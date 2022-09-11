ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Evan McPherson Sets Bengals Record, Makes 59-Yard Field Goal Against Steelers

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Cincinnati trails Pittsburgh 7-3 in the first quarter

CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson set a new Bengals record in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers when he kicked a 59-yard field goal. Cincinnati trails Pittsburgh 7-3. Watch the play below.

