FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill sanitation rates increase to alleviate subsidies
Spring Hill citizens will soon see a change in costs for sanitation after a unanimous decision of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week. The cost elevation is an attempt to make the city’s sanitation department self-sufficient. Effective October 1, 2022, the sanitation rate will be $21.25 per...
MTSU professor sues state representative for blocking him on Facebook
A Middle Tennessee State University professor is suing a Tennessee State Representative claiming the representative violated his First Amendment rights by blocking him on Facebook
Sidelines
A look at Murfreesboro’s new retro sneaker boutique
Story and Photos by DeAngelo Conley | Contributing Writer. Former Middle Tennessee State University student opened a retro sneaker store named “Run It Back,” last month in the Avenue Murfreesboro shopping center. Celebrating their grand opening on Aug. 13, the store mainly sells Michael Jordan retro shoes, Yeezys,...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell to host annual Retiree Appreciation Day
FORT CAMPBELL, KY – Dozens of agencies and vendors will provide information and services during the installation’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Soldier Support Center, 2702 Michigan Ave. Partners range from organizations like U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion...
smokeybarn.com
Hiring: Springfield’s Delight Products – Walk-In Interviews Every Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) Delight Products, a Manufacturing Division of Kroger, is hiring for multiple positions in Springfield, TN, MAP. Read below for a list of exciting opportunities. Open Interviews for Delight Products every Wednesday from 8AM to 2PM. Location: 1200 Industrial Drive, Springfield, TN 37172. Starting wages: $18/hr.
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
williamsonherald.com
Sun Records to expand Sun Diner to Franklin
Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records is expanding its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin. To celebrate the heritage of Sun Records and their diner’s blend of fresh and traditional Southern favorites, the new Sun Diner location will offer iconic dishes including Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles, Love Me Tenders, and The King’s Peanut Butter, Bacon and Banana Monte Cristo, for pick-up and delivery from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
williamsonherald.com
Beathard voted new board chair for Williamson County Commissioners
At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners voted 16 to seven to appoint Brian Beathard (District 11) as board chair, replacing former District 5 commissioner and chair Tommy Little. Steve Smith (District 12), who was previously vice chair, nominated Beathard and Matt Williams (District 9) seconded...
WSMV
Home prices are starting to decrease, but what does this mean?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Home prices are starting to decrease, but interest rates are going up. This also means homebuyers are paying higher mortgages. Median home prices across Middle Tennessee started declining slightly at the beginning of the summer and saw a steadier decline towards the end of summer. Between...
wgnsradio.com
A Stewarts Creek High School graduate serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego
(SMYRNA, TN) Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Eldridge, a 2018 Stewarts Creek High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I was originally going to college for nursing,” said Eldridge. “A Navy recruiter visited my high school and I was energized to join as a corpsman. I am the first female in my family to join the military.”
wvlt.tv
Public health alert issued for ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert over concerns of ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits. Officials believe the meat may be associated wit Escherichia coli (E. coli). Although a recall was not requested, the products...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
fox17.com
Community groups once again sound alarm on Brookmeade homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Makeshift tents, shopping carts and fencing line West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park. The homeless situation there has community groups once again sounding the alarm. It can’t be ignored by businesses, residents or even neighborhood groups. FOX 17 News spoke with El Sombrero manager Israel Fonseca...
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Significance of Sears being listed for lease at RiverGate Mall
Another shopping space could soon change hands at the RiverGate Mall. The empty Sears store is up for lease.
rewind943.com
Lightning strike damages city systems, sparking change to City Council meeting streams
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A lightning strike is to blame for ongoing issues with the City Council livestream. Citizens tuning into last month’s meeting likely noticed a number of issues, including but not limited to increased latency and an absence of on-screen vote tallies. According to city...
clarksvillenow.com
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
fox17.com
Wilson County Schools struggling to find staff amid housing shortage, drug testing
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County Schools says they are continuing to look candidates to fill more than 80 open positions across the system. But they are running into issues with some of the people are they are interviewing. Cost of living is a big one. Teachers who want to work for Wilson County Schools can't find anywhere to actually live in the county.
Crews respond to barge fire on Cumberland River in South Nashville
The Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of a barge fire on the Cumberland River.
