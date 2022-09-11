ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location

People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
