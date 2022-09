Credit: WSDOT-East

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling on I-90 Eastbound toward Idaho, you might have experienced delays in the area.

A crash on EB I-90 just past the Idaho Border was blocking traffic on the highway.

The crash is now cleared.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.