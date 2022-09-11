ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

papercitymag.com

Must-See Dallas Property — A Designer-Owned Jewel in Greenway Parks

Previously owned by a prominent Dallas interior designer, 5331 W Mockingbird Lane is awash with color, patterns, antiques, and presumed heirlooms. I once dated a guy who said he lived in Greenway Parks. Which was sort of true. Yes, he did technically live just within the northern boundary of the lush neighborhood, but not in what Dallas real estate sticklers would consider the true Greenway Parks: a graceful collection of homes clustered thoughtfully between University Park, Inwood Road, Mockingbird Lane, and — though you’d never know it from the inside — the Dallas North Tollway.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Flea Style Wants To Bring New Life to Your Old Cowboy Boots

Sure, boots are made for walking, but Brittany Cobb wants you to strut. Late this past summer, Cobb opened the sixth location of FleaStyle, her popular boho-Western-wear shop, at Galleria Dallas. With it came a new addition to the FleaStyle experience: a boot bar. Similar to the store’s build-your-own hat bar, the boot bar will allow customers to accessorize and decorate their favorite pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

I Wanna Be a Cowboy: Where To Go in Dallas-Fort Worth To Do Cowboy Stuff

It's inevitable and likely to happen to us all, and there’s very little any of us living in North Texas can do about it. Someone from out of town, probably from out of state, is going to come for a visit and they’re going to want do some cowboy stuff. Like, some Wild West, O.K. Corral stuff. Because in Texas, and especially here in Dallas-Fort Worth, we ride cows to work, only speak after we’ve spit a long stream of tobacco juice onto the ground and drink sarsaparilla from our Yeti water bottles.
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

More new State Fair of Texas foods and where to find them

DALLAS, TX (Sept. 13, 2022) The State Fair of Texas is known for taking culinary creativity to new heights, and 2022 is no exception. Fairgoers have the opportunity to taste all of the finalists of the Big Tex Choice Awards and decide if they agree with the judges’ selections for “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.” Additionally, a select portion of the 2022 semi-finalist dishes will also be offered at this year’s Fair.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

With a Proven Team and Gorgeous Design, This New Italian Restaurant Could Be Dallas’ Next Hot Spot

Local artist Alli K created this mural outside of Dea on Inwood Road. (Photo by Megan Ziots) In 2006, Lynae Fearing and Tracy Rathbun opened their first restaurant, Shinsei, along Inwood Road, where the neighborhood spot has endured for its great sushi and see-and-be-seen allure. In 2017, the Dallas duo debuted their popular Lovers Seafood and Market just a couple of blocks away. And on September 26, Fearing and Rathburn will complete their Inwood area trifecta with Dea, an upscale Italian spot serving steaks, fish, and homemade pasta.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Lunch on a 25-Part Vegetarian Feast in Frisco

For years, a small number of Indian restaurants in the Dallas area have served thali, the wide platters carrying multiple dishes alongside flatbread or rice. The thali makes a delightful lunch: it offers a sampler collection with wide variety, it can cover a number of food groups, it often includes sweets, and it even comes with its own distinctive style of serving dishes.
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Bublé, and the Biggest Wine Festival in the Southwest

From rock concerts in Arlington to the biggest wine festival in the southwest, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. This Sunday, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are performing at Arlington’s Globe Life Field on their 2022 World Tour. The Strokes and Thundercat will be supporting acts. The rock band, which formed in 1983, is known for hits like “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and so many more. Tickets are available here.
ARLINGTON, TX
Eater

10 Essential Mexican Restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth

While we love our Tex-Mex in Dallas-Fort Worth, we also appreciate the fine chefs who work hard to create Mexican dishes in the Metroplex. Whether it’s Mexico City style fare or classic Jalisco favorites, there are loads of great restaurants serving up amazing Mexican food. Step into a world...
FORT WORTH, TX
rejournals.com

Newly completed Dallas-Fort Worth industrial building finds new owner

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of DFW Park 161 AMZL, a fully leased Class-A distribution center totaling 219,000 square feet at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving, Texas. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Company. Completed in early 2022,...
IRVING, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: The Great American Hero Reopens in its New Digs

Jacob Cox and Danny Wilson garnered a lot of attention — and praise — when they stepped in to buy Great American Hero last year, keeping the beloved Dallas sandwich shop from closing its doors for good. However, they knew they could not call the colorful building on Lemmon Avenue home forever.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

‘We love your cow!’

Interview by Christina Hughes Babb | Photography by Emil Lippe. When a couple of whimsical artists moved into a quiet White Rock area neighborhood, extraordinary things followed. Lake Highlands native Preston Pannek and his partner Adrienne Creasey, together known as The House of Pannek, purchased a place in Forest Hills,...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Sam Susser Is Building a New Dynasty in Dallas

It was an ordinary day in 2014 when Sam Lewis Susser’s life changed in an instant. The then-51-year-old gas station tycoon had expressed interest in buying a chain of East Coast convenience stores acquired two years before by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners from Sunoco. Susser’s overture was rejected. Instead, Energy Transfer called two weeks later with a radically different proposition—not to sell stores but to buy Susser’s own publicly traded company for $2.4 billion.
DALLAS, TX
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX

