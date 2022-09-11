The Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. BISD Deputy Superintendent, Liesa Land, provided the latest data from the reading assessments that are given to K-5 students during the year. When comparing the data collected from the beginning of the year with that of previous years, an impact on growth is revealed in some areas due to students that were out of school during COVID. Ms. Land noted that the Beginning of Year, Middle of Year, and End of Year data from last year along with the Beginning of Year data from this year show BISD is headed in the right direction with gains continuing in student progress moving from Tier 2 & 3 (additional help needed) towards Tier 1 (skill level for that grade).

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO