Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Liverpool v Ajax: Pick of the stats
Liverpool have only lost their first home match in two of their previous 46 major European campaigns (W35 D9), losing 1-0 to Marseille in 2007-08 in the Champions League and 3-2 to Udinese in the 2012-13 Europa League. Ajax are looking for their first win over Liverpool since December 1966,...
ESPN
Which Premier League games are postponed and when will they be played?
The Premier League postponed all games that were due to be played from Saturday through Monday as a mark of respect after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Further problems have been caused by security requirements around the funeral, with three more Premier League games and a Europa League match called off.
MLS・
FOX Sports
Arsenal-Man City game postponed to fit in PSV match
Arsenal's postponed Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven has been rescheduled for next month after the Premier League agreed to push back the London club's midweek match against Manchester City. UEFA said the Arsenal-PSV game will be played on Oct. 20 after being postponed from Thursday because police did not...
Soccer-Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven postponed due to national mourning of Queen
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Thursday's Europa League group game between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to the lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth, UEFA said on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Walton & Hersham v Chatham
The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC. This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:45 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app. Walton & Hersham...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool to move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool to move for...
Gareth Southgate considering Ivan Toney call-up for Nations League games
Ivan Toney is in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts as the England manager prepares to name his final squad before the World Cup – for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany. The Brentford striker has started the season in fine form, scoring five Premier League goals and...
BBC
Are European fixtures going ahead?
BBC Sport understands Chelsea's Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned. European football's governing body, Uefa, is satisfied all security needs around the game will be met. It is still unclear whether Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will take place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours: Ancelotti laughs off talk of move for PSG star
Carlo Ancelotti has laughed off reports that Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint-Germain sooner than expected, saying Real Madrid's focus is on their in-form strike duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. On Tuesday the newspaper L'Equipe reported in a front page story that Mbappe's PSG contract -- signed in May when...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Bayern beats Lewandowski's Barca; Liverpool gets late winner
LONDON (AP) — It doesn't seem to matter which shirt Robert Lewandowski is wearing — Bayern Munich just keeps getting the better of Barcelona either way. Bayern extended its recent dominance over the Spanish giant with a 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday to show it can cope quite well without Lewandowski, who left to join Barcelona in the offseason.
Jürgen Klopp rallies Liverpool to face Ajax after ‘five days of truth’
Jürgen Klopp has demanded Liverpool respond to the worst display of his Anfield reign when they host Ajax on Tuesday after he delivered “four or five days of absolute truth” following the rout by Napoli. Time has not mellowed the Liverpool manager’s assessment of the 4-1 defeat...
FOX Sports
Union Berlin enjoying unfamiliar view at top of Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is reveling in the view from the top of the Bundesliga for the first time this week. “Other times will come but let us enjoy the moment,” the club wrote on Twitter after Sunday’s 1-0 win in Cologne lifted the team to the top of the German league after six matches.
BBC
Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time
Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
Champions League roundup: Club Brugge pull off shock 4-0 win at Porto
Club Brugge pulled off a shock 4-0 victory at FC Porto to win a second successive Champions League game and go top of Group B. An early penalty converted by Ferran Jutgla was followed by two quick goals after half-time from Kamal Sowah and Andreas Skov Olsen before a late effort from teenage substitute Antonio Nusa put the seal on a massive upset.
FOX Sports
Quick CL reunion with former teams for Lewandowski, Haaland
BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski didn't expect to meet his former club so soon. Neither did Erling Haaland. After switching sides this summer, Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich with Barcelona in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, while Manchester City striker Haaland is set for a quick reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund teammates on Wednesday.
BBC
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou calls for resilience
Champions League, Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic. Venue: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ange Postecoglou is looking for more resilience from his Celtic team as they attempt...
Juventus get shirty against Salernitana as VAR has a normal one
With all football matches from the top down to grassroots in the UK postponed over the weekend, fans of the game with no interest in cricket, golf, horse racing, rugby union, rugby league or any of the other sports that went ahead without anyone literally bursting with pomposity or self-righteous indignation had to seek their jollies elsewhere. With games on the continent taking place as usual, there were no shortage of options to put the VAR-related omnishambles of the Premier League behind them, watching matches from various leagues where it is always implemented correctly and quickly, despite there being no real need for it because foreign officials are all famously so much better than their English counterparts.
theScore
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, United vs. Leeds postponed because of police shortage
The Premier League postponed Sunday's matches between Chelsea and Liverpool and Manchester United and Leeds United due to policing concerns ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on the following Monday. The league said it had "no option" but to postpone the two fixtures. Saturday's game between Brighton & Hove Albion...
Leverkusen scores late to beat Atlético Madrid 2-0 in CL
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Struggling Bayer Leverkusen left it late to earn a welcome 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid in their Champions League group-stage game on Tuesday. Two goals in three minutes from Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby — both set up by Jeremie Frimpong — were enough for Leverkusen to claim just its second win of the season after six defeats in eight games across all competitions.
Nat Sciver’s exit should tell women’s cricket it has some thinking to do | Jonathan Liew
Last week England’s brilliant all-rounder said she was taking a break. The women’s game has grown so fast, but at what cost?
Comments / 0