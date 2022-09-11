Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing
Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
Yardbarker
Insider thinks Ravens' Lamar Jackson will be traded before 2023 NFL Draft
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is currently playing on the final year of his rookie contract after the two sides failed to come to terms on an agreement before this past Sunday's season-opening 24-9 win at the New York Jets. A report surfaced ahead of that game claiming that...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
Yardbarker
Josh McDaniels Offers Latest on Las Vegas Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) are not wasting time licking their wounds from a disappointing opening to the 2022 NFL regular season. After talking to several players that have been coached by McDaniels, I asked him about his approach once the regular season starts. McDaniels also looked ahead to...
Yardbarker
Max Kellerman issues apology after insinuating Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is cheating
Albert Pujols has had a magical season, his last as an MLB superstar. Back with the St. Louis Cardinals for one more go, Pujols has seemingly regained his old form. He looks like the Albert Pujols who hit 49 home runs in 2006. Well, he's not quite on that pace this season, but at 42 years old, it's incredible that he's hit 18 dingers so far to this point.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
Yardbarker
The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along
The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”
Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career
The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
Yardbarker
Mike Martz rips into Bears QB Justin Fields again after Sunday's performance
Bears quarterback Justin Fields seemed to have won over many following Chicago’s 19-10 upset Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But former Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Martz just isn’t one of them. In his latest video analysis piece for The 33rd Team,...
Yardbarker
Video: Peyton Manning calls timeout 62 times as Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett lets clock run
One would think Peyton Manning has some sort of investment in the Denver Broncos. He was interested in buying the team, after all. Oh, and there's that Super Bowl he won with the Broncos as well. That was a pretty big deal for both him and the franchise. Manning --...
Yardbarker
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants prediction, pick and odds Sun. 9/18: Battle of the running backs
It was much easier to digest the first result of the season for the New York Giants than it was for the Carolina Panthers. Yet the Giants are banking on regenerating the level of focus deemed necessary going into the second game when the Panthers visit Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J.
Yardbarker
Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank
The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts of one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Yardbarker
Yankees OF Harrison Bader calls out fans who believe his acquisition was a bad move
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently for the return of trade acquisition Harrison Bader, who’s enjoyed the past few days with Double-A Somerset during a rehab assignment. Bader made an impact on Wednesday, hitting a home run, finally showcasing some of the power the Yankees invested in...
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy wants OC Kellen Moore to be 'smarter' with play calling
The Dallas Cowboys offense put up a Week 1 stinker during their 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." Now with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott out with a thumb injury, it may continue to be tough sledding for Jerry Jones' organization. Head coach Mike...
Yardbarker
49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status
After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
Yardbarker
Steelers Dynamic 2nd-Year Tight End Pat Freiermuth Wasn’t Supposed To Be Downfield On Big Overtime Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for drafting extremely well, especially outside of the first round. It appears that they have hit a home run with second-year tight end, Pat Freiermuth . He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after having a solid rookie season, was a vital piece in the team’s 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end joined 102.5 DVE on Tuesday morning and talked about the big win on Sunday, quarterback, Mitch Trubisky and his hatred for all teams in the AFC North.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday
Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...
