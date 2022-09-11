Read full article on original website
First Trailer Released For Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg returns in November with his semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, and the first trailer for the film is online. Universal Pictures released the trailer for the film this weekend, and you can check it out below. The trailer looks at Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, a 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker,...
Teen Mom Leah Messer drops a baby bombshell during deep talk with fiance Jaylan Mobley in sneak peek clip
TEEN Mom Leah Messer has dropped a baby bombshell during a discussion with fiancé Jaylan Mobley in a sneak peek of tonight's episode. Jaylan, 25, recently proposed to Leah, 30, while the couple vacationed in Costa Rica. The preview clip was posted on the Teen Mom Instagram account Tuesday.
2022 Emmy Results: Succession, Ted Lasso, White Lotus Win Top Awards
The 74th annual Emmy Awards saw the expected headliner victories as Succession, Ted Lasso, and White Lotus win the top awards in a night with just a few surprises. White Lotus Lead the way for the evening with a total of five wins, taking wins Limited Series, Anthology or Movie wins in Outstanding Supporting Actor (Murray Bartlett), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge), Outstanding Directing (Mike White), Outstanding Writing (White again), and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
‘The Rings of Power’: What Elrond Actor Robert Aramayo Would Like to See as a Spin-Off
'The Rings of Power' actor Robert Aramayo reveals what an ideal Elrond spin-off would look like
Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Steve Austin discussed the success Mark Calaway has had as The Undertaker and if anyone else could have made that character work, as well as if he saw Hollywood star potential in a young Dwayne Johnson. Highlights from his comments are below.
The Best Cosplay Pics From Rose City Comic Con 2022: Stranger Things, Lord of the Rings, More
Rose City Comic Con took place in Portland this weekend, and as always there was some fantastic work from cosplayers on display. This year’s convention was at full strength after it had to skip 2020 due to the pandemic and was open last year under strict COVID protocols. Masks were still required inside the convention, which is never one to stop cosplayers as they came out in force as a variety of characters from film, television, anime, video games, comics and much more.
Steve Austin Says He’s Proud of The Rock For Hollywood Success
In an interview with SportsKeeda, Steve Austin spoke about working with The Rock becoming a huge Hollywood star and being proud of his success. Here are highlights:. On The Rock’s success in Hollywood: “Everybody is doing their thing, but yeah, I could definitely see back then that a guy like him would have the capability and the ability and the want to succeed like he has. He has done it through nothing but hard a** work. Props to him. I loved our matches together. I have always loved working with him, and I’m proud of him. I’m happy for all of his success because he is just killing it, and he is working his a** off.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A harrowing true-life thriller escapes captivity to breathe in streaming success
True crime has exploded in popularity, whether we’re talking about podcasts, documentaries, or fictional film and television projects either based on or inspired by true events. It’s only in the last few years that the genre has punctured the zeitgeist, but it’s here to stay, with 3096 Days reinforcing the obsession at-home audiences have with harrowing events being dramatized onscreen.
Sasha Banks On How She Brought Wrestling Moves Into The Mandalorian
Sasha Banks put in an appearance recently on Ahch-To Radio and shared how she brought the Tornado DDT to the Star Wars universe (per Fightful). Banks was cast as Koska Reeves, one of Bo-Katan Kryze’s adherents, in season two of The Mandalorian and went up on screen against no less a figure than Boba Fett himself.
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Review - Episodes 1-8
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres with two all-new episodes Sept. 14 on Hulu, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesdays. In the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series continues to exist in an odd, singular space of being both a vital harbinger of near future, dystopian Christofacist possibilities, and an exhausting watch. In the five years since it first debuted on Hulu, the fictional scenarios posed in Margaret Atwood’s cautionary novel about patriarchal totalitarianism, then translated into this series, have only inched closer to reality. This season drops in a post Roe v. Wade world, which seemed impossible back in 2017, and only goes to show the speed in which rights and protections can change. And that also applies to former handmaid/now Canadian refugee June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) reality, as she’s finally made it out of Gilead and this season finds herself struggling with outsized rage, PTSD symptoms, and the overwhelming grief of not being able to rescue her older daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). As always, The Handmaid’s Tale tackles dire storylines inside and outside of Gilead with unflinching brutality, and it hasn’t gotten any easier to watch from a distance, especially if you’re a woman. While the shift in June’s existence does bring some much needed light to the series, it's almost always tempered by something equally awful and that makes willingly spending time within its world a tough choice to make.
X-Men: Curse of the Mutants
Wait, is something a “sale” if it happens every day? Or is that just a discount? How does that… what is the difference?. Whatever, I’m going to call it a sale. My favorite local shop runs a perpetual sale where if you buy at least 50 back issue comics, you get 50% the total price. I’ve always been enticed by the idea, but I try to avoid too much back issue shopping because if I really let myself go, I’d buy 800 comics and try recoup much of what I lost from my formative years. And then my wife would be very upset at me forever and ever.
