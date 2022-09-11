Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Water District Board Schedules Tuesday Meeting
The Board of Directors of Brown County Water Improvement District #1 will meet Tuesday, September 13, at 4:00 pm at the Water District Office, 501 East Baker, in Brownwood. The meeting agenda is below. 1. Call to Order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approval of Minutes: meeting(s) and/or...
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning
The City of Brownwood City Council has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, at 9:00 am at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The posted agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
brownwoodnews.com
City Council approves bid for construction of two landfill cells
The Brownwood City Council during Tuesday morning’s meeting awarded a bid for construction of Landfill Cells 14 and 16 to DelHur Industries, Inc. The City received seven bids from Aug. 24-29, and DelHur’s bid of $6,297,987.18 was the lowest, received the highest score by City staff, and was recommended by the engineer. The timeline to finish the cells is one year, and construction will begin in October.
koxe.com
Two Sentenced in District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Bid for landfill cell construction awarded to DelHur Industries, Inc.
The Brownwood City Council during Tuesday morning’s meeting awarded a bid for construction of Landfill Cells 14 and 16 to DelHur Industries, Inc. The City received seven bids from Aug. 24-29, and DelHur’s bid of $6,297,987.18 was the lowest, received the highest score by City staff, and was recommended by the engineer. The timeline to finish the cells is one year, and construction will begin in October.
koxe.com
BROWN COUNTY UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES 2023 CAMPAIGN KICK OFF AT UNDERWOOD’S CAFETERIA
The Brown County United Way announces their 2023 Campaign will “kick off” on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 at Underwood’s Cafeteria from 11:00 am-2:00 pm DINE IN ONLY. “We are excited about kicking off our campaign at Underwood’s Cafeteria like we have in years past,” said Bradlee Dodds, Executive Director of the Brown County United Way. “We appreciate Underwood’s Cafeteria generously hosting our kick off for the 19th time.”
koxe.com
BISD Board Receives Enrollment and Reading Assessment Reports
The Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. BISD Deputy Superintendent, Liesa Land, provided the latest data from the reading assessments that are given to K-5 students during the year. When comparing the data collected from the beginning of the year with that of previous years, an impact on growth is revealed in some areas due to students that were out of school during COVID. Ms. Land noted that the Beginning of Year, Middle of Year, and End of Year data from last year along with the Beginning of Year data from this year show BISD is headed in the right direction with gains continuing in student progress moving from Tier 2 & 3 (additional help needed) towards Tier 1 (skill level for that grade).
Report: Housing prices rise more than 80% in Callahan County, now more expensive than Abilene
(KTAB/KRBC) – Callahan County has become one of the most expensive places to live in the Big Country, with housing prices rising more than 80% over the past year. A report from the Abilene Association of Realtors shows the median home price in Callahan County is now more than $270,000, compared to the less than […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Owners of Tuscola convenience store fight to sell alcohol, vote goes on November ballot
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For those traveling between Abilene and Tuscola on U.S. Highway 83/84, there’s not much in the way of gas or convenience stores, save for the Hilltop gas station – which is cash only. This is where Dale Rankin and his fellow partners stepped into build a Bowie’s Travel Center just three […]
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrests in Early include charges of DWI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
The Early Police Department posted the following information regarding recent arrests on its Facebook page Tuesday morning:. On Sept. 6, officers arrested Casanova Augustus Pressley for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the car when they approached the driver then searched the vehicle and located a baggie containing marijuana.
koxe.com
Citizens National Bank Brownwood Announces Grand Reopening Celebration
Citizens National Bank will host a Grand Reopening Celebration on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. A ribbon cutting will occur at 10:00 am in front of the bank building in downtown Brownwood, at 1 Carnegie Street. There will be live radio broadcasts, cash prize giveaways,...
koxe.com
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74, passed away on September 12, 2022. Services will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00pm and a visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Both services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, TX followed by a procession for interment at Coleman City Cemetery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds Thursday, September 1st at the 28th Annual Business Expo. T’Dubs Suds services Brown, Erath, Coleman, Eastland, and Comanche counties. T’Dubs Suds is owned by Travis Woodley and is a personal auto detailing service. T’Dubs Suds...
koxe.com
Lake Brownwood Still in Stage 1 Drought Contingency
As of 7:30 am Monday, September 12, Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 8 tenths below spillway. Lake Brownwood is still in voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 66.8 % capacity. One month ago, Lake Brownwood was at 69.5 capacity.
koxe.com
Amon Benson, 94, of Brownwood
Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
koxe.com
GARDEN CLUB BEGINS 92nd YEAR SEPT. 15
The Brownwood Garden Club, federated in 1930, begins their 2022-23 year on Thursday, September 15 at 11:30 AM at Southside Baptist. After a light luncheon, hosted by Loretta Carter and Carol Deal, and a short business meeting, members are looking forward to their featured program: “Backyard Wildlife Habitat” by Olivia Kost from Texas Parks & Wildlife.
koxe.com
Professional Women’s Luncheon scheduled for September 21st
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Professional Women’s Luncheon on September 21st from 11:30 am – 1 pm at The Hideout Golf Club and Resort. The cost is $16 per person at the door. The guest speaker is Crystal Stanley, director of the Lehnis Railroad...
brownwoodnews.com
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
koxe.com
Virginia “Pat” Benson, 85, of Bangs
Virginia “Pat” Benson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022. Her funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday, September 19th at the First Baptist Church in Bangs with interment to follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Pat was...
koxe.com
Glenda Rutherford, 86, of Lake Brownwood
Glenda Rutherford, age 86, of Lake Brownwood passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Service for Glenda will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Keegan Hall officiating. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Comments / 0