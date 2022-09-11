The locally-owned cluster of three radio stations licensed to Butler is now officially under new ownership. Frank Iorio’s Pittsburgh Radio Partners took possession of WBUT-AM, WISR-AM, and WLER-FM, along with the two FM translators for the AM stations, as of the start of September. According to Radio Business Report, the transaction was for $1.8 million.

