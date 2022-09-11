Local politicians’ statements on the anniversary of 9/11

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11, and local politicians in Colorado are sharing their condolences and sentiments about that fateful day.

Governor Jared Polis released a statement, and honored the first responders of 9/11.

“Today, we remember the moment in history that forever changed our country and the world as we knew it. We mourn the innocent lives and all the brave first responders who we lost on that day and all those who sacrificed their lives to protect freedom since. We reflect how 21 years ago, in the face of challenge, Americans came together stronger than ever before and showed the world that freedom will not be taken and the American people will not be broken. Instead, in the face of violence, Americans became stronger and more united to fight terrorism. Today, as we remember the 21st anniversary of 9/11, let us honor and thank all the first responders who responded that day, and the military members who have bravely sacrificed to serve to combat terrorism to protect our freedom,” Gov. Jared Polis, (D-CO)

Congressman Doug Lamborn sent a statement of remembrance.

“The 9/11 terror attacks forever changed our country and the entire world. The bravery and courage shown by members of our military, law enforcement, and first responders on that fateful day demonstrated our nation’s great strength and perseverance.” Today, 21 years later, we look back and remember the sadness and difficulties our country has faced in the fight to preserve and fortify freedom. We honor the legacy of the fallen and stand united against the continued threats to our nation. God bless our troops, the families of our fallen heroes, and the United States of America.” Rep. Doug Lamborn, (R-CO)

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet shared his condolences and a statement on how we responded to the events.

“Twenty-one years ago, terrorists struck our nation in an evil and cowardly attack. As we mourn the thousands of innocent lives taken from us that day, we also honor the heroism of our first responders and the men and women who have served and sacrificed over two decades to keep us safe. The true legacy of September 11 is not the attacks themselves, but America’s response. The terrorists sought to destroy our freedom, democracy, and way of life. They failed. We met their fear with hope. We answered their hatred with unity. We faced the darkness and endured. In the years ahead, we must hold onto that shared sense of patriotism and purpose to protect our nation.” Sen. Michael Bennet, (D-CO)

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert talked about the perseverance of the American people.

On this solemn day, we remember the thousands of lives lost in New York, Washington DC and Pennsylvania 21 years ago. We can never forget & never let our American spirit of strength, freedom & perseverance be broken! Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO)

