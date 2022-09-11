Read full article on original website
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: What you need to know for the game, including tickets, parking and more
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is set to play its first game without coach Scott Frost, who theHuskers fired on Sunday. Interim coach Mickey Joseph will lead NU against former Big 12 rival Oklahoma on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here's everything you need to know if you're heading down to...
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
Who will Nebraska football hire? Taking a look at the candidates to lead the Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. — After Nebraska football fired Scott Frost on Sunday, Husker fans are looking toward the future. Who will be the next head coach?. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts didn't offer any hints Sunday, but confirmed that Nebraska will conduct a national search and hire a third-party. "Great...
'A mentor for a lot of our kids': Mickey Joseph makes history at UNL
OMAHA, Neb. — Gene Haynes knows how it feels to be the first. Fifty years before Mickey Joseph would become interim head coach of the Huskers, Haynes led the 1972 Tech basketball team. They dribbled into a new era of inclusivity, with Haynes as the first Black head coach in OPS high school history.
KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 4
OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 4 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls open at 6 p.m. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m.
Nebraska Association of Public Employees rally for higher pay
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska public employees say they want more money. And on Tuesday, the state employees' union called for better working conditions. In Lincoln on Tuesday state employees send a clear message. They say they need and deserve more, hoping to negotiate a new contract. "This is the...
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
Parents of visually-impaired artist carry on his legacy in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The parents of a self-taught, visually-impaired artist are pushing the charity efforts of their son forward in Omaha. Jeff Hanson raised millions of dollars for charity before he died two years ago, all through his colorful works of art. In the 27 years of his life,...
Omaha civil rights icon Malcolm X selected for induction in Nebraska Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha civil rights icon will soon appear in the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The commission unanimously chose Malcolm X as the 2024 nominee Monday. He was one of three finalists, joined by Louise Pound and Howard Hanson. Commission chairperson Ron Hull said Malcolm X has...
'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
'I figured it was destroyed': Iowa Western students restore helicopter used in the Vietnam War
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — For months, a team of students at Iowa Western Community College has been restoring a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter. Those that fly the aircraft prefer to call the helicopter by its nickname, "Huey." It was one of the most common aircraft used in the Vietnam...
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
'It's been an emotional day,': Jury sides with ex-captain in retaliation lawsuit against City of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury sided with a former Omaha police captain, deciding that the city of Omaha and its chief of police, Todd Schmaderer, denied Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez a 2018 promotion out of retaliation. "It's been a very emotional day. Thankful. Thankful to the jury for coming in with...
Conflict over Omaha's climate action plan
OMAHA, Neb. — Ten months have passed since Omaha city council announced its intent to hire professionals to create a climate action plan. The mayor and city stakeholders are going over a draft this month, but too much time has passed for the workforce and especially young people, City Council President Pete Festersen said.
City of Omaha lays out downtown library demolition timeline
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha laid out a timeline for the upcoming demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library site. Near the site, South 15th Street between Douglas and Dodge streets is currently closed for sewer replacement. This line will be abandoned when new construction is complete.
People gather at American Heroes Park for 9/11 anniversary memorial
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Citizens gathered at Bellevue's American Heroes Park Sunday afternoon to take part in an anniversary event for the terrorist attacks on Sep. 11, 2001. The Kiwanis Club of Bellevue sponsored the event. It featured the flags being raised to full staff, the ceremonial 13 folds of the flag and military leaders and first responders laying a memorial wreath.
