louisville
For all things recruiting, head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. S&P+ has FSU beating Louisville by 3.3 points with a 58% chance of victory — according to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3-point favorite over Louisville, with an over/under currently set at 57.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Adam Hopkins, 4-star 2023 WR, announces SEC commitment
Adam Hopkins is taking his talents to The Plains. The blue-chip wide receiver out of Thomasville, Georgia announced his commitment Thursday morning. Arkansas and Texas A&M were among the other hats on the table for Hopkins’ announcement. Hopkins, a Thomas County Central standout, is listed at 6-feet, 170 pounds....
The Florida Connection to the History of Sports Drinks
If you watch professional sports today, you'll likely see elite athletes drinking sports drinks like Powerade and Gatorade during games and competitions. Many consider these sports drinks an essential part of recovery during or after strenuous activities, but it wasn't always this way. There was a time when athletes and sports teams were on their own for hydration and replenishment.
multihousingnews.com
Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property
The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee’s top hangout spots
School is back in session, football season has kicked off and students are now returning to the hottest college town in the state, Tallahassee. While summer has ended, the search for a good time never will. Whether residents are new to the area or a native to the city, they are sure to find a host of activities to keep the day exhilarating.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU’s aid office fails to serve
Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
Key Senate Race Heats Up In North Florida
Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent Sen.
wuft.org
Dixie, Lafayette and Suwannee counties were redistricted in Florida Senate map. Here are the candidates running for the new seat
TALLAHASSEE — Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent...
Mexico Beach man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mexico Beach man has several million reasons to be happy today, according to the Florida Lottery. “James Whittington, of Mexico Beach, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee” lottery officials said in a news release. “Whittington purchased his winning […]
WCTV
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
thefamuanonline.com
Modeling troupes forced to practice in parking garages
Walking down the runway with confidence, like they’ve practiced on runways numerous times, on-campus modeling organizations like FACES and Images Modeling Troupe have been forced to practice in parking garages around Tallahassee. In the daytime, garages are used to store workers’ cars. But at night the modeling organizations uses...
WCTV
WCTV to go off the air overnight for maintenance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – WCTV’s broadcast signal will go off the air for several hours early Thursday morning as engineers perform routine maintenance. The outage will start at 12:35 am Thursday morning, immediately following the end of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The shutdown will...
famunews.com
Florida Board of Governors Approves FAMU New Five-Year Strategic Plan ‘Boldly Striking’
The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved Florida A&M University’s new strategic plan, “Boldy Striking,” designed to chart the University’s course for the next five years. The five strategic priorities in the 2022-2027 plan are (1) Student Success, (2) Academic Excellence, (3) Leverage the Brand, (4)...
WCTV
