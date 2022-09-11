Nebraska fires Scott Frost, who went 0-4 against Ohio State football in his disappointing tenure

Read full article on original website
Ryan Day too nice? Too many night games? 10 Ohio State football rants and takes
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, the Ohio State text subscribers and Doug Lesmerises are ready to rant again about the Buckeyes. Where Toledo coach Jason Candle is wrong about Ryan Day. Ohio State football is playing too many night games. At The Shoe, there aren’t enough bathrooms...
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Toledo?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football emptied the bench and started some new careers during last Saturday’s victory over Arkansas State. If the Buckeyes can summon another comfortable fourth quarter against Toledo on Saturday, it may be an important step for the depth it needs at multiple positions.
Has Ohio State football’s defense looked championship-caliber through the first two weeks?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defense has given up just one touchdown in the first two weeks of the season while forcing teams to settle for field goals. Doing so would lead one to think that the philosophy of this defense is to “bend but don’t break,” which is a statement that has become a cliche of sorts in football. Forcing teams who can work their way up the field to still settle for leaving four points on it can be viewed as a success. But that’s not what Jim Knowles is striving for as defensive coordinator, nor is he a fan of the concept.
Top 10 Best-Dressed Ohio State Pets: Meet them, and vote for your favorite (poll)
Cleveland, Ohio – The Ohio State University football season is in full swing now, with the Buckeyes at 2-0 after a solid 21-10 victory over Notre Dame, and a 45-12 blowout of Arkansas State. We’re celebrating the kick off of the 2022-23 Ohio State season with a contest of...
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
Former Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant and four other Toledo players for Buckeye fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dallas Gant put in almost four years with Ohio State football, striving toward a spot at the top of the linebacker depth chart that never came. He returns Saturday as Toledo’s starting middle linebacker — the leading tackler on what might be the best defense in the Mid-American Conference. Rockets coach Jason Candle said his favorite thing about Gant is not his fully developed physical presence, his instinctive play or his accountability.
Who are the announcers for Ohio State football’s primetime game against Toledo?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play its second primetime game of the season when it hosts Toledo on Saturday. This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes have won all three previous games, with last coming in 2011 with a 27-22 win. It’s the only time the Rockets managed to score in a contest.
What’s up with Steele Chambers and Cody Simon as Ohio State football’s rotating linebackers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles has repeatedly said he’d rather not rotate guys as Ohio State football’s defensive coordinator. He’d rather identify who his best guys are and allow them to get into the flow of the game uninterrupted by feeling the need to play depth just for the sake of it. That philosophy has held up at Mike linebacker, where Tommy Eichenberg has played literally every meaningful snap to be had. He’s liked Eichenberg since he’s arrived, and the captain’s play through the first two weeks has echoed that. Barring something crazy happening, Eichenberg probably won’t be coming off the field this season.
Toledo LB Dallas Gant, formerly with Ohio State, discusses playing Buckeyes for first time since transfer
Dallas Gant was a 4-star recruit when he signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes out of the class of 2018. He graduated in the spring of 2022 and, with his remaining year of eligibility, opted to return to his hometown and transfer to Toledo, where his father was a former football player and his mother was a cheerleader.
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin football game on Sept. 24?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time Ohio State football hosted Wisconsin, it walked away with a quality 38-7 win while kickstarting the Heisman Trophy campaign for a defensive end in 2019. Now the Badgers return in 2022 for a primetime matchup on Sept. 24 inside Ohio Stadium in the third...
Football: Harrison already making history in third start
Ohio State second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State-Arkansas State game Saturday. Ohio State won 45-12. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio
Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
Wil Haygood Explores the Triumph of Curt Moody and the Tragic Fall of His Brother Toot
Sometimes he’d amble up to one of his brother’s buildings. Toot Moody would stand there, staring, full of pride. And if a stranger came into view, he’d introduce himself as Toot Moody, brother of Curt Moody, the famed architect whose building they both happened to be admiring. There’d be a sweet smile creasing across Toot’s face. But there were also all those other times, times when Toot would be zonked out, high on weed or that damnable crack cocaine, and he’d waltz right by his brother’s buildings, oblivious, roaming from the North Side to the Far East Side, homeless and on the move. There were times when the architect himself would spot his brother on the streets, and that would just rip him up inside: how all the help he had given, the money, love and concern, and how none of it could save Toot. Here was the Moody name etched on some of the most impressive modernist buildings across Columbus, across America even. The buildings went up—the Schottenstein Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.—and Toot kept falling. And falling.
Five things you should know about the newly designed 2022 Ohio School Report Cards, expected Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Education is expected to release the 2022 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday using a new stars-based rating system instead of assigning A through F grades. While the information will be posted at https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/, low-performing school districts will not be sanctioned or...
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Powerball ticket sold in Columbus matched five numbers and the Power Play and is worth $2 million. The ticket was the only $2 million winner from the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. It was sold at a Duchess Shoppe in Columbus, according to WBNS Channel 10.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
