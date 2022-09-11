Trailblazers force 5 second half-turnovers to pull away from D-II Chadron State

Utah Tech rode five second-half turnovers to blow open a 7-7 game at halftime, earning their first win of the year with a 56-10 win over Chadron State on Saturday night.

Needing a shot of energy out of the half, linebacker Kaejin Smith-Bejgrowicz came through. Utah Tech brought pressure up the middle into the face of quarterback Heath Beemiller, who forced a pass into coverage and into the waiting arms of Smith-Bejgrowicz for a pick-six, igniting a 42-0 scoring run.

“It was really fun feeding off one another and KJ sparking us that way,” said head coach Paul Peterson. “We struggled in that first half a little bit. 7-7 at halftime isn’t ideal and I think we had some missed opportunities in that first half… That was the most fun I’ve had at Utah Tech feeding off each. It was a good team win.”

Following the season-opening loss against Sacramento State, Peterson said he wanted to add more pressure on defense and the plan paid dividends.

“The initial read was the quarterback’s shoulders,” Smith-Bejgrowicz said. “We knew we had pressure coming. It was tough and we were hitting home often so we knew it was going to be a quick pass.”

The Trailblazer offense — particularly quarterbacks Kobe Tracy and Victor Gabalis — struggled in the first half.

Tracy completed 11/22 passes for 124 yards, while Gabalis was 1/8 with an interception.

Tracy started to click early in the third quarter, finding Malcolm Ross-Turner for a seven-yard touchdown to push the Utah Tech lead, to 21-7.

Following an interception by Darrius Nash, Tracy set up a one-yard Quali Conley score with a 33-yard completion to Joey Hobert.

Nash also had the lone sack for the Trailblazer defense.

“Quali does a good job,” Peterson said. “He’s patient, and when he decides to get downhill, he’s a tough guy to bring down. He made a few athletic jump cuts. He’s a special player for us.”

Conley recorded his first 100-yard rushing game for Utah Tech, racking up 139 yards and three touchdowns.

“It felt good, but most credit to my offensive line,” said Conley.

Conley backed up Drew Kannely-Robles in 2021. With Kannely-Robles graduating, Conley has stepped into the feature role for Peterson and the Trailblazers.

“I really looked up a lot to Drew,” Conley said. “He taught me a lot of things about running the ball like getting upfield and making holes by yourself.”

As Tracy continued to shred the Eagle defense, Peterson’s defense mounted up the turnovers.

“They couldn’t hang with us,” Smith-Bejgrowicz said. “We were continued, we were prepped right. Our coaches prepped us all week for this to play fast and physical. I feel like not a lot of teams can hang with us when it comes to that.”

A Beemiller fumble set up a 38-yard strike from Tracy to Hobert.

Hobert finished with a team-high 161 yards on six catches and two scores.

Redshirt sophomore Tyrell Grayson returned an interception for a touchdown, which was followed by a Steven Ashby leaping interception.

Hobert and Tracy once again connected for a 50-yard touchdown. Tracy ended the night with a career-high 388 yards, completing 25 of 44 passes.

“Fun for Kobe,” Peterson said. “He missed some throws, and we’ll watch it on film. It’s hard with this offense because you go in expecting different coverages and certain looks, and certain players, and some things change. They had a couple of wrinkles which was good but just Kobe settling down and finding the right guys.”

Utah Tech travels to Weber State next Saturday.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News.

