Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles
UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on...
Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries
Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Disney+ Series Rounds Out Main Cast With Mychala Lee (EXCLUSIVE)
The upcoming “Spiderwick Chronicles” TV series at Disney+ has cast Mychala Lee, Variety has learned. Lee joins previously announced cast members Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell as well as Christian Slater and Joy Bryant. More from Variety. The show is based on the book series of the same...
Last sorrowful duty of the Head Girls: The fun but formidable ladies-in-waiting whose service to the Queen has finally ended
It’s hard to imagine a more capable — or formidable — bunch of women. Known as ‘the Head Girls’, the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting were constantly by her side, some, astonishingly, for more than 60 years. They were upright, aristocratic and utterly loyal companions and friends....
AP PHOTOS: Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the last time, her casket borne to Westminster Hall by a horse-drawn gun carriage. Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow. The military procession from the palace was designed to underscore the queen’s seven decades as head of state as the national mourning shifted to the boulevards and landmarks of London. Eight pallbearers carried the coffin into the historic hall and placed it on a raised platform. The queen will lie in state for four days until her funeral Monday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to file past.
Tesla, TikTok and taquitos: On the beach at the world's first wealth festival
HUNTINGTON BEACH, California — Opening night at the Future Proof wealth festival kicked off with an edict from one of the hosts: "Tomorrow, we rage. Tonight, we drink." The following morning saw women in expensive sports bras and spandex making their way through the breakfast buffet line. Sunblock stations were set up next to seafoam-green beachfront tents promoting asset management services. An early-morning meditation was canceled when the instructor didn't show up — perhaps having taken the host's exhortation too much to heart? The roar of motorcycles cruising along Pacific Coast Highway was omnipresent, punctuated now and then by the screeching of seagulls or a drone overhead.
