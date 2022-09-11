Read full article on original website
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
michiganradio.org
Report: Detroiters living under the federal poverty line would struggle with a $400 emergency
A report from the City of Detroit has found that many families below the federal poverty line would struggle if faced with a $400 emergency. An emergency that costs residents $400 could put many Detroiters in debt or cause them to forego essential needs like healthcare, the report from the city's Legislative Policy Division found.
Trustees respond to discussion of Stanley's contract
Several MSU trustees have given their stance on the Board of Trustees' contractual discussion with President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.In a statement released Tuesday evening, trustee Rema Vassar said she is committed to doing her part as a trustee, "holding (herself) and others accountable while we grow, learn, and serve together.""I look forward to working with those seeking solutions to these and other issues for the betterment of MSU," the statement said.In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Vassar said she and possibly other board members offered Stanley early retirement."We await his response today," Vassar said. "A seamless separation...
Workers at Oakland County nursing home who went on strike vote to unionize
Workers at an Oakland County nursing home who went on a one-day strike in July alleging unfair labor practices have voted to unionize. Workers at SKLD Bloomfield Hills voted 25-21 to unionize and will become members of SEIU Healthcare Michigan, according to a release from the union. Certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and...
The Oakland Press
GHS to host job fair for hundreds of positions with nonprofits
Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo on Wednesday Sept. 21 from 2-6 p.m. at The J Detroit in West Bloomfield Township. “The decision to hold the expo was made because so many nonprofits are struggling to...
Detroit News
Livengood: Michigan lawmakers sitting on plan to make Nov. 8 election run smoother
The Michigan Legislature could play a pivotal role in making ballot counting in the Nov. 8 general election run smoothly or drag on into the next day, inflaming voter distrust in elections. In 2020, during the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers passed a law that allowed municipal clerks...
Detroit News
Detroit takes step back on law requiring restaurants to post food-safety signs
Detroit — The Detroit City Council is divided on whether restaurants should be required to post color-coded signs indicating to the public how compliant the establishments are with food safety. On Tuesday, the nine-member council unanimously voted to send District 3 Councilman Scott Benson's proposed ordinance back to the...
Does Oakland County have a problem with deer? Officials want feedback from the community
The deer population has been growing in Oakland County in recent years, leading to an increase of deer-related car crashes, damage to landscaping and a greater potential for exposure to Lyme disease and other illnesses that can be spread by deer.
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans. Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
A New Bridge Connecting Michigan And Canada Will Allow Pedestrians And Bikes
Michiganders that love to bicycle will soon have a fun and exciting way to ride from Michigan to Canada. A new bridge is set to open in 2024 and has just been approved to have pedestrians and bicycles on it. Gordie Howe International Bridge Will Have Access For Bicycles And...
wdet.org
African-American and Mexican-American owned and operated farms to be featured at local event
The IDE Impolite Conversation podcast is a weekly podcast exploring culture, race and societal issues through the lens of culture critics, industry experts and writers. It’s part of The Iconoclast Dinner Experience (“IDE”) — an organization that programs celebrations, dinners and curated conversations through food. Tonight...
7 books pulled from Dearborn Public Schools after parents express concerns
Some of the books available to students in Dearborn Public Schools have parents upset. One mom even filed a police report because she feels the reading content was dangerous.
ClickOnDetroit.com
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
Detroit News
Detroit inspector general rescinds probe into Inner City Contracting
Detroit — The city of Detroit's Office of Inspector General on Tuesday rescinded interim suspensions issued to a major demolition contractor, stating due to Inner City Contracting's cooperation with its investigation, it's now able to resume work. The Office of Inspector General released its final investigative report Tuesday, which...
Detroit News
The legendary 'Rain Man' Buick Roadmaster resides in Detroit and is still raising autism awareness
Southfield — One of Hollywood’s most famous cars, the 1949 Buick Roadmaster that Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman drove in the movie “Rain Man,” has found a home in Detroit. And, true to its movie heritage, it’s making a difference for autistic children. Hoffman played...
visitdetroit.com
10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County
Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
Detroit News
Oakland County law enforcement officers remember 'tangible fear' after 9/11
Lake Orion — Many members of Oakland County law enforcement still remember exactly what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001. Lake Orion police Chief Harold Rossman had been wakened by his wife on one of his days off. He stayed glued to the TV all day, watching as news of the terrorists attacks unfolded.
fox2detroit.com
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
HometownLife.com
Future of Livonia's Noble Library still unclear as city prepares to assess library system
Rumors that Livonia will permanently close the Alfred Noble Library are, according to city administration, premature. But, nearly three years after the library first closed in October 2019 due to mold concerns, the library's future is still uncertain. "We have not made that decision yet," Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said...
