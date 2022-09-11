ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CBS DFW

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson moves a step closer to new NFL team dream

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After months of talking about Dallas becoming home to a second NFL franchise, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson hosted the first committee meeting to turn talk into a hopeful reality.The question is, does North Texas have what it takes to become home to a second NFL team? Mayor Johnson thinks so. "I do believe that we have a big enough market to support two NFL teams better than both New York and Los Angeles, where pro-football isn't as popular as it is here," Mayor Johnson said.During the first committee meeting of professional sports recruitment and retention, Mayor Johnson said...
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

Old Rivals Longview, Lufkin kick off district play in Red Zone Game of the Week

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI. The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.
LUFKIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Football game between LBJ, Northeast postponed

The renewal of an East Austin tradition will have to wait after Northeast’s scheduled football game against LBJ on Friday was postponed by the Austin school district. School district officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Northeast football team experienced a staph infection outbreak. Based on more details released by the Austin school district,...
AUSTIN, TX

