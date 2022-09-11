Read full article on original website
How Texas is paying for border security push under Operation Lone Star
AUSTIN — How is Texas paying for its border security initiative?. In the state’s current two-year budget cycle, the tab for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star already has topped $4 billion. With 11 months remaining in the cycle, it’s far from clear that state police and...
Debate highlights Arizona utility regulator differences
PHOENIX (AP) — A debate among the four candidates seeking two seats on the commission that regulates Arizona utilities revealed sharp differences in their approaches to the job as the state adjusts to climate change and a shrinking water supply. The two Republicans on the November ballot for the...
Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona's elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey' office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey's office. The cause of death and...
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. September 13, 2022. Gambling enables state legislators to bring in revenue indirectly. By taxing gambling operations, politicians remove themselves a step from the people who truly pay the tax — gamblers who lose their money. Lawmakers originally approved a limited number of casinos for two purported...
TennCare: Update may have disclosed personal information
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Personal information for about 1,700 Medicaid recipients in Tennessee may have been disclosed during an update to a computer system, officials said. The update may have led to a limited number of people from one household to be able to view some information about individuals in another household that included some of the same people, a statement from TennCare said. The breach happened when a new application listed the name of a person who was already in another household, the statement said.
Candidate spent $900k on signatures to get on Oregon ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that late Monday Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000. The former state lawmaker...
California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles, further stressing trees amid an ongoing drought. Officials with the Cibola National Forest said Wednesday that Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine...
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. September 12, 2022. Editorial: Missouri man committed a horrific crime. But execution is not justice — it’s cruelty. Little evidence suggests Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will spare the life of convicted cop killer Kevin Johnson, a Missouri death row inmate scheduled to be put to death this fall. Just last year, Parson ignored a plea from Pope Francis to stay the execution of an intellectually disabled man. We oppose Johnson’s pending execution, despite our revulsion at the gravity of his crime, and call on Parson to grant Johnson, of suburban St. Louis, clemency and end government-sanctioned violence.
Prominent attorney Page Pate drowns off Georgia coast
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A prominent Georgia defense attorney who often provided expert legal analysis for news organizations covering high-profile cases drowned over the weekend while swimming in waters near his coastal home, a coroner said Tuesday. Page Pate, 55, worked for more than 25 years as a trial...
New Mexico governor embraces US law on climate, health care
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico is using a visit to Washington to celebrate Democrats' flagship U.S. climate and health care bill and to advocate for addition federal wildfire relief. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was traveling to Tuesday's celebration of the Inflation...
WVa lawmakers pass road, energy bills, will revisit abortion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers swiftly passed bills during a Monday special session that would invest millions of dollars into road maintenance work and create a program to incentivize businesses that want to utilize renewable energy to come to the state or expand operations. As legislators wrapped...
York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during...
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER (AP) — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
Employees at timber company Weyerhaeuser strike over wages
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Employees who work for timber company Weyerhaeuser in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said employees walked off the job Tuesday, KOIN 6 News reported.
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned...
Tennessee Park of the Year is Nashville's Radnor Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Radnor Lake State Park has been named Park of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. In the past year the park hosted a Junior Ranger Intern Program with 51 youth participants, according to a news release Tuesday. It recycled a record 900 Christmas trees in its annual Trees to Trails program. More than 1,500 volunteers helped with park projects ranging from invasive plant removal to stream cleanups.
New Massachusetts driver's license law faces repeal effort
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters will get the chance to decide whether the state should reject a new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses. The secretary of the commonwealth’s office announced late Friday that it had certified the signatures needed to put...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. September 8, 2022. Editorial: Measured approach on sports gambling is the best bet. WarHorse Casino should be open this month, just in time for the NFL and college football seasons. However, even though sports betting was approved by voters in the 2020 referendum that established casino gambling...
US withdraws polluted Montana site from new mining
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have withdrawn parcels of public land near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana from future mining to protect a reclamation area where more than $80 million has been spent to clean up past mining contamination. Mining will be barred for 20 years...
