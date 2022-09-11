Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Mo' Better Blues Services Impressive Vegan Chicken in HoustonLia Jane JohnsonHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Texas high school football teams under investigation following in-game brawl
A Texas high school football game turned violent when a fight broke out between Forth Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. The UIL is now investigating the incidenti, which occurred at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth. Early in the fourth quarter, with Eastern Hills leading...
Morning Brew: What we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game
In today's Morning Brew, here's what we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & His Wife Brittany Are East Texas Kids Turned NFL Royalty
Most Texans who grew up in the state have fond memories of attending Texas high school football games and hanging out with friends to cheer the local teams on. One of the most well-known couples in the sports league these days, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, had that exact experience in Tyler, TX nearly a decade ago.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson moves a step closer to new NFL team dream
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After months of talking about Dallas becoming home to a second NFL franchise, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson hosted the first committee meeting to turn talk into a hopeful reality.The question is, does North Texas have what it takes to become home to a second NFL team? Mayor Johnson thinks so. "I do believe that we have a big enough market to support two NFL teams better than both New York and Los Angeles, where pro-football isn't as popular as it is here," Mayor Johnson said.During the first committee meeting of professional sports recruitment and retention, Mayor Johnson said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Old Rivals Longview, Lufkin kick off district play in Red Zone Game of the Week
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI. The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.
Texas Has Changed This Californian So Much In A Year & Texans Are Proud Of The Transformation
The woman who went viral on TikTok for her witty observations about how different her life is after moving from California to Texas is now sharing the interesting ways living in the southern state has changed her. Sam Speiller, or unmitigated.gall, moved to Round Rock, Texas, last year. The comedian...
Week 4 Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings, Timberview climbs
Austin Westlake continues to be the top-ranked team in Class 6A. Southlake Carroll is the highest area team ranked in the largest class at Number 3.
Football game between LBJ, Northeast postponed
The renewal of an East Austin tradition will have to wait after Northeast’s scheduled football game against LBJ on Friday was postponed by the Austin school district. School district officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Northeast football team experienced a staph infection outbreak. Based on more details released by the Austin school district,...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Texas high school football and the rise of Texas Tech's Joey McGuire and UTSA's Jeff Traylor
In July, among the 16,452 attendees at the annual Texas High School Coaches' Association convention in San Antonio, two college coaches drew a crowd wherever they went. Sure, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, continuing a tradition among national championship coaches, flew in for a few hours just to speak to the largest and most powerful coaching organization of its kind in the country. Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher drew plenty of attention. All 12 Division I coaches in Texas spoke on a panel together, which packed a crowd into a huge ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.
Comments / 0