Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 430 PM PDT At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near East Hemet, or near Hemet, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moreno Valley, Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, San Jacinto, East Hemet, Menifee, Sun City, Valle Vista, Aguanga, Canyon Lake, Homeland, Romoland, Nuevo, Winchester, Lake Skinner Recreation Area, Lakeview and Sage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Manatee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Manatee. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bradenton, South Bradenton, West Samoset, Bayshore Gardens and Oneco. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Martin, Inland St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Martin; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St. Lucie and northwestern Martin Counties through 345 PM EDT At 321 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tradition, or 9 miles southwest of Port Saint Lucie, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Pierce, Saint Lucie West, Tradition, Carlton and Tradition Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seagrove, or 8 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Biscoe, Seagrove, Robbins, Star, Harpers Crossroads, Highfalls, Coleridge and Glendon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Ashtabula Lakeshore County. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Haskell, Seward, Stanton, Stevens by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grant; Haskell; Seward; Stanton; Stevens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Seward, southern Grant, Stevens, southeastern Stanton and southwestern Haskell Counties through 430 PM CDT At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hugoton, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moscow and Cave. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-15 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts * Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region. The latest observations indicate the worst conditions to be concentrated north of Truckee and extending into Reno, Sparks, and the North Valleys. * The next wave of smoke is projected to push into the region this afternoon and evening with the latest smoke simulations spreading smoke across much of western Nevada, the Tahoe Basin, and portions of the eastern Sierra by late tonight into early Thursday. Expect additional reductions to air quality and visibility. * For the latest air quality info, please continue to visit: fire.airnow.gov. You can also refer to your local Air Quality Management Division or the latest Smoke Outlook Statements from the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program which are also available via: fire.airnow.gov.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:03:00 Expires: 2022-09-16 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, Anasco and Rincon, and northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northeastern and western beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:03:00 Expires: 2022-09-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below on Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity and westward through northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 PM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern to northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. Highest water levels are expected Saturday night.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:03:00 Expires: 2022-09-14 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, Anasco and Rincon, and northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northeastern and western beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Brewster; Jeff Davis; Pecos FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos and Reeves. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Davis, Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Star Mountain, Toyahvale, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp and Black Mountain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Erie; Lake; Lorain; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 8 to 12 feet above normal high tides. Highest water levels are expected Saturday evening.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Yukon Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Yukon Delta COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 5 to 8 feet above normal high tides. Highest water levels are expected Saturday.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 4 to 6 feet above normal high tides. Highest water levels are expected Saturday night.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .High flows coming out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande over the next week are expected to result in considerable flooding of the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE...Moderate flooding is forecast. For Castolon, Johnson Ranch...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and low lying areas begin to flood. At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to residences or other structures are known to occur. At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet (4.0 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 13.3 feet (4.1 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet (3.7 meters) early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 08/24/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Wed Thu Thu Thu Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 9.0 13.1 Wed 2pm 13.0 13.0 12.9 12.8 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Wed Thu Thu Thu Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 2.7 4.0 Wed 2pm 4.0 4.0 3.9 3.9
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, Anasco and Rincon, and northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through Friday afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through 6 PM AST tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northeastern and western beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 7 to 10 feet above normal high tides. Highest water levels are expected Saturday.
Comments / 0