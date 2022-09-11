Days before he was gunned down in Los Angeles, rapper PnB Rock talked about fellow artists feeling targeted for robbery. In an interview with YouTuber DJ Akademiks about a week before he was shot and killed during a robbery while at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles on Monday, PnB Rock said criminals in city were "bold" and shared a story about when he, his girlfriend and his child were being followed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO