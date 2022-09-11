ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Seahawks Bold Predictions & Picks

By MHH Staff
 3 days ago

Our experts predict the Denver Broncos' season-opening road tilt vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

The Denver Broncos will take on the Seattle Seahawks to open the 2022 season. Russell Wilson's 'revenge' game will take place in front of a nationally-televised audience.

Wilson is 29-11-1 in primetime games. He relishes Monday Night Football .

How will the game shake out? In a time-honored tradition, let's go around the table to see how Mile High Huddle 's staff foresees this one.

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ): The Seahawks will want to start the season right, at home in front of a national audience, and against a quarterback making his return to the stadium that he called home for the first 10 seasons of his career. But so will the Broncos. It might be closer than expected initially, but the Broncos should have enough to pull away and put some gloss on the score.

Pick : Broncos 27, Seahawks 14

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) : Seattle may boo Wilson. They may grudgingly even cheer him. It matters little as Wilson shows Seattle some tough love by torching the birds with four touchdowns on MNF. Javonte Williams adds a late touchdown run to ice it.

Pick :  Broncos 38, Seahawks 17

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) : I thought this would be a close game until Pete Carroll opened his mouth, adding fuel to the fire. The Broncos come out firing with some creativity, leading to an early lead that they never surrender. All three phases of the game end up an advantage for the Broncos, and they out-match Seattle with a convincing win.

Pick : Broncos 35, Seahawks 10

Mike Evans ( @MHHEvans ) : The lack of preseason play from the Broncos starters will negatively impact their first-half performance. Look for the Broncos to get into a groove after halftime.

Pick : Broncos 24, Seahawks 14

Brennan Grose ( @BrennanGrose1 ) : The Broncos start a little slow, but Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett quickly find their feet as they pick apart one of the worst secondaries in football last year. The Seahawks' run game will keep them hanging around, especially if Josey Jewell does not play , but the Broncos control the game.

Pick : Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Thomas Hall ( @ThomasHallNFL ) : The Broncos have the superior roster and superior quarterback, which will lead to a lopsided win. It may take a couple of series for the offense to get going, but the Broncos will pull away big in the second half.

Pick : Broncos 27, Seahawks 13

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) : Coach Hackett's decision to rest the Broncos' starters will haunt this team early in Seattle, but once they get their second wind, the steamroll will begin. Expect Wilson to play like a maniac — one with a neutral mindset, of course — and hang some serious points on his former team.

Pick : Broncos 30, Seahawks 19

Zack Kelberman ( @KelbermanNFL ) : Russ’ ballyhooed return to the city that cast him away could begin without the offensive fireworks many in Broncos Country are expecting. But the defense should have no issue confounding … Geno Smith — to the tune of multiple sacks and turnovers. Meanwhile, Hackett and Russ will find their groove in the second half, not unlike how Thursday’s season-opener played out for Buffalo. Don’t expect a jaw-dropping blowout. But don’t expect an L, either.

Pick : Broncos 27, Seahawks 16

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) : The Broncos should lap them Seahawks in talent in this matchup. If Denver can stop the run, the Broncos should win this game and cover.

Pick : Broncos 27, Seahawks 16

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) : It may take a little time for the Broncos to get up to speed as they learn new offensive and defensive schemes. However, I imagine Wilson is motivated for the opener against the Seahawks, and his teammates will rally behind him. Expect it to be close early, but as the Broncos find their groove, they'll break it open in the second half.

Pick : Broncos 27, Seahawks 10

Luke Patterson ( @LukePattersonLP ): Expect the Broncos to attack this weak Seahawk team first on the ground with Williams. This will set up unsuspecting play-action passes to tight ends over the middle of the field. The Broncos' defense should get at least two turnovers with the D-line bullying Smith.

Pick : Broncos 27, Seahawks 16

Lance Sanderson ( @SandersonMHH ) : Let's not pretend that Wilson hasn't heard the rumblings out of Seattle this week , or even over the course of the summer. He knows what has been said, and I believe he will use that to embarrass the Seattle organization and fan base. Wilson throws for 300 yards and three touchdowns, adds another score via his legs, and the Broncos blow out the Seahawks.

Pick : Broncos 42, Seahawks 10

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) : Being without Jewell will hurt the defense, but the Broncos can still overwhelm the quarterback. Defensively, the Broncos will look to exploit the Seahawks' issues on their interior offensive line. As for the Broncos' offense, it's typically best not to disrespect or anger great quarterbacks. The Broncos will have some rough moments, but they'll find the big plays to walk away with the win.

Pick : Broncos 34, Seahawks 16

Dylan Von Arx ( @arx_d ) : Coach Carroll disrespected not only Wilson but the entirety of the Broncos roster. Denver will jump out to an early lead, silencing the 12th man and crushing their spirit, handing them the first L of the season.

Pick : Broncos 30, Seahawks 10

The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Why Titans didn’t run Derrick Henry on crucial 4th quarter play in Week 1 loss to Giants, per Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the New York Giants. The rebuilding G-Men came into Tennesee and stole a 21-20 win over Mike Vrabel’s squad. Although most of the game’s viewers will mostly remember the Giants’ gutsy 2-point conversion on their final drive that gave them the lead or Randy Bullock’s missed attempt at a game-winner, Titans fans will remember another play. They will look back on the 3rd & 1 on their last drive when Chig Okonkwo got the ball instead of Derrick Henry. The end-around run failed, Tennessee punted, the Giants scored, and then the Titans missed their shot to win the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Peyton Manning lost his mind when Broncos didn’t call a timeout

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was imploring his former team to call a timeout late in the fourth quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks. It was the start of what was supposed to be an exciting season for the Denver Broncos. They got a superstar quarterback in Russell Wilson after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to help bring them back to the playoffs. Denver had the chance to defeat Seattle for their first win of the season.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson’s bold suit garners reactions

On Monday night, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face his former team and he decided to arrive in style. In his first game with the Denver Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks, Russ showed up at Lumen Field wearing a very shiny lime green suit that was pretty impossible to miss. He even tweeted out video of his arrival himself just in case you missed it.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
Boston

Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots

"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
BOSTON, MA
