Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Washington Commanders Sign New Lineman; Why Not Ndamukong Suh?
Washington fans have reason to hope the team is getting this right, and that youth being served is a better idea than Suh being signed.
Micah Parsons Calls Out Leonard Fournette After Loss to Buccaneers
It's clear that Micah Parsons was upset about more than just his team's loss to the Bucs on SNF.
NBC Sports
Commanders wide receivers flash potential in win over Jaguars
LANDOVER, Md. -- For the past three years, the Washington Commanders have received consistent production from just one wide receiver: Terry McLaurin. And in today's NFL, winning games with just one talented wideout is nearly impossible. Washington has made it a point to upgrade its receiver room in each of...
Jags still waiting for generational QB Lawrence to take leap
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be better than this by now. He was, after all, widely considered a generational quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the second-year pro looked a lot like he did as a rookie in a 28-22 loss at Washington to open the season Sunday. Errant throws. Head-scratching decisions. And not enough help around him to make a difference. “I don’t have all the answers right now,” Lawrence said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There’s a lot of things that we control that we didn’t do a great job of controlling. We have to play smarter all the way around, every position. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Bears place offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on NFI list, out 4 weeks
The Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury and illness list Wednesday. The 2021 first-round pick
Colts PFF Grades from Week 1 vs. Texans: Offense Leads the Way
With Week 1 in the books, a trio of offensive players and one defender for the Colts graded out in the top ten at their positions.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Colts-Jaguars, pick
The Indianapolis Colts will travel south to play the Jacksonville Jaguars for one of Sunday's noon games, with both teams aiming for their first win of the season. Week 1 of the NFL season wasn't kind to the Colts, where there wasn't a decisive winner between them and the Houston Texans. Matt Ryan did throw for 352 yards and one touchdown, yet threw a costly interception.
Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis Out For Season; How Will Washington Replace Rookie?
Mathis made his NFL debut Sunday, but won't play the rest of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jaguars vs. Commanders DEFENSE Snap Counts: Who Will Replace Phidarian Mathis?
The second-round rookie will have season-ending knee surgery.
Red-Zone Struggles, Christian Kirk Shines: Jaguars Winners and Losers From Week 1
Whose arrows are pointing up and whose are pointing down after Week 1?
Jaguars vs. Commanders OFFENSE Snap Counts: Wide Receivers Make Most of Playing Time
The offense was clicking in the season opener.
Ex-Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue on Facing Former Team: 'This Week Feels a Little Different
It has been years since Yannick Ngakoue was a Jacksonville Jaguar, but the former Pro Bowl defensive end is still looking forward to facing his old team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Phidarian Mathis suffered torn meniscus vs. Jaguars
Phidarian Mathis' rookie year with the Commanders is over after less than one quarter of action. Mathis suffered a torn meniscus during Sunday's season-opener, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news, and adds that Mathis will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee.
Comments / 0