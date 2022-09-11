Read full article on original website
The Odyssey Bookshop: Meghan Gilliss
Meghan Gilliss discusses her debut novel, Lungfish. She will be joined in conversation by Libby Flores. Meghan Gilliss’s debut is a brilliant and heartbreaking novel about addiction, doubt, marriage, motherhood, and learning to see in the dark. Visit https://www.odysseybks.com/event/meghan-gilliss-person or email events@odysseybks.com for more information.
Crafternoon: LEGO Free Play
A "Be Well Break" program, sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement.
The Odyssey Bookshop: Isaac Fitzgerald
Isaac Fitzgerald discusses his new memoir-in-essays, Dirtbag, Massachusetts. Isaac will be in conversation with Jarret J. Krosoczka. Visit https://www.odysseybks.com/event/isaac-fitzgerald-person or email events@odysseybks.com for more information.
Crafternoon: Painting

Volleyball hosts towering Pioneers in NEWMAC opener
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- The Mount Holyoke College volleyball team opened its home and conference schedule against Smith College on Tuesday night, and the visiting Pioneers came away with a 3-0 victory after prevailing in the crucial second set. Smith (6-2) won by set scores of 25-16, 28-26 and 25-19....
First Year MoHome Mezuzah Making
Did you know that the Torah commands us to "...inscribe them (mezuzot) on the doorposts of your Mount Holyoke dorm room..." Join us in the Eliot House lounge to meet other Jewish First Year students, meet the Jewish Student Union Board, and make your own mezuzah! We are excited to welcome you MoHome!
Mount Holyoke College is highly ranked by two publications
Mount Holyoke College has been highly ranked by both U.S. News & World Report and Washington Monthly. Mount Holyoke College remains one of the top institutions of higher education in the country, according to the latest rankings by both U.S. News & World Report and Washington Monthly. In its 2023...
Mapping a route to lead
When picking a college to attend, some students might shy away from selecting a campus that’s 3,000 miles away from their hometown. But that didn’t phase Tina Arechiga ’23 of San Fernando Valley, California, at all. When Arechiga’s high school English teacher encouraged her to consider a...
