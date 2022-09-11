ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

L﻿iverpool v Ajax: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have only lost their first home match in two of their previous 46 major European campaigns (W35 D9), losing 1-0 to Marseille in 2007-08 in the Champions League and 3-2 to Udinese in the 2012-13 Europa League. Ajax are looking for their first win over Liverpool since December 1966,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Which Premier League games are postponed and when will they be played?

The Premier League postponed all games that were due to be played from Saturday through Monday as a mark of respect after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Further problems have been caused by security requirements around the funeral, with three more Premier League games and a Europa League match called off.
MLS
FOX Sports

Arsenal-Man City game postponed to fit in PSV match

Arsenal's postponed Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven has been rescheduled for next month after the Premier League agreed to push back the London club's midweek match against Manchester City. UEFA said the Arsenal-PSV game will be played on Oct. 20 after being postponed from Thursday because police did not...
UEFA
BBC

FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Walton & Hersham v Chatham

The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC. This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:45 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app. Walton & Hersham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool to move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool to move for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A﻿re European fixtures going ahead?

BBC Sport understands Chelsea's Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned. European football's governing body, Uefa, is satisfied all security needs around the game will be met. It is still unclear whether Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will take place...
UEFA
ESPN

Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours: Ancelotti laughs off talk of move for PSG star

Carlo Ancelotti has laughed off reports that Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint-Germain sooner than expected, saying Real Madrid's focus is on their in-form strike duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. On Tuesday the newspaper L'Equipe reported in a front page story that Mbappe's PSG contract -- signed in May when...
MLS
FOX Sports

Bayern beats Lewandowski's Barca; Liverpool gets late winner

LONDON (AP) — It doesn't seem to matter which shirt Robert Lewandowski is wearing — Bayern Munich just keeps getting the better of Barcelona either way. Bayern extended its recent dominance over the Spanish giant with a 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday to show it can cope quite well without Lewandowski, who left to join Barcelona in the offseason.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Union Berlin enjoying unfamiliar view at top of Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is reveling in the view from the top of the Bundesliga for the first time this week. “Other times will come but let us enjoy the moment,” the club wrote on Twitter after Sunday’s 1-0 win in Cologne lifted the team to the top of the German league after six matches.
SOCCER
BBC

Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time

Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Champions League roundup: Club Brugge pull off shock 4-0 win at Porto

Club Brugge pulled off a shock 4-0 victory at FC Porto to win a second successive Champions League game and go top of Group B. An early penalty converted by Ferran Jutgla was followed by two quick goals after half-time from Kamal Sowah and Andreas Skov Olsen before a late effort from teenage substitute Antonio Nusa put the seal on a massive upset.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Quick CL reunion with former teams for Lewandowski, Haaland

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski didn't expect to meet his former club so soon. Neither did Erling Haaland. After switching sides this summer, Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich with Barcelona in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, while Manchester City striker Haaland is set for a quick reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund teammates on Wednesday.
UEFA
BBC

Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou calls for resilience

Champions League, Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic. Venue: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ange Postecoglou is looking for more resilience from his Celtic team as they attempt...
UEFA
The Guardian

Juventus get shirty against Salernitana as VAR has a normal one

With all football matches from the top down to grassroots in the UK postponed over the weekend, fans of the game with no interest in cricket, golf, horse racing, rugby union, rugby league or any of the other sports that went ahead without anyone literally bursting with pomposity or self-righteous indignation had to seek their jollies elsewhere. With games on the continent taking place as usual, there were no shortage of options to put the VAR-related omnishambles of the Premier League behind them, watching matches from various leagues where it is always implemented correctly and quickly, despite there being no real need for it because foreign officials are all famously so much better than their English counterparts.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Leverkusen scores late to beat Atlético Madrid 2-0 in CL

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Struggling Bayer Leverkusen left it late to earn a welcome 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid in their Champions League group-stage game on Tuesday. Two goals in three minutes from Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby — both set up by Jeremie Frimpong — were enough for Leverkusen to claim just its second win of the season after six defeats in eight games across all competitions.
UEFA

Community Policy