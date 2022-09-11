A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.

