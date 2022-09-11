ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Josh McDaniels Offers Latest on Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) are not wasting time licking their wounds from a disappointing opening to the 2022 NFL regular season. After talking to several players that have been coached by McDaniels, I asked him about his approach once the regular season starts. McDaniels also looked ahead to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Max Kellerman issues apology after insinuating Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is cheating

Albert Pujols has had a magical season, his last as an MLB superstar. Back with the St. Louis Cardinals for one more go, Pujols has seemingly regained his old form. He looks like the Albert Pujols who hit 49 home runs in 2006. Well, he's not quite on that pace this season, but at 42 years old, it's incredible that he's hit 18 dingers so far to this point.
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along

The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
SEATTLE, WA
Jj Watt
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”

Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career

The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank

The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts of one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status

After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Dynamic 2nd-Year Tight End Pat Freiermuth Wasn’t Supposed To Be Downfield On Big Overtime Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for drafting extremely well, especially outside of the first round. It appears that they have hit a home run with second-year tight end, Pat Freiermuth . He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after having a solid rookie season, was a vital piece in the team’s 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end joined 102.5 DVE on Tuesday morning and talked about the big win on Sunday, quarterback, Mitch Trubisky and his hatred for all teams in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday

Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...

