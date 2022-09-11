ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week

Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
BROUSSARD, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True

Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Eunice Man Arrested In Connection With Mamou Chase, Firing At Police

Early Monday morning, Eunice police arrested a man wanted in connection with a police chase in Mamou, where he allegedly shot at police. Officers with the Eunice Police Department arrested Lewis Jones, 18, of Eunice. He was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Aggravated Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
Classic Rock 105.1

Northside High Student Threatens to Shoot SRO and Another Student

An unidentified student at Northside High School is in jail after threatening to shoot the Northside High School Resource Officer (SRO) and another student. According to KLFY, there was an altercation between two students. When the SRO for the school took action, one student threatened to shoot both the SRO and the other student. The treats were confirmed by Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green. The student making the threats was arrested and placed inside the juvenile detention center. No one was allowed to see or speak to the student prior to being arrested. The student's father is not pleased and is disputing the arrest and how it's been handled.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

