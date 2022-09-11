Read full article on original website
Community to Honor Dartmouth High Indian Logo During Ceremonies
Dartmouth residents made it pretty clear last spring that they like the Dartmouth High School Indian name and logo and want to keep them. Later this month, the community will pay tribute to the Indian logo and the town's strong relationship with the indigenous community. Following several years of debate...
New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location
People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
This Can Be New Bedford’s Most Frustrating Intersection If You Don’t Understand It
There’s one particular intersection in New Bedford that may be unintentionally frustrating drivers on either side of Acushnet Avenue, where being courteous can quickly turn aggravating if you don’t understand the situation. At the corner of Acushnet Ave and Sawyer Street, right by the Rite Aid, is a...
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day for New Bedford, Dartmouth, and Freetown
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day is on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Crapo Hill Landfill, 300 Samuel Barnet Boulevard, New Bedford. Proof of residency in New Bedford, Dartmouth, or Freetown is required. Sign up to participate. Visit gnbrrmdistrict.org to select a time slot. Please...
UMass Dartmouth Opens New Lab at New Bedford Campus
NEW BEDFORD — Just one word: plastics! The synthetic polymers were on everyone's mind on Tuesday morning, as a host of officials celebrated the opening of UMass Dartmouth's $1.2 million biodegradability laboratory at the School for Marine Science and Technology in New Bedford. Formed in a collaboration between the...
Tiverton Police Launch Martial Arts Pilot Program
TIVERTON, RI — Tiverton police are getting a new kind of training, after the department launched a pilot program in July to train officers in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones said six officers are participating in the new program — the first of its kind in Rhode Island — at Danny Savery BJJ & Martial Arts Academy, which has locations in Bristol and Somerset, MA.
Rhode Island Hospital expands visiting hours
The hospital will continue to limit visitors to two at a time and require masks.
Operation Clean Sweep seeks volunteers to clean up New Bedford’s historic Palmer’s island
Operation Clean Sweep Anti-Litter Campaign is working to improve the quality of life in New Bedford through organized cleanups, education and advocacy. WHAT: Volunteers will be cleaning up historic Palmers Island, please meet at the end of Gifford St. You can pre-register online here. • FREE t-shirts to all volunteers.
New Bedford Hound All Smiles in Hopes of Meeting the Perfect Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal waiting to be adopted. Wet Nose Wednesday on Fun 107 is the perfect way to discover the best animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Each week, we share their stories in hopes the right family will fall in love with their story and take them home for good.
Middleboro’s Beloved Window Artist Is Moving On to a New Canvas
There’s a window above Center Street in Middleboro that has become famous in recent years for the bright and pleasant paintings that grace its glass. They are the work of the apartment’s resident, Brittany Wilson, who has become a bit of a folk hero in town for her artwork and for her positive messages she brings to the community.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
Pawtucket elementary school closed Wednesday and Thursday
y J. Winters Elementary School will be closed for two days due to a power outage caused by ongoing construction.
This Adults-Only Food Festival in Waltham is ‘Phantom Gourmet’ at Its Finest
The most delicious party in history takes over Moody Street in Waltham on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Phantom Gourmet Food Festival is bringing dozens of the Phantom’s favorite restaurants to one street for a day of pure indulgence. Sorry kids, you’ll have to stay home. This one is for...
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
‘This is not just some harmless prank’: community center fence vandalized in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said that the fence of the Common Fence Point Community center was vandalized. The community center is scheduled to be the location of the committee’s annual fundraiser Sunday. Ahead of the event, messages reading, “Not welcome demon rats,” “LBQT...
A New Bedford Man Was Ridiculed and Roasted After Asking the Internet How to Clean His Crocs
If you told me 10 years ago that Crocs were going to be all the rage in footwear, I would have thought you were pulling my leg. Fast-forward to 2022 when zillennials (Gen Z), millenials and Gen-Xers are rocking Crocs for more than just a fashion statement. Just ask Mikey...
New Bedford Police Department recognizes female staff on National Police Woman Day
“In recognition of National Police Women’s Day, we are so proud to post this photo which depicts some great history. Officer Sandy Grace, and Detective Barbara Lipsett, were among the first female police officers in our department and the first female school resource officers. Officer Grace was also the first female K9 officer!
Tiverton Sanctuary a Home for Neglected Animals [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Wendy Taylor has a story to tell. After a fire in 2003 in which nine of her beloved pets perished, the former medical malpractice attorney pushed her profession aside and devoted her life to the care and protection of animals. She founded the West Place Animal Sanctuary at 3198 Main...
The Legend of Lizzie Borden
Last year I had the pleasure of visiting the Lizzie Borden house in Fall River, Mass. We took the tour and spoke to some Lizzie Borden enthusiasts about her case and what they think happened.
