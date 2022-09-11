Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Sweeps Mercyhurst Prep; Youngsville Falls at Cambridge Springs
ERIE, Pa. – Warren volleyball continued its hot start to the season with a road sweep at Mercyhurst Prep on Tuesday. Another balanced offensive attack led the Dragons to a 25-13, 25-20, and 25-13 win over the Lakers. Maddy Jones and Kirsten Johnson led the way with nine kills...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Boys Blank Seneca in Region Showdown; Franklin Topples Eisenhower
WATTSBURG, Pa. – Parks Ordiway scored a pair of goals and Will Nebinski stood tall in net as Warren earned a 2-0 Region 4 win at Seneca on Monday. Ordiway scored his first goal on an assist from Mark Lynds, then buried his second on a penalty kick. Nebinski recorded 12 saves for the shutout win.
yourdailylocal.com
Cathedral Prep Outlasts Warren Girls
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – A 4-goal second-half propelled Cathedral Prep to a 7-4 win at Warren on Monday. The Ramblers led 3-2 at the half before outscoring the Dragons 4-2 in the second half for the win. Olivia Dixon had four goals for Cathedral Prep, while Callie Cacchione had two...
d9and10sports.com
Oil City RB Knox in Rare Air as Possibly Only 3-time 400-yard Rusher in PA History
OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethan Knox is believed to be the first running back in Pennsylvania High School history with three 400-yard rushing games and the first with back-to-back 400-yard games. Records show 48 players in Commonwealth history to rush for 400 yards in a game...
wesb.com
Bradford Officers Take Part in “Top Shot” Competition
The City of Bradford Police Department recently entered two of their officers into the “Top Shot” shooting proficiency competition and training exercise against many other law enforcement agencies in the Erie Pa area. Officers Anthony Lama and Matthew Gustin entered the competition with Lama getting third place in...
explore venango
Timothy W. Best
Timothy W. Best, age 61, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca. Born April 11, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Richard W. Best and Darlene Thomas Best. He married Joyce Fescenmyer on August 10, 1985, and she...
WFMJ.com
146-year-old bridge to be rebuilt, relocated for Pymatuning State Park trail expansion project
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) representatives, alongside the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) provided an update on the Pymatuning State Park Trail Extension Project on Tuesday. The update was provided near the future location of the Messerall Tress Bridge. The bridge was originally built in 1876 and...
Mercer Co. bridge replaced, pieces of old one displayed at local park
For awhile, it was left when the original bridge was deemed unstable.
wesb.com
East Warren Street Bridge Project “At a Standstill”
Disputes and legal action have brought the East Warren Road Bridge project in Bradford Township to a halt. Supervisor Chair Marc Cline made the announcement at Monday night’s meeting. “As you are aware, the East Warren Road Bridge project has come to a standstill and we are currently working...
Doyle to lead Erie Catholic School System athletics
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Catholic School System has hired a new athletic director. Mike Doyle will lead the system-wide athletics for preschool through 8th-grade students. Doyle had served as aquatics manager for Cathedral Preparatory School. He is a graduate of John Carroll University and a lifelong Erie resident. Doyle starts his new position at Erie Catholic […]
Erie Police investigate stabbing on West 18th Street
Erie police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s west side. According to Erie Police, a man was stabbed three times in the 500 block of West 18th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. Police do not […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUI Arrest in Oil Creek Township
CRAWFORD/WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Discovered Sleeping in His Running Truck Arrested for DUI. Corry-based State Police have released the details of a DUI arrest in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. According to police, a 21-year-old Titusville man was...
explore venango
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
Police looking for large missing snake in Mercer
Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer.
pbrtv.com
Iorio Takes Possession of Butler Stations
The locally-owned cluster of three radio stations licensed to Butler is now officially under new ownership. Frank Iorio’s Pittsburgh Radio Partners took possession of WBUT-AM, WISR-AM, and WLER-FM, along with the two FM translators for the AM stations, as of the start of September. According to Radio Business Report, the transaction was for $1.8 million.
Double Fatal Friday Night
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
explore venango
Oil City Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday at the Clarion LIFE-NWPA building at Trinity Point. Feted with a party that included a special birthday cake and music at the LIFE Center, Dorothy Weingard, of Oil City, was asked what her secrets were living to be 100 years old.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Motorhome in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a motorhome in Warren County. It reportedly happened sometime Sept. 2 between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Norman Rd. in Elk Creek Township. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office later found it in Randolph, New York, according to troopers.
explore venango
Vehicle Travels Off Roadway, Crashes into Utility Pole in Cornplanter Township
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a one vehicle-vehicle crash on State Route 8 on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 4:01 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, on State Route 8 (Main Street) in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say a...
Doe licenses sold out in most popular deer hunting spots across Pennsylvania
With the final round of sales of doe hunting licenses open as of Monday, the licenses were sold out by today in 14 of the state’s 23 wildlife management units, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. In a process that...
