White House, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill sanitation rates increase to alleviate subsidies

Spring Hill citizens will soon see a change in costs for sanitation after a unanimous decision of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week. The cost elevation is an attempt to make the city’s sanitation department self-sufficient. Effective October 1, 2022, the sanitation rate will be $21.25 per...
SPRING HILL, TN
Sidelines

A look at Murfreesboro’s new retro sneaker boutique

Story and Photos by DeAngelo Conley | Contributing Writer. Former Middle Tennessee State University student opened a retro sneaker store named “Run It Back,” last month in the Avenue Murfreesboro shopping center. Celebrating their grand opening on Aug. 13, the store mainly sells Michael Jordan retro shoes, Yeezys,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell to host annual Retiree Appreciation Day

FORT CAMPBELL, KY – Dozens of agencies and vendors will provide information and services during the installation’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Soldier Support Center, 2702 Michigan Ave. Partners range from organizations like U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
smokeybarn.com

Hiring: Springfield’s Delight Products – Walk-In Interviews Every Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) Delight Products, a Manufacturing Division of Kroger, is hiring for multiple positions in Springfield, TN, MAP. Read below for a list of exciting opportunities. Open Interviews for Delight Products every Wednesday from 8AM to 2PM. Location: 1200 Industrial Drive, Springfield, TN 37172. Starting wages: $18/hr.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Sun Records to expand Sun Diner to Franklin

Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records is expanding its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin. To celebrate the heritage of Sun Records and their diner’s blend of fresh and traditional Southern favorites, the new Sun Diner location will offer iconic dishes including Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles, Love Me Tenders, and The King’s Peanut Butter, Bacon and Banana Monte Cristo, for pick-up and delivery from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Beathard voted new board chair for Williamson County Commissioners

At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners voted 16 to seven to appoint Brian Beathard (District 11) as board chair, replacing former District 5 commissioner and chair Tommy Little. Steve Smith (District 12), who was previously vice chair, nominated Beathard and Matt Williams (District 9) seconded...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Home prices are starting to decrease, but what does this mean?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Home prices are starting to decrease, but interest rates are going up. This also means homebuyers are paying higher mortgages. Median home prices across Middle Tennessee started declining slightly at the beginning of the summer and saw a steadier decline towards the end of summer. Between...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

A Stewarts Creek High School graduate serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego

(SMYRNA, TN) Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Eldridge, a 2018 Stewarts Creek High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I was originally going to college for nursing,” said Eldridge. “A Navy recruiter visited my high school and I was energized to join as a corpsman. I am the first female in my family to join the military.”
SMYRNA, TN
wvlt.tv

Public health alert issued for ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert over concerns of ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits. Officials believe the meat may be associated wit Escherichia coli (E. coli). Although a recall was not requested, the products...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Community groups once again sound alarm on Brookmeade homeless camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Makeshift tents, shopping carts and fencing line West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park. The homeless situation there has community groups once again sounding the alarm. It can’t be ignored by businesses, residents or even neighborhood groups. FOX 17 News spoke with El Sombrero manager Israel Fonseca...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County Schools struggling to find staff amid housing shortage, drug testing

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County Schools says they are continuing to look candidates to fill more than 80 open positions across the system. But they are running into issues with some of the people are they are interviewing. Cost of living is a big one. Teachers who want to work for Wilson County Schools can't find anywhere to actually live in the county.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

