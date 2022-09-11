Read full article on original website
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
Cinema Blend
Disney+'s The Santa Clauses Trailer Sees Tim Allen's Scott Calvin Retiring And Looking For His Successor
Earlier this year, the public learned that Disney would be reviving Tim Allen’s Santa Clause franchise – but not in the way that some probably would’ve expected. The yuletide film IP is being brought back in the form of a limited series called The Santa Clauses. Fans have only gotten a behind-the-scenes look, thanks to Allen, up to this point. But now, the first trailer for the show has arrived, and it shows Scott Calvin preparing for retirement and interviewing potential new Santas. And one of those interviewees just happens to be an NFL veteran.
epicstream.com
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable while visiting new home in Santa Monica
Maria Shriver looked unrecognizable while out and about over the weekend. The former first lady of California was photographed in Santa Monica, Calif., sporting a new look while seemingly going makeup-free. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, the 66-year-old headed to her car after stopping by the construction site where she is building a new home. While Shriver seemed to be in great spirits, her face looked different than it has in recent years. The niece of the late President John F. Kennedy kept things casual in black leggings, a purple T-shirt and a pair of gray sneakers. Shriver used a claw clip to...
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Twilight star Peter Facinelli and his wife Lilly Anne Harrison welcome first baby together: 'Happy Labor Day!'
Peter Facinelli and his partner, Lilly Anne Harrison, are celebrating a literal labor of love. The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday with the proud papa sharing the news on social media writing, 'Happy "Labor" Day ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022'. The post was next to a...
Final NBC Scene Of Long-Running ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Cut Short By King’s Speech
Longtime New York viewers of Days of Our Lives got the ultimate Friday cliffhanger today, when the final scene of the final broadcast episode of NBC’s long-running soap was cut short for live coverage of King Charles III’s speech. The soap moves to the Peacock streaming service on Monday. A rep for the show said the episode will run in full in all remaining markets today, and the full episode will be available tomorrow on Peacock. On today’s episode, Camila Banus’ Gabi was visiting a mausoleum to tell her departed love interest about a new relationship. “But, you know, even though…” were the last...
Disney shares first look at 'Little Mermaid' Halle Bailey singing, 'Lion King' prequel 'Mufasa'
Disney released the first trailer Friday for "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, and shared a first look at "Lion King" prequel "Mufasa."
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros
The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match. Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
IGN
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
TVLine Items: Elton John Farewell Livestream, Moon Girl Trailer and More
Saturday’s alright for fighting, but Sunday’s good for a concert livestream in the comfort of your own home. Disney+ will livestream Elton John‘s Sunday, Nov. 20, performance of his final tour, the streaming service announced Saturday as part of its D23 Expo celebration. Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will mark nearly five decades from the performance that made John a household name.
See Indiana Jones and Short Round Reunite After 38 Years
Nearly 38 years after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Harrison Ford reunited with his co-star Ke Huy Quan Saturday at the D23 Expo, where both actors happened to be on hand to promote their upcoming projects. Quan — who played Indiana Jones’ child sidekick “Short Round” in the 1984 adventure film — shared the photo of himself and Ford backstage, with the now-51-year-old actor’s arms wrapped around the smiling “Dr. Jones.” “‘I love you, Indy.’ Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” Quan captioned. Ford attended Disney’s annual expo to showcase footage from the upcoming Indiana Jones 5,...
tvinsider.com
Reba McEntire Meets Jensen Ackles in ‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
What exactly does Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) know about a missing backpacker? In the newest Big Sky: Deadly Trails clip, it certainly looks like she knows more than she’s saying when questioned by Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles). “We actually got a tip on that...
IGN
Pinocchio - Official 'Quit Telling Those Whoppers' Clip
Watch what happens when Pinocchio tells lies in this new clip from the upcoming live-action Disney movie. Robert Zemeckis directs this retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. The film stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, alongside Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Jaquita Ta’Le, Giuseppe Battiston, and Lewin Lloyd.
First ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer Brings the House Down at D23 Expo
At the D23 Expo on Saturday, director James Mangold was on hand to introduce the first footage from the upcoming fifth, still-untitled Indiana Jones adventure. The house went nuts. And for good reason – this “Indiana Jones 5” footage looks incredible. “I saw ‘Raiders of the Lost...
ComicBook
The Haunted Mansion First Look and New Cast Members Revealed at D23 Expo
Today's D23 Expo brought with it the highly anticipated first look at the new The Haunted Mansion movie, just in time to start getting fans ready to celebrate the incoming spooky season. Today's panel also confirmed that Winona Ryder and Dan Levy have joined the film. The first take on the material came back in 2003, which was interestingly the same year that another beloved Disney ride got adapted into a movie, though Pirates of the Caribbean was a much bigger success than the Eddie Murphy-starring comedy about a family who accidentally gets tossed into an otherworldly love triangle. This new The Haunted Mansion is currently set to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.
Ars Technica
Forget all you know and lose yourself in the first trailer for Willow
The 1988 fantasy film Willow was under-appreciated in its day, but it's now a fantasy cult classic. Disney+ is betting on the strength of its nostalgic appeal with the new fantasy series Willow, set decades after the events of the first film. And now we have an official trailer, which debuted at D23 Expo.
