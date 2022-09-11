Read full article on original website
Coloradans take housing into their own hands with initiative
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Fed up with sky-high housing prices, Coloradans are taking the issue into their own hands with a November ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state’s income taxes to affordable housing projects. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, Colorado’s Proposition 123 is...
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization’s commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday with a 4-3 vote, edging out the late University of Nebraska educator and author Louise Pound.
Craft touts UN role in promoting bid for Kentucky governor
GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Touting her time as United Nations ambassador for Donald Trump, Republican Kelly Craft told a hometown crowd Tuesday that her work on the world stage showed she’s tough enough to “fight for Kentucky values” as she kicked off her 2023 campaign for governor.
