Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden RestaurantMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia police stepping up patrols in city after several violent weekends
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is stepping up patrols. It's in response to a string of violent weekends in the city.The department has been struggling to maintain order through violent weekends all summer long. Chiefs have been telling upper leadership at the police department that this is something that they believe may work to help shifts overlap for this weekend.Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Philadelphia police patrols will move to 12-hour shifts. It's an increase of four hours per officer.The department has been challenged to manage weekend violence."We need them 12 hours," Dorothy Stovall said. "I wish we could...
Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South Los Angeles restaurant: Sources
Rapper PnB Rock, a well-known hip-hop artist from Philadelphia, was fatally shot Monday afternoon during a robbery at a Los Angeles eatery, police sources told ABC News.
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall
Authorities believe a fight between teens inside a popular Philadelphia mall lead to at least one shot being fired. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that the magazine fell out of the suspect's gun, preventing more shots from being fired.
Mother of slain Philadelphia rec center worker wants killer 'put away for life'
"She was a person who was always trying to help somebody. She was a person about love and caring," said the mother of a slain Philadelphia rec center worker.
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to announce conviction of juvenile for SEPTA shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction of a teenager for the attempted murder of another teen that occurred on a SEPTA platform in July. DA Krasner will also be joined by city officials to talk about the tragic murder of a 41-year-old mother of three and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation employee who was killed outside of the Mill Creek Recreation Center on Friday.
Watch: Gunman stalks teen girl walking dog in Philadelphia before deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia released new video showing the deadly shooting of a teenage girl who police say was killed while walking a dog with another person over the weekend. Investigators say 17-year-old Teryn Johnson was on the 5300 block of Harrock Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday night...
Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)
Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
Man Shot by Cop During Confrontation in Center City Identified by DA
The 23-year-old man shot twice early Sunday morning after he allegedly drew a handgun on a plainclothes police officer in Center City, Philadelphia, was identified as Lawrence Evans, the District Attorney's office said Monday. Evans allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation near 13th and Locust streets in Center City...
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
'Huge loss for Philadelphia': Local communities, officials react to PnB Rock's reported death
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock has reportedly died after he was shot at a popular restaurant in Los Angeles. According to a report from TMZ, the rapper, 30, was shot at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in Inglewood on Monday afternoon. Local officials and communities have begun expressing...
Police: Man sought after construction worker shooting erupts on the job in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an argument escalated into a shooting last month. The incident began when two construction workers reportedly got into a verbal dispute on the 3400 block of Westmoreland Street on August 26. Police say one of the...
14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting
A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
Shopping spree at Grocery Outlet in Northeast Philadelphia
FOX 29 contest winner was given a 2-minute shopping spree worth $500. This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.
White officer on trial for killing unarmed Black motorist
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A white Philadelphia police officer became distraught when he learned that a Black motorist he fatally shot after a high-speed chase was unarmed, his lawyer said as the ex-officer’s third-degree murder trial began Tuesday. Prosecutors said that former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot...
Reported rape near high school in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a reported rape in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at North 2nd and Luzerne Streets, right across from Thomas Edison High School. The victim says she was held inside a makeshift tent during the assault. CBS3 is working to confirm if police have any suspects.
Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
Pizza place destroyed in Kensington building collapse, no injuries reported
Emergency crews have responded to a building collapse in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Video: Male Wanted For Murder In Philly Subway System
Philadelphia police are asking for your help in finding the suspect who is wanted for shooting another male and killing him at an underground trolley stop in center city. This killing happened on September 10, 2022 at 2:15PM. The two men had some kind of altercation. Security cameras are prevalent...
