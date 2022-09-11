GAME UPDATES: How Rangers Beat Blue Jays
Texas wrapped up a three-game home series with Toronto before heading to Miami for a doubleheader Monday.
The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game home series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (59-79) will start Martín Pérez on Sunday. They have lost 12 of their last 13 games and they are 8-16 under interim manager Tony Beasley.
Toronto Blue Jays (78-60) at Texas Rangers (59-79)
Sept. 11, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 1:35 p.m. (CDT)
Starting Pitchers
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (10-6, 2.82)
Vs.
TOR: RHP Trevor Richards (3-1, 4.72)
-
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
RHP Tyson Miller (#76) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)
RHP Kohei Arihara designated for assignment
Rangers Injury List:
OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.
P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return. The Rangers expect to activate him and pitch him in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader in Miami.
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.
P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Blue Jays – TV: SNET
Radio/Internet
Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270
Blue Jays – Radio: SN590
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
1B Nathaniel Lowe
DH Adolis Garcia
C Jonah Heim
3B Josh Jung
CF Leody Taveras
LF Josh Smith
RF Bubba Thompson
-
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup
CF George Springer
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
SS Bo Bichette
C Alejandro Kirk
LF Teoscar Hernández
3B Matt Chapman
2B Santiago Espinal
RF Whit Merrifield
CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
Game Log
Top of First
TEXAS PITCHER: LHP Martín Pérez (10-6, 2.82)
CF George Springer – Struck out swinging.
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Grounded out to Marcus Semien.
SS Bo Bichette – Grounded out to Josh Jung.
Blue Jays 0, Rangers 0
Bottom of First
TORONTO PITCHER: RHP Trevor Richards (3-1, 4.72)
2B Marcus Semien – Struck out swinging
SS Corey Seager – Singled on sharp line drive to Santiago Espinal.
1B Nathaniel Lowe – Doubled to center field. Seager scored.
DH Adolis Garcia – Walked. Lowe remained at second.
C Jonah Heim – Singled to right field. Lowe to third. Garcia to second. Bases loaded.
Toronto Pitching Change: David Phelps for Trevor Richards
3B Josh Jung – Struck out swinging.
CF Leody Taveras – Lined out to Whit Merrified.
Richards pitching line: 1/3 inning, three hits, one run, one walk, one strikeout, 26 pitches, 15 strikes.
Rangers 1, Blue Jays 0
Top of Second
C Alejandro Kirk - Walked
LF Teoscar Hernández – Singled to left, Kirk moved to second.
3B Matt Chapman – Struck out looking.
2B Santiago Espinal – Struck out looking.
RF Whit Merrifield – Lined out to Semien.
Rangers 1, Blue Jays 0
Bottom of Second
LF Josh Smith – Hit by pitch, advanced to first base.
RF Bubba Thompson – Bunted into fielder’s choice to Phelps. Smith thrown out at second. Thompson safe at first.
2B Marcus Semien – Flew out to left field.
Blue Jays Pitching Change: Yusei Kikuchi for David Phelps
Phelps Pitching Line: 1 1/3 innings, no hits, no runs, no walks, one strikeout, 18 pitches, 12 strikes.
SS Corey Seager – Grounded out to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Phelps Pitching Line: 1 1/3 innings, no hits, no runs, no walks, one strikeout, 18 pitches, 12 strikes.
Rangers 1, Blue Jays 0
Top of Third
CF Jackie Bradley Jr. – Grounded out to Lowe.
CF George Springer – Grounded out to Jung.
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Doubled to left field.
SS Bo Bichette – Struck out looking
Rangers 1, Blue Jays 0
Bottom of Third
1B Nathaniel Lowe – Singled to left
DH Adolis Garcia – Homered to left (24), Lowe scored, Garcia scored
C Jonah Heim – Struck out swinging
3B Josh Jung – Struck out swinging
CF Leody Taveras – Struck out swinging.
Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0
Top of Fourth
C Alejandro Kirk – Singled to right
LF Teoscar Hernández – Struck out looking
3B Matt Chapman – Singled to left, Kirk to second
2B Santiago Espinal – Grounded into double play, Seager to Lowe (6-3)
Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0
Bottom of Fourth
LF Josh Smith – Popped out to first
RF Bubba Thompson – Doubled to left field
2B Marcus Semien – Lined out to center field
SS Corey Seager – Thompson stole third during the at-bat; Walked
1B Nathaniel Lowe – Infield single to Kikuchi; Lowe to second. Thompson remained at third. Bases loaded
Blue Jays Pitching Change: Zach Pop for Yusei Kikuchi.
DH Adolis Garcia – Struck out swinging
Kicuchi Pitching Line: Two innings, four hits, two runs, one walk, three strikeouts, 43 pitches, 25 strikes.
Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0
Top of Fifth
RF Whit Merrifield – Flied out to center field
CF Jackie Bradley Jr. – Popped out to third base
CF George Springer - Walked
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Grounded out to third base
Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0
Bottom of Fifth
C Jonah Heim – Flied out to center field
3B Josh Jung – Struck out looking
CF Leody Taveras – Grouned out to second
Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0
Top of Sixth
SS Bo Bichette – Singled to right
C Alejandro Kirk – Struck out swinging
LF Teoscar Hernández – Doubled to center, Bichette scored. Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1
3B Matt Chapman – Struck out looking
2B Santiago Espinal – Lined out to Perez.
Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1
Bottom of Sixth
Blue Jays Pitching Change: Julian Merryweather for Zach Pop
Pop Pitching Line: 1 1/3 innings, no hits, no runs, no walks, two strikeouts, 18 pitches, 13 strikes.
LF Josh Smith – Struck out swinging
RF Bubba Thompson – Singled to left field
2B Marcus Semien – Popped out to first base.
SS Corey Seager – Flied out to left field
Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1
Top of Seventh
Rangers pitching change: Jesus Tinoco for Martin Perez
Perez pitching line: Six innings, six hits, one run, two walks, seven strikeouts, 97 pitches, 59 strikes
PH Cavan Biggio (for Whit Merrifield) – Grounded out to second
CF Jackie Bradley Jr. – Lined out to center field
CF George Springer - Walked
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Singled to center; Springer to second
SS Bo Bichette – Lined out Seager
Rangers 3, Blue Jay 1
Bottom of Seventh
1B Nathaniel Lowe – Flied out to center field
DH Adolis Garcia – Flied out to first base
C Jonah Heim – Grounded out to first base
Rangers 3, Blue Jay 1
Top of Eighth
Rangers pitching change: Matt Moore for Jesus Tinoco
Tinoco pitching line: One inning, one hit, no runs, one walk, no strikeouts, 24 pitches, 14 strikes
C Alejandro Kirk – Struck out on foul tip to Heim.
LF Teoscar Hernández - Walked
3B Matt Chapman – Struck out swinging
2B Santiago Espinal – Flied out to right.
Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1
Bottom of Eighth
Blue Jays Pitching Change: Anthony Bass for Julian Merryweather
Merryweather pitching line: Two innings, one hit, no runs, no walks, one strikeout, 23 pitches, 19 strikes
3B Josh Jung – Struck out swinging; Kirk throw to first to put out Jung
CF Leody Taveras – Homered (4) to right. Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1
LF Josh Smith – Grounded out to shorstop
RF Bubba Thompson – Struck out swinging
Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1
Top of Ninth
Rangers pitching change: Jose Leclerc for Matt Moore
Moore pitching line: One inning, no hits, one walk, two strikeouts, 16 pitches, 10 strikes
Cavan Biggio - Walked
CF Jackie Bradley Jr. - Grounded out to Heim, thrown out at first, Biggio to second.
CF George Springer – Struck out swinging
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Struck out swinging
Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1
