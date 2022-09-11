Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Students learn about heroes, unity
Nina Steinmeyer’s first-grade students at Starke Elementary School learned about Patriot Day and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, during a weeklong discussion about heroes and the lives lost during those tragic events. “ My students were very engaged in our lesson, and even went home to ask...
Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
Red, White and Blue Farm celebrates its rebranding
Red, White and Blues Farm will share its new name and an exclusive preview of the annual Fall Festival on Saturday. The rebranding event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at the farm at 3250 NE 140th Ave. In Williston. The unveiling is open to the...
Members of the Clay County Sheriff’s office dive team invited First Coast News to take part in their training
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It may seem odd seeing a diver in a pool, but this is all a part of training for divers with the Clay County Sheriff’s office. These diver are training to recover items such as guns, cars, or bodies at Eagle Landing neighborhood pool. But in real life the water is not this clear and there are a lot more dangers for these divers.
Longtime area realtor arrested for email and social media comments about Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry L. Martin-Back, 68, a longtime area realtor and property manager, was arrested today on a warrant issued following a complaint that he made threats against the Gainesville City Commission. According to the sworn complaint, Martin-Back sent an email to the city commission on September 9...
Outrage over Gainesville's rezoning plan leads arrest for felony political intimidation
Gainesville — GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A contractor and director at a real estate firm emailed Gainesville city commissioners and said he hoped they would be assaulted over a controversial plan to allow construction of multifamily housing in residential neighborhoods, police said. Police arrested Terry Lyle Martin-Back, 68, of...
Obituaries — Sept. 13, 2022
John David Francis, 55, born in Gainesville and raised in Starke, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville. He was born on April 23, 1967. As a boy, John David excelled at academics and athletics; and loved playing the piano. Described as rambunctious, he once jumped off the roof of his house “just to see what it felt like.” As he grew older, he became a gifted athlete; playing all sports, lettering in football, baseball, and basketball as a Bradford High School student. Following high school, he became a place kicker for the University of Florida as a walk-on, beating out many other athletes for the job, following in the footsteps of his mentor, David Hurse, who also kicked for the Gators many years earlier. He would eventually earn a full scholarship as a Gator. Throughout the years, John David taught at Brooker Elementary School, and worked in the communication industry laying fiber optics in Colorado, as well as being in the property recovery business.
Conditions at Baker County immigrant detention facility targeted with abuse allegations
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Alleging physical abuse and poor medical treatment, the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and other groups Tuesday called for the end of an agreement that houses immigrants at a detention facility run by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. STORY: Nassau sheriff: Army captain,...
'The world has enough hate': Antisemitic banners hung over I-95 on 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hateful messages were displayed for hundreds, if not thousands, of drivers to see over the weekend. A Neo-Nazi group filled the I-95 overpass near University Boulevard Sunday morning and unveiled Swastika flags and antisemitic banners on the morning of 9/11. "If my kids saw it, I'd...
Ex-mistress testifies in trial of former Clay County sheriff
Cierra Smith, former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels’ ex-mistress, took the stand Tuesday morning as the first witness in Daniels’ trial for attempting to destroy and tamper with evidence.
Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening
Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
Animal shelter to host National Adoption Weekend
The Alachua County Animal Resources and Care and the Best Friends Animal Society will team up for the National Adoption Weekend which encourages adoption over purchasing pets. The event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the Animal Resources and Care shelter located at 3400 NE 53rd Ave. in Gainesville.
Report: High rise planned for former site of Jacksonville Landing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority and a developer are nailing down incentives for a high rise to go up where The Jacksonville Landing used to be. The two have a tentative deal in place worth more than $35 million and as a part of the agreement,...
Power outages planned for parts of Magnolia Point in Clay County
As part of its work to improve the electric utility infrastructure in Magnolia Point, the city of Green Cove Springs says power outages are planned in some residential areas Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the city, the outage in Magnolia Point will begin at 8 a.m. and last...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
Marion County boil water notice lifted for two neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Marion County Utilities has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for homes and businesses located within the Silver Springs Woods and Village communities. ORIGINAL STORY: Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water. Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU,...
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia Island
Nassau County Jail on Amelia IslandEbyabe on wikimedia commons. If someone asked me to tell them two things that would describe Florida, I might have to say gators and pirates. I’ve lived in many places known for pirates, including the Bahamas, but Florida has a ton of them. Did you know that? I can’t imagine living in a state like Florida stuffed with pirates and not have an idea, but hey, there are things about our home states that we’ll never figure out that could blow our minds.
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins Monday
The trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is set to start Monday in Green Cove Springs. Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, trying to destroy evidence, and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
Folks flock to Trenton “Almost Fall Festival”
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -An inclement Saturday did not stop hundreds in North Central Florida flocking to Trenton for a pre-fall festival. The Trenton Almost Fall Festival is the second get together organized by Kate Duberly. The festival took place at the Trenton State Fair Grounds located at 830 NE Trenton Blvd.
