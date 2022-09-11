ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Let's Skol: Vikings fans tailgate ahead of border battle clash

By Adam Duxter
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1573YZ_0hr7dDpp00

Border battle: Vikings, Packers fans travel to Minneapolis for big season opener 01:52

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are just hours away from kicking off their 2022 season against the rival Green Bay Packers.

It's a Sunday afternoon matchup set to draw tens of thousands of people to downtown Minneapolis.

RELATED : Vikings' first-round pick S Lewis Cine reportedly out Sunday, S Myles Dorn elevated

WCCO's Adam Duxter caught up with some fans tailgating outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Watch more in the video above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Minnesota Government
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

Here Are Three Players The Packers Should Still Sign

Heading into the 2022 regular season the Green Bay Packers had a roster many believed would challenge for a Super Bowl. After their Week 1 performance, some people may be hopping off that bandwagon as the Packers struggled mightily. They were blown out by their NFC North rivals the Minnesota...
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tailgating#Tailgate#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
CBS Minnesota

"He's not a blocker. Be a quarterback": Za'Darius Smith on that moment with Aaron Rodgers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings defense was spotted to a touchdown lead before they even stepped on the field. Then the pass rush took over, leading the defense, and holding Green Bay to just seven points on the day. Perhaps the most impactful player -- former Packer Za'Darius Smith."The opportunity to come back on the field is a blessing because six months ago I thought football was over with for me," said Smith.Far from over. Smith tallied his much anticipated sack of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay's second drive of the game."You know I grew up a guy that played basketball,"...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Yardbarker

Bears Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Eater

Great Spots for a Vikings Pregame Near U.S. Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 season started out with a bang — after a 23-7 win against rivals the Green Bay Packers, the upcoming football season is looking brighter for Vikings diehards and fair-weather fans alike. This football season, loosen that purple belt and hit up a tailgating party or a game-day brunch, or try your luck at a bourbon-themed raffle — all just a short jaunt to the game. Here are eight spots to pregame and eat near U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announces Roster for 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club's roster for the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. The Wild will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd) in Chicago. Both games are free and open to the public.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
78K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy