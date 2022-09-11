ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

'A mentor for a lot of our kids': Mickey Joseph makes history at UNL

OMAHA, Neb. — Gene Haynes knows how it feels to be the first. Fifty years before Mickey Joseph would become interim head coach of the Huskers, Haynes led the 1972 Tech basketball team. They dribbled into a new era of inclusivity, with Haynes as the first Black head coach in OPS high school history.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 4

OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 4 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls open at 6 p.m. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Association of Public Employees rally for higher pay

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska public employees say they want more money. And on Tuesday, the state employees' union called for better working conditions. In Lincoln on Tuesday state employees send a clear message. They say they need and deserve more, hoping to negotiate a new contract. "This is the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Parents of visually-impaired artist carry on his legacy in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The parents of a self-taught, visually-impaired artist are pushing the charity efforts of their son forward in Omaha. Jeff Hanson raised millions of dollars for charity before he died two years ago, all through his colorful works of art. In the 27 years of his life,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Conflict over Omaha's climate action plan

OMAHA, Neb. — Ten months have passed since Omaha city council announced its intent to hire professionals to create a climate action plan. The mayor and city stakeholders are going over a draft this month, but too much time has passed for the workforce and especially young people, City Council President Pete Festersen said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

City of Omaha lays out downtown library demolition timeline

OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha laid out a timeline for the upcoming demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library site. Near the site, South 15th Street between Douglas and Dodge streets is currently closed for sewer replacement. This line will be abandoned when new construction is complete.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

People gather at American Heroes Park for 9/11 anniversary memorial

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Citizens gathered at Bellevue's American Heroes Park Sunday afternoon to take part in an anniversary event for the terrorist attacks on Sep. 11, 2001. The Kiwanis Club of Bellevue sponsored the event. It featured the flags being raised to full staff, the ceremonial 13 folds of the flag and military leaders and first responders laying a memorial wreath.
BELLEVUE, NE

