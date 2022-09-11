Effective: 2022-09-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .High flows coming out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande over the next week are expected to result in considerable flooding of the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE...Moderate flooding is forecast. For Castolon, Johnson Ranch...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and low lying areas begin to flood. At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to residences or other structures are known to occur. At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet (4.0 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 13.3 feet (4.1 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet (3.7 meters) early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 08/24/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Wed Thu Thu Thu Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 9.0 13.1 Wed 2pm 13.0 13.0 12.9 12.8 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Wed Thu Thu Thu Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 2.7 4.0 Wed 2pm 4.0 4.0 3.9 3.9

