Youngsville Traffic Closure Starts Today + Other Important Traffic Closures Across Lafayette Parish
The city of Youngsville continues to work to improve its roadways and drainage. First comes the good news from U.S. Senator John Kennedy as FEMA is providing $5,230,350 to the city of Youngsville to construct retention ponds to mitigate flood damage. I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid...
Popular Grocery Store in Acadiana Destroyed After Wednesday Night Fire
A popular grocery store in Acadiana was destroyed Wednesday in a massive fire. Weston's Grocery Store in Lewisburg was destroyed in the blaze Wednesday night and KLFY reports that not much information is out at the time in regards to the blaze. A number of people on social media have...
Shocking Video of Car Crashing Into Lafayette Driving School on Guilbeau Rd [Watch]
A parent waiting to pick up his son from his driver's ed class witnessed the exact moment a driver crashed into the Southwest Safety Training School on Guilbeau Rd in Lafayette, and he caught it all on his dash cam. Car Driving Into Guilbeau Rd Driving School Building. On Friday,...
New Iberia Halloween Parade Set to Roll for 2022
New Iberia held its very first Halloween parade in 2021, and it's coming back for 2022!. In 2021, The City of New Iberia held its inaugural Halloween parade. It was such a huge success, they're bringing it back for 2022. Organizers and volunteers have already been hard at work for...
Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week
Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True
Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
Father and Daughter Airlifted in Major Multi-Vehicle Crash in New Iberia (UPDATED)
UPDATE: NIPD spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes says the AirMed helicopter has taken a man and his 11-month-old infant daughter to the hospital as they are now in critical condition following today's crash, according to KLFY. Authorities say the father and his child were in the vehicle that was hit head-on...
Lockdowns and Threats in Lafayette Schools; The Latest
The latest lockdown to happen at a school in Lafayette Parish happened earlier Thursday morning at Ernest Gallet Elementary School in Youngsville according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. Boudreaux tells KPEL that as they searched for a man who was spotted with a rifle in the city, out of an...
Several Acadiana Animal Shelters Offering Free Adoptions This Weekend
If you are looking to adopt your family's next best furry friend, then this weekend is your perfect opportunity to do so. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC)and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a national animal welfare organization, are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions this weekend.
Louisiana Pumpkin Patches for the 2022 Fall Season
The Fall season isn't just about haunted houses and spooky decorations. One family fun activity that is a blast for the kids and great for family pictures is going to the pumpkin patch. If this is something that you are looking forward to doing with your family, there are a...
Double Homicide Defendant Being Arraigned Today in St. Landry Parish
In a case that KPEL News has been following since the shooting happened on June 16th, the defendant in the case - 25-year-old Travis Tykhireus Godfrey of Eunice - is being arraigned on Thursday after he was indicted on August 30th for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley.
Bars May Be Able to Stay Open till 3 AM in Baton Rouge After Home Football Games
If you attended the LSU and Southern University football game last week in Baton Rouge, you already know of the nightmare it was to leave campus and even the city after the gane. One idea to help alleviate traffic through the city after home football games is to allow the...
Lafayette Old Navy Moving, Cites Youngsville and Broussard Growth
Lafayette's Old Navy store will be packing up and moving to a new location. According to a post from Developing Lafayette, the store will be headed 2 miles down Ambassador Caffery. Reasons cited for the move include the recent growth in Youngsville and Broussard, and the increased traffic on the...
Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas Surprised by Large Crowd of Supporters During Emotional Release from Hospital
After a month-long stay, Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas was finally released from the hospital on Thursday. Rozas was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being dragged by a vehicle as the driver tried fleeing during an attempted traffic stop in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14th.
Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police
Early Monday morning, Eunice police arrested a man wanted in connection with a police chase in Mamou, where he allegedly shot at police. Officers with the Eunice Police Department arrested Lewis Jones, 18, of Eunice. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
Did You Know Lafayette Hosted a PGA Tour Tournament in the Late 50s/Early 60s?
It was a sad day yesterday for Acadiana golf fans when we learned that the Louisiana Open was being dropped from the PGA Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. That ends a 31-year run for the tournament held in the spring at Le Triomphe in Broussard. However, did you know that...
Crowley Police Department Investigating Stabbing at Local Grocery Store
The Crowley Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at Super 1 Foods in Crowley on Sunday afternoon. ...reports are still evolving but initial reports say a female and male subject were both injured, the male with non-life threatening injuries and the female with serious injuries. https://twitter.com/KATCTV3/status/1569086673144762368. Crowley...
The Mercredi Show 2022 Fall Season Kicks Off Tonight
The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, returns tonight for its Fall 2022 Season. Every Wednesday during a seven-week stretch this fall, you'll be able to enjoy great live music from a variety of local and regional artists. As far as the lineup,...
Scott Police Need Help Identifying Woman In NuNu’s Liquor Theft
A woman was caught on video stuffing a large bag with liquor and then driving off. Now, Scott police are seeking help identifying her. According to Scott police, the woman was "observed walking into a business on 1400 of St. Mary Street and placing several bottles of liquor into a bag and leaving the store without paying for them."
Northside High Student Threatens to Shoot SRO and Another Student
An unidentified student at Northside High School is in jail after threatening to shoot the Northside High School Resource Officer (SRO) and another student. According to KLFY, there was an altercation between two students. When the SRO for the school took action, one student threatened to shoot both the SRO and the other student. The treats were confirmed by Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green. The student making the threats was arrested and placed inside the juvenile detention center. No one was allowed to see or speak to the student prior to being arrested. The student's father is not pleased and is disputing the arrest and how it's been handled.
