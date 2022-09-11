ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Suspect arrested in deadly SE Portland shooting of 27-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Lents neighborhood earlier this month. On Tuesday, police said that 46-year-old Shaka Imani Chambers was arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. Artiles was found dead...
The Oregonian

Man arrested in Lents neighborhood break-in, fatal shooting

A 46-year-old man accused of breaking into an apartment in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood and fatally shooting a man was arrested Tuesday. Shaka Imani Chambers pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree burglary constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon during an arraignment at the Multnomah County Justice Center.
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Scammers swindle woman out of $14,000

The Tigard Police Department describes calls and offers advice to avoid scams in logs from Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 28 Officers arrested a driver for DUII near the 14200 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. The driver's blood alcohol content was measured at 2.5 times the legal limit. Officers were called to help with a man experiencing an apparent mental health crisis....
Forest Grove News Times

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Cornelius

In the early morning Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius.A teenager wanted for murder in Cornelius was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Salem, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning on Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius. They reportedly found 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. He later died at the scene. In August, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the killing, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, he was stopped by officers in Salem, who discovered the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder. According to court records, Alvarez-Alcazar was appointed an attorney Monday morning, Sept. 12, and will have a "status check" hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com

Police investigate homicide in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide in the Irving neighborhood in Northeast Portland Monday after finding a man dead from multiple stab wounds. Just after 7 a.m., officers arrived at the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue to find a man lying dead in...
The Oregonian

Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day

Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
kptv.com

Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down

A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
Lake Oswego Review

Man found dead with 'multiple stab wounds' in NE Portland

A homicide investigation is underway in the Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12.A man was found dead in Portland's Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12, with "what appeared to be multiple stab wounds," police said. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue about 7 a.m. following a report of a man found lying in a driveway unresponsive, Portland police officials said. Homicide detectives are responding and will conduct an investigation, police said. The victim hasn't been identified. Northeast 18th Avenue will be shut down from Brazee Street to Tillamook Street, and Tillamook Street will be shut down from 16th Avenue to 20th Avenue for several hours while investigators are at the scene. This story may be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland Tribune

Three arrested for arsons at Mt. Tabor

The serial arson suspects arrested Saturday were not immediately identified.Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have arrested people suspected of serial arsons near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. They were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each suspect has been charged with five counts arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. They are lodged in the Multnomah County Justice Center. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the arrests came after an intense investigation with information provided by concerned citizens and cooperation of Portland Police and...
