Keystone Heights, FL

bctelegraph.com

Students learn about heroes, unity

Nina Steinmeyer’s first-grade students at Starke Elementary School learned about Patriot Day and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, during a weeklong discussion about heroes and the lives lost during those tragic events. “ My students were very engaged in our lesson, and even went home to ask...
STARKE, FL
Action News Jax

Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Red, White and Blue Farm celebrates its rebranding

Red, White and Blues Farm will share its new name and an exclusive preview of the annual Fall Festival on Saturday. The rebranding event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at the farm at 3250 NE 140th Ave. In Williston. The unveiling is open to the...
WILLISTON, FL
First Coast News

Members of the Clay County Sheriff’s office dive team invited First Coast News to take part in their training

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It may seem odd seeing a diver in a pool, but this is all a part of training for divers with the Clay County Sheriff’s office. These diver are training to recover items such as guns, cars, or bodies at Eagle Landing neighborhood pool. But in real life the water is not this clear and there are a lot more dangers for these divers.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Keystone Heights, FL
Keystone Heights, FL
Keystone, FL
Clay County, FL
Clay County, FL
bctelegraph.com

Obituaries — Sept. 13, 2022

John David Francis, 55, born in Gainesville and raised in Starke, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville. He was born on April 23, 1967. As a boy, John David excelled at academics and athletics; and loved playing the piano. Described as rambunctious, he once jumped off the roof of his house “just to see what it felt like.” As he grew older, he became a gifted athlete; playing all sports, lettering in football, baseball, and basketball as a Bradford High School student. Following high school, he became a place kicker for the University of Florida as a walk-on, beating out many other athletes for the job, following in the footsteps of his mentor, David Hurse, who also kicked for the Gators many years earlier. He would eventually earn a full scholarship as a Gator. Throughout the years, John David taught at Brooker Elementary School, and worked in the communication industry laying fiber optics in Colorado, as well as being in the property recovery business.
STARKE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening

Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Animal shelter to host National Adoption Weekend

The Alachua County Animal Resources and Care and the Best Friends Animal Society will team up for the National Adoption Weekend which encourages adoption over purchasing pets. The event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the Animal Resources and Care shelter located at 3400 NE 53rd Ave. in Gainesville.  
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County boil water notice lifted for two neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Marion County Utilities has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for homes and businesses located within the Silver Springs Woods and Village communities. ORIGINAL STORY: Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water. Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia Island

Nassau County Jail on Amelia IslandEbyabe on wikimedia commons. If someone asked me to tell them two things that would describe Florida, I might have to say gators and pirates. I’ve lived in many places known for pirates, including the Bahamas, but Florida has a ton of them. Did you know that? I can’t imagine living in a state like Florida stuffed with pirates and not have an idea, but hey, there are things about our home states that we’ll never figure out that could blow our minds.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Folks flock to Trenton “Almost Fall Festival”

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -An inclement Saturday did not stop hundreds in North Central Florida flocking to Trenton for a pre-fall festival. The Trenton Almost Fall Festival is the second get together organized by Kate Duberly. The festival took place at the Trenton State Fair Grounds located at 830 NE Trenton Blvd.
TRENTON, FL

