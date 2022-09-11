Read full article on original website
Suspect in arson at Vancouver mayor's home arrested during burglary downtown
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man caught burglarizing a Vancouver business early Wednesday morning is the same suspect accused of trying to start a fire near the Vancouver mayor’s home earlier in the week, police say. Officers were called to West 8th and Harney Street shortly after midnight when...
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
Suspect arrested in deadly SE Portland shooting of 27-year-old man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Lents neighborhood earlier this month. On Tuesday, police said that 46-year-old Shaka Imani Chambers was arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. Artiles was found dead...
Man arrested in Lents neighborhood break-in, fatal shooting
A 46-year-old man accused of breaking into an apartment in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood and fatally shooting a man was arrested Tuesday. Shaka Imani Chambers pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree burglary constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon during an arraignment at the Multnomah County Justice Center.
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Ave. MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree
Two teens linked to at least three dozen fires set at Mount Tabor during the peak of Portland’s fire season were released without bail Monday after prosecutors said their crimes weren’t violent or threatening physical harm. Malik M. Hares and Samuel O. Perkins, both 18, made their first...
Man found dead in tent full of explosive devices in rural Clark County
AMBOY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a tent full of improvised explosive devices in rural north Clark County on Monday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. At around 8:10 p.m. Monday, a driver called 911 after they were flagged down by a woman who...
Tigard Police Log: Scammers swindle woman out of $14,000
The Tigard Police Department describes calls and offers advice to avoid scams in logs from Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 28 Officers arrested a driver for DUII near the 14200 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. The driver's blood alcohol content was measured at 2.5 times the legal limit. Officers were called to help with a man experiencing an apparent mental health crisis....
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Cornelius
In the early morning Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius.A teenager wanted for murder in Cornelius was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Salem, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning on Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius. They reportedly found 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. He later died at the scene. In August, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the killing, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, he was stopped by officers in Salem, who discovered the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder. According to court records, Alvarez-Alcazar was appointed an attorney Monday morning, Sept. 12, and will have a "status check" hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Police investigate homicide in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide in the Irving neighborhood in Northeast Portland Monday after finding a man dead from multiple stab wounds. Just after 7 a.m., officers arrived at the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue to find a man lying dead in...
Molalla mayor pulls gun on driver, claims self defense: 'Vehicle was going to run me over'
MOLALLA, Ore. — The mayor of Molalla is being investigated for his part in an incident that took place Saturday at the Molalla Buckeroo Grounds. Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser was assisting evacuees from the McIver Fire by housing animals at the Buckeroo Grounds. In a video posted on Facebook,...
Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day
Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
Documents Show Police Building Detailed Case to Arrest Old Town Robber for Selling Fentanyl Pills
A man previously involved in a February gunfight in Portland’s Old Town is now in jail after being accused of selling fentanyl and meth one block away from where the shootings occurred. Terrance Jacob, 41, had previously been charged with robbery after TriMet security cameras caught Jacob throwing a...
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down
A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
Man found dead with 'multiple stab wounds' in NE Portland
A homicide investigation is underway in the Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12.A man was found dead in Portland's Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12, with "what appeared to be multiple stab wounds," police said. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue about 7 a.m. following a report of a man found lying in a driveway unresponsive, Portland police officials said. Homicide detectives are responding and will conduct an investigation, police said. The victim hasn't been identified. Northeast 18th Avenue will be shut down from Brazee Street to Tillamook Street, and Tillamook Street will be shut down from 16th Avenue to 20th Avenue for several hours while investigators are at the scene. This story may be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Fire Investigators Have Identified One or More Suspects in Mount Tabor Arsons but Believe the Threat Is Now Reduced
For close to two weeks, people walking on Mount Tabor have encountered the burn scars of dozens of small fires started on the slopes of the Southeast Portland summit. The Tabor Neighborhood Association reported that upwards of 30 fires were started—an especially alarming threat with the dry, hot and windy conditions Portland finds itself in.
Three arrested for arsons at Mt. Tabor
The serial arson suspects arrested Saturday were not immediately identified.Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have arrested people suspected of serial arsons near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. They were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each suspect has been charged with five counts arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. They are lodged in the Multnomah County Justice Center. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the arrests came after an intense investigation with information provided by concerned citizens and cooperation of Portland Police and...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Cornelius house party
Police in Salem on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a Cornelius house party in February. Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar, 19, was being held in the Marion County Jail after police in Salem arrested him during a traffic stop.
Mayor Says He Pointed Gun at Driver in Self-Defense in Incident at Molalla Buckeroo
Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser claims he was acting in self-defense when he aimed a firearm at a fast-approaching vehicle at the Molalla Buckeroo Saturday, where he was assisting evacuees from the wildfires around Milo McIver State Park in Estacada and other areas. In a public video posted to Facebook Monday,...
23 years after pregnant woman fatally stabbed, daughter’s death ruled a homicide
In 1999, Danielle Scott was eight months pregnant when police say she was stabbed near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.
