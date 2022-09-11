Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Mo' Better Blues Services Impressive Vegan Chicken in HoustonLia Jane JohnsonHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
CBS Sports
Texas high school football teams under investigation following in-game brawl
A Texas high school football game turned violent when a fight broke out between Forth Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. The UIL is now investigating the incidenti, which occurred at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth. Early in the fourth quarter, with Eastern Hills leading...
Jaguars vs. Colts: Alec Pierce Enters Concussion Protocol
The Jaguars may see the Colts be down a wide receiver in this Sunday's home opener.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & His Wife Brittany Are East Texas Kids Turned NFL Royalty
Most Texans who grew up in the state have fond memories of attending Texas high school football games and hanging out with friends to cheer the local teams on. One of the most well-known couples in the sports league these days, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, had that exact experience in Tyler, TX nearly a decade ago.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson moves a step closer to new NFL team dream
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - After months of talking about Dallas becoming home to a second NFL franchise, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson hosted the first committee meeting to turn talk into a hopeful reality.The question is, does North Texas have what it takes to become home to a second NFL team? Mayor Johnson thinks so. "I do believe that we have a big enough market to support two NFL teams better than both New York and Los Angeles, where pro-football isn't as popular as it is here," Mayor Johnson said.During the first committee meeting of professional sports recruitment and retention, Mayor Johnson said...
Texas Has Changed This Californian So Much In A Year & Texans Are Proud Of The Transformation
The woman who went viral on TikTok for her witty observations about how different her life is after moving from California to Texas is now sharing the interesting ways living in the southern state has changed her. Sam Speiller, or unmitigated.gall, moved to Round Rock, Texas, last year. The comedian...
KTRE
Old Rivals Longview, Lufkin kick off district play in Red Zone Game of the Week
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI. The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.
Football game between LBJ, Northeast postponed
The renewal of an East Austin tradition will have to wait after Northeast’s scheduled football game against LBJ on Friday was postponed by the Austin school district. School district officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Northeast football team experienced a staph infection outbreak. Based on more details released by the Austin school district,...
