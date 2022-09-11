Earlier this year, the public learned that Disney would be reviving Tim Allen’s Santa Clause franchise – but not in the way that some probably would’ve expected. The yuletide film IP is being brought back in the form of a limited series called The Santa Clauses. Fans have only gotten a behind-the-scenes look, thanks to Allen, up to this point. But now, the first trailer for the show has arrived, and it shows Scott Calvin preparing for retirement and interviewing potential new Santas. And one of those interviewees just happens to be an NFL veteran.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO