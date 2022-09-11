Alabama Stays No. 1 in Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide stay atop the polls after escaping Texas with a victory

In the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide remain in the top overall position, receiving 39 first place-votes. The Tide remain undefeated after a Bryce Young 2-minute drill and a Will Reichard field goal helped edge Texas 20-19 in Austin.

Alabama holds of the Georgia Bulldogs, who remain second in the polls after threating to upend a less-than-impressive Crimson Tide performance, with a 33-0 shutout victory against Samford. The Bulldogs also received 25 first-place votes.

Ohio State, who's third in the polls, received the other first-place vote.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Alabama, 2-0 (39) Georgia, 2-0 (25) Ohio State, 2-0 (1) Clemson, 2-0 Michigan . (2-0) Oklahoma, (2-0) Oklahoma State, (2-0) USC, 2-0 Michigan State, 2-0 Kentucky, 2-0 Arkansas, 2-0 NC State, 2-0 Miami, 2-0 BYU, 2-0 Utah, 1-1 Tennessee, 2-0 Ole Miss, 2-0 Wake Forest, 2-0 Baylor, 1-1 Texas, 1-1 Florida, 1-1 Texas A&M, 1-1 Penn State, 2-0 Oregon, 1-1 Pittsburgh, 1-1

This story will be updated.