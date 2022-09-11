ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munhall, PA

Multiple animals killed, dog saved in Munhall apartment fire

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

MUNHALL (KDKA) - Fire crews had to attempt to rescue several animals from an apartment that caught fire on Sunday morning.

According to the Munhall fire chief, a woman lived in the home with four cats and two dogs. The four cats did not survive, one dog was able to be saved, and the other died.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment on Longfellow Drive.

The fire appeared to begin in the kitchen and the house did have conditions that would indicate hoarding, according to the chief.

Due to the fire and the ensuing response, the home sustained extensive water and smoke damage.

The Red Cross is now helping the woman who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

