GAME UPDATES: How Rangers Beat Blue Jays

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

Texas wrapped up a three-game home series with Toronto before heading to Miami for a doubleheader Monday.

The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game home series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (59-79) will start Martín Pérez on Sunday. They have lost 12 of their last 13 games and they are 8-16 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.

Toronto Blue Jays (78-60) at Texas Rangers (59-79)

Sept. 11, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 1:35 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (10-6, 2.82)

Vs.

TOR: RHP Trevor Richards (3-1, 4.72)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

RHP Tyson Miller (#76) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)

RHP Kohei Arihara designated for assignment

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return. The Rangers expect to activate him and pitch him in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader in Miami.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Blue Jays – TV: SNET

Radio/Internet

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Blue Jays – Radio: SN590

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Adolis Garcia

C Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

LF Josh Smith

RF Bubba Thompson

-

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

CF George Springer

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS Bo Bichette

C Alejandro Kirk

LF Teoscar Hernández

3B Matt Chapman

2B Santiago Espinal

RF Whit Merrifield

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

Game Log

Top of First

TEXAS PITCHER: LHP Martín Pérez (10-6, 2.82)

CF George Springer – Struck out swinging.

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Grounded out to Marcus Semien.

SS Bo Bichette – Grounded out to Josh Jung.

Blue Jays 0, Rangers 0

Bottom of First

TORONTO PITCHER: RHP Trevor Richards (3-1, 4.72)

2B Marcus Semien – Struck out swinging

SS Corey Seager – Singled on sharp line drive to Santiago Espinal.

1B Nathaniel Lowe – Doubled to center field. Seager scored.

DH Adolis Garcia – Walked. Lowe remained at second.

C Jonah Heim – Singled to right field. Lowe to third. Garcia to second. Bases loaded.

Toronto Pitching Change: David Phelps for Trevor Richards

3B Josh Jung – Struck out swinging.

CF Leody Taveras – Lined out to Whit Merrified.

Richards pitching line: 1/3 inning, three hits, one run, one walk, one strikeout, 26 pitches, 15 strikes.

Rangers 1, Blue Jays 0

Top of Second

C Alejandro Kirk - Walked

LF Teoscar Hernández – Singled to left, Kirk moved to second.

3B Matt Chapman – Struck out looking.

2B Santiago Espinal – Struck out looking.

RF Whit Merrifield – Lined out to Semien.

Rangers 1, Blue Jays 0

Bottom of Second

LF Josh Smith – Hit by pitch, advanced to first base.

RF Bubba Thompson – Bunted into fielder’s choice to Phelps. Smith thrown out at second. Thompson safe at first.

2B Marcus Semien – Flew out to left field.

Blue Jays Pitching Change: Yusei Kikuchi for David Phelps

Phelps Pitching Line: 1 1/3 innings, no hits, no runs, no walks, one strikeout, 18 pitches, 12 strikes.

SS Corey Seager – Grounded out to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Phelps Pitching Line: 1 1/3 innings, no hits, no runs, no walks, one strikeout, 18 pitches, 12 strikes.

Rangers 1, Blue Jays 0

Top of Third

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. – Grounded out to Lowe.

CF George Springer – Grounded out to Jung.

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Doubled to left field.

SS Bo Bichette – Struck out looking

Rangers 1, Blue Jays 0

Bottom of Third

1B Nathaniel Lowe – Singled to left

DH Adolis Garcia – Homered to left (24), Lowe scored, Garcia scored

C Jonah Heim – Struck out swinging

3B Josh Jung – Struck out swinging

CF Leody Taveras – Struck out swinging.

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0

Top of Fourth

C Alejandro Kirk – Singled to right

LF Teoscar Hernández – Struck out looking

3B Matt Chapman – Singled to left, Kirk to second

2B Santiago Espinal – Grounded into double play, Seager to Lowe (6-3)

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0

Bottom of Fourth

LF Josh Smith – Popped out to first

RF Bubba Thompson – Doubled to left field

2B Marcus Semien – Lined out to center field

SS Corey Seager – Thompson stole third during the at-bat; Walked

1B Nathaniel Lowe – Infield single to Kikuchi; Lowe to second. Thompson remained at third. Bases loaded

Blue Jays Pitching Change: Zach Pop for Yusei Kikuchi.

DH Adolis Garcia – Struck out swinging

Kicuchi Pitching Line: Two innings, four hits, two runs, one walk, three strikeouts, 43 pitches, 25 strikes.

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0

Top of Fifth

RF Whit Merrifield – Flied out to center field

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. – Popped out to third base

CF George Springer - Walked

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Grounded out to third base

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0

Bottom of Fifth

C Jonah Heim – Flied out to center field

3B Josh Jung – Struck out looking

CF Leody Taveras – Grouned out to second

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0

Top of Sixth

SS Bo Bichette – Singled to right

C Alejandro Kirk – Struck out swinging

LF Teoscar Hernández – Doubled to center, Bichette scored. Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1

3B Matt Chapman – Struck out looking

2B Santiago Espinal – Lined out to Perez.

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1

Bottom of Sixth

Blue Jays Pitching Change: Julian Merryweather for Zach Pop

Pop Pitching Line: 1 1/3 innings, no hits, no runs, no walks, two strikeouts, 18 pitches, 13 strikes.

LF Josh Smith – Struck out swinging

RF Bubba Thompson – Singled to left field

2B Marcus Semien – Popped out to first base.

SS Corey Seager – Flied out to left field

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1

Top of Seventh

Rangers pitching change: Jesus Tinoco for Martin Perez

Perez pitching line: Six innings, six hits, one run, two walks, seven strikeouts, 97 pitches, 59 strikes

PH Cavan Biggio (for Whit Merrifield) – Grounded out to second

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. – Lined out to center field

CF George Springer - Walked

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Singled to center; Springer to second

SS Bo Bichette – Lined out Seager

Rangers 3, Blue Jay 1

Bottom of Seventh

1B Nathaniel Lowe – Flied out to center field

DH Adolis Garcia – Flied out to first base

C Jonah Heim – Grounded out to first base

Rangers 3, Blue Jay 1

Top of Eighth

Rangers pitching change: Matt Moore for Jesus Tinoco

Tinoco pitching line: One inning, one hit, no runs, one walk, no strikeouts, 24 pitches, 14 strikes

C Alejandro Kirk – Struck out on foul tip to Heim.

LF Teoscar Hernández - Walked

3B Matt Chapman – Struck out swinging

2B Santiago Espinal – Flied out to right.

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1

Bottom of Eighth

Blue Jays Pitching Change: Anthony Bass for Julian Merryweather

Merryweather pitching line: Two innings, one hit, no runs, no walks, one strikeout, 23 pitches, 19 strikes

3B Josh Jung – Struck out swinging; Kirk throw to first to put out Jung

CF Leody Taveras – Homered (4) to right. Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1

LF Josh Smith – Grounded out to shorstop

RF Bubba Thompson – Struck out swinging

Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1

Top of Ninth

Rangers pitching change: Jose Leclerc for Matt Moore

Moore pitching line: One inning, no hits, one walk, two strikeouts, 16 pitches, 10 strikes

Cavan Biggio - Walked

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. - Grounded out to Heim, thrown out at first, Biggio to second.

CF George Springer – Struck out swinging

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Struck out swinging

Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1

Comments / 0

