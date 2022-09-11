John David Francis, 55, born in Gainesville and raised in Starke, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville. He was born on April 23, 1967. As a boy, John David excelled at academics and athletics; and loved playing the piano. Described as rambunctious, he once jumped off the roof of his house “just to see what it felt like.” As he grew older, he became a gifted athlete; playing all sports, lettering in football, baseball, and basketball as a Bradford High School student. Following high school, he became a place kicker for the University of Florida as a walk-on, beating out many other athletes for the job, following in the footsteps of his mentor, David Hurse, who also kicked for the Gators many years earlier. He would eventually earn a full scholarship as a Gator. Throughout the years, John David taught at Brooker Elementary School, and worked in the communication industry laying fiber optics in Colorado, as well as being in the property recovery business.

STARKE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO