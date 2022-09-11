ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Stays No. 1 in Coaches Poll

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LRzo_0hr7a0L000

The Crimson Tide stay atop the polls after escaping Texas with a victory

In the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide remain in the top overall position, receiving 39 first place-votes. The Tide remain undefeated after a Bryce Young 2-minute drill and a Will Reichard field goal helped edge Texas 20-19 in Austin.

Alabama holds of the Georgia Bulldogs, who remain second in the polls after threating to upend a less-than-impressive Crimson Tide performance, with a 33-0 shutout victory against Samford. The Bulldogs also received 25 first-place votes.

Ohio State, who's third in the polls, received the other first-place vote.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

  1. Alabama, 2-0 (39)
  2. Georgia, 2-0 (25)
  3. Ohio State, 2-0 (1)
  4. Clemson, 2-0
  5. Michigan . (2-0)
  6. Oklahoma, (2-0)
  7. Oklahoma State, (2-0)
  8. USC, 2-0
  9. Michigan State, 2-0
  10. Kentucky, 2-0
  11. Arkansas, 2-0
  12. NC State, 2-0
  13. Miami, 2-0
  14. BYU, 2-0
  15. Utah, 1-1
  16. Tennessee, 2-0
  17. Ole Miss, 2-0
  18. Wake Forest, 2-0
  19. Baylor, 1-1
  20. Texas, 1-1
  21. Florida, 1-1
  22. Texas A&M, 1-1
  23. Penn State, 2-0
  24. Oregon, 1-1
  25. Pittsburgh, 1-1

This story will be updated.

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Usc
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
Scorebook Live

Danville (Arkansas) cancels football season

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that Danville High School is canceling the rest of its football season.  The AAA indicated DHS administrators notified them that they don't have enough players to compete. The Little Johns will continue to compete at the junior ...
DANVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
247Sports

Urban Meyer weighs in on what Nebraska should do after firing Scott Frost

Urban Meyer knows the Big Ten quite well after working at Ohio State from 2012-18. The former Buckeyes and Florida (2005-10) coach also knows Nebraska and could not quite understand how the program changed in the modern era compared to Tom Osborne’s brand of Husker football. Meyer joined Big Ten Network to weigh in on what the program should do after it fired head coach Scott Frost following a loss to Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
Popculture

College Football Head Coach Fired Three Games Into Season

One college football team is already looking for a new head coach. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently announced they have fired their head coach Scott Frost. This comes after the team lost to Georgia Southern 45-42 at home to drop to 1-2 on the year. "Earlier today I met with Coach...
LINCOLN, NE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy