Dearborn, MI

Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Trustees respond to discussion of Stanley's contract

Several MSU trustees have given their stance on the Board of Trustees' contractual discussion with President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.In a statement released Tuesday evening, trustee Rema Vassar said she is committed to doing her part as a trustee, "holding (herself) and others accountable while we grow, learn, and serve together.""I look forward to working with those seeking solutions to these and other issues for the betterment of MSU," the statement said.In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Vassar said she and possibly other board members offered Stanley early retirement."We await his response today," Vassar said. "A seamless separation...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit takes step back on law requiring restaurants to post food-safety signs

Detroit — The Detroit City Council is divided on whether restaurants should be required to post color-coded signs indicating to the public how compliant the establishments are with food safety. On Tuesday, the nine-member council unanimously voted to send District 3 Councilman Scott Benson's proposed ordinance back to the...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit inspector general rescinds probe into Inner City Contracting

Detroit — The city of Detroit's Office of Inspector General on Tuesday rescinded interim suspensions issued to a major demolition contractor, stating due to Inner City Contracting's cooperation with its investigation, it's now able to resume work. The Office of Inspector General released its final investigative report Tuesday, which...
DETROIT, MI
Society
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County law enforcement officers remember 'tangible fear' after 9/11

Lake Orion — Many members of Oakland County law enforcement still remember exactly what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001. Lake Orion police Chief Harold Rossman had been wakened by his wife on one of his days off. He stayed glued to the TV all day, watching as news of the terrorists attacks unfolded.
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI

