Georgia Southern saw 'two equal teams' and used aggressive gameplan to win

North Platte Telegraph
Photos: No. 2 Nebraska, No. 9 Stanford meet in volleyball showdown
The Huskers hosted the Cardinal in a top-10 volleyball match Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center. Journal Star photos by Noah Riffe.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 9 Stanford knocks off No. 2 Nebraska in four sets for Huskers' first loss of season
All-American right-side hitter Kendall Kipp had 15 kills and freshman Elia Rubin had 13 kills to lead No. 9 Stanford to a 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 win against Nebraska on Tuesday, giving Nebraska its first loss of the season. All but one of the sets was close, fitting for the...
North Platte Telegraph
After coaching change, uncertainty surrounds Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class
Two days after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the Huskers’ 2023 recruiting class might still be trying to figure out where they stand. There are 14 players in the 2023 class who had previously announced their commitment to Nebraska, and none have publicly reopened their recruitment or shown any signs of decommitting.
North Platte Telegraph
Scott Frost's ex-UCF quarterback: Nebraska's talent 'not close' to undefeated 2017 Knights
It didn't work out for Scott Frost at Nebraska, but his quarterback at his last stop doesn't believe the coach's reputation should be tarnished. Instead, McKenzie Milton is shifting the attention to what he deems a talent gap between his 2017 undefeated UCF Knights and the Frost-era Huskers. On the...
North Platte Telegraph
'It's bigger than me': Mickey Joseph embraces Nebraska opportunity
LINCOLN — Cameras clicked and a room full of reporters hushed as Mickey Joseph strode to the podium on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium for the first time. A new era of Nebraska football was officially underway. How long it lasts — the Huskers play nine more regular-season...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's players have responded 'like champs'
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph knows players are hurting. They’re losing and they’ve lost their coach. “The guy who was in their living room is gone,” Joseph said. But the interim head coach thinks the Huskers have responded “like champs” this week. Tuesday was a strong day of practice, and NU sees Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as an opportunity to reverse the season’s course.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's career has been building toward this. Now the real talk begins Saturday
LINCOLN — The son of New Orleans learned the lesson a long time ago. It became a mantra of Mickey Joseph’s life, along with all the tough breaks and situations that try a young man’s faith and soul. “Shake everything off and you move on.”. It’s what...
North Platte Telegraph
‘It’s bigger than me:’ After a busy 48 hours for interim head coach Mickey Joseph, changes are already in place
When Mickey Joseph woke up Sunday morning, he didn't know what was coming. Within hours, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts fired head coach Scott Frost and elevated Joseph into the role on an interim basis, effectively closing the door on an era of Husker football. Just three games into his...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football coaching hot board: 21 candidates for the job
Record: 15-10 Why he’d be a hit: Aranda sweats the small stuff without sweating through his shirt. A calm, thoughtful presence that points to the a new kind of college football coach, Aranda has the bonafides as a defensive coach, cutting his teeth on defensive coordinator work at Wisconsin and LSU, and has grown into an interesting head coach whose Baylor program won the Big 12 title last season. When jobs open, Aranda’s name comes up. Plus, he knows the Big Ten.
North Platte Telegraph
Oklahoma expecting best from in-flux Nebraska
For a moment, Ted Roof panicked. Roof – now the Oklahoma defensive coordinator – recalled Monday the last time he was in Lincoln for a football game. It was November 2012, when the then-Penn State D.C. nearly gave away his entire strategy before kickoff. A large gust of...
North Platte Telegraph
Ochaun Mathis: Huskers are 'sad,' but Nebraska's players have no time to waste this season
LINCOLN — They filed out of the North Stadium exit in packs, walking past the Tom Osborne statue and mostly avoiding eye contact with or declining interview requests from reporters. Most of Nebraska’s football players had nothing to say after learning of coach Scott Frost’s dismissal. Or they were...
North Platte Telegraph
Final week of week of nonconference season brings top-10 matchup to Lincoln
It will be a top-10 matchup when No. 2 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Stanford in a college volleyball match Tuesday in Lincoln. Nebraska (7-0) stood still in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Stanford (4-2) moved into the top-10 following its four-set win against No. 3 Minnesota on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Make no mistake, Mickey Joseph deserves opportunity at his alma mater
Mickey Joseph: interim head football coach at the University of Nebraska. I wouldn’t have imagined writing that collection of words a year ago. But, at this moment, as I sit in the press box Sunday at Memorial Stadium, it’s a sentence fragment that feels good to type. Another...
North Platte Telegraph
Scott Frost's coaching career at Nebraska marked with more lows than highs
Scott Frost's coaching career at Nebraska was marked with more lows than highs. Here are a few. 0: Signature wins, including an 0-13 mark against top-25 opponents. Perhaps the top candidates for best victories were Michigan State and Minnesota in 2018, both of whom finished 7-6 that season. 5-22: Nebraska’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Here's what the new Husker football coach needs to bring to Nebraska
LINCOLN — This time, hire Nebraska. Of course, that’s what Nebraska thought it did five years ago. Scott Frost was the native son, the Husker diehard. The pick of the litter. He would bring Nebraska back. That’s why there were parades thrown and books written and a feeling...
North Platte Telegraph
Scott Frost receives full buyout as Nebraska severance bill tops $50 million since 2005
LINCOLN — Nebraska could have waited 20 days and saved itself north of $8 million in buying out the contract of coach Scott Frost. Instead it added to a fortune of payments to deposed coaches and athletic directors from the past 17 years. NU’s athletic department will pay Frost...
North Platte Telegraph
Trev Alberts: Nebraska's coaching search did not begin before Frost was fired
Trev Alberts wants the public to understand: Nebraska’s coaching search did not begin prematurely. The Huskers’ athletic director made it a priority Sunday to maintain respect for now-former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost. Alberts thanked Frost in front of the locker room Sunday morning. He left Frost alone to speak with his team one more time. And he made it clear that NU was invested Frost until the moment it decided to fire him.
North Platte Telegraph
Inside the ‘detail-oriented process’ Alberts envisions in search for next head coach
Trev Alberts’ phone will be very busy in the coming weeks and months. It was hardly an easy decision for the Nebraska athletic director to fire Scott Frost on Sunday, but Alberts said he did it because he felt the program needed a “slightly different vision.”. Now, the...
North Platte Telegraph
Watch now: Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 9.13
Mickey Joseph already making changes to Nebraska's staff and practice schedule. “This about Nebraska football. It’s bigger than me and anyone else,” Mickey Joseph said. As the interim head coach of Nebraska, he already has made changes inside the program.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. (Red Balls: nine, thirteen; White Balls: six, eighteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
