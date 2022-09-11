ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Rookie DT Phidarian Mathis Carted Off With Injury

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

The rookie suffered an injury on the team's second drive.

The Washington Commanders have started off strong against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, but it may have come at a price.

Commanders second-round rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis suffered a knee injury on the first play of the team's second defensive drive against the Jaguars. Trainers tended to his left knee for a few minutes before bringing out the cart for the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman.

Mathis was drafted to add depth in the interior defensive line with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, so while his loss won't affect the first team, it hurts the team's depth should he be out for this game and beyond.

Mathis is a former 4-star prospect from the state of Louisiana.

In the 2021 season, Mathis took a huge step in production, as he collected more than 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and more than seven sacks. He made significant strides as a pass-rusher, which helped his draft stock.

Mathis is a versatile defender that can line up in multiple different alignments along a defensive front. He is excellent against the run and is able to consistently lock and shed offensive linemen to make timely tackles.

Mathis can play on multiple fronts and will immediately provide a physical presence for Washington. In fact, Mathis has the potential to earn a starting role his rookie year and become a productive defensive lineman for many years.

The Commanders lead 7-3 in the first quarter.

