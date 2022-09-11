ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, AL

WSFA

Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus. Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic. Stay...
COLUMBUS, GA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two die in Hwy 50 Labor Day crash

Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama Hwy 50, between LaFayette and Lanett. ALEA officials said Kevin A....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dies after Tallapoosa County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a one-car crash in Tallapoosa County. State troopers say 47-year-old Michael Steadman of Rockford was critically hurt when the car he was driving on Dudleyville Road left the roadway and hit an embankment. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville where he died.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently battling a heavy fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus. There are multiple fire units on the scene. It’s unknown at this time what has caused the fire. Buckhead Grill is located at 5010 Armour Road. Stay with us as we gather more...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off. Motorists are being advised to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville ready to ReLi on new gas option

ReLi Gas, a part of the Thompson Gas Company, hosted its grand opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday, Sept. 8. This latest upgrade to Thompson, a long-standing company in the Greenville area, is their meter program. “There’s a wireless meter and it’s basically on a 1:1 ratio for your...
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

Crash closes I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash has closed Interstate 85 northbound, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the wreck happened before the exit to Perry Hill Road. Additional details such as injuries have not been released at this time. Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road Monday morning, according to Montgomery police. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, police and medics responded to the interstate just after 11 a.m. regarding a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. There, they found the motorcyclist, a man, with fatal injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after multilple law enforcement agencies responded to an Elmore County manhunt Tuesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has since identified the man as Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville. ALEA says a state trooper made a traffic stop shortly before 8:30...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

18-Year-Old Dies after Interstate 65 Crash in Lowndes County

Alabama State Troopers say an 18-year-old has died of injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County. State troopers say the 18-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, was critically injured when the car the teen was driving stopped on the interstate. A Greenville woman driving an SUV hit the car.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

The Exchange Club in Phenix City takes a deep dive into meteorology

Phenix City, Al. (WRBL)-The weather was so awesome today as we discussed all the fundamentals of weather extremes at The Exchange Club in Phenix City at T-Bones. From the Exchange Club’s Facebook page: “The Exchange Club of Phenix City is a member of the National Exchange Club. The club focuses on three core values: family, community, and country.”
PHENIX CITY, AL
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-65 SB

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared on I-65 in Lowndes County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 154 mile marker. That’s between Letohatchee and Hope Hull. The crash brought on major delays for nearly four hours.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

