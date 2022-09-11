Read full article on original website
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
First Trailer for ‘The Marvels’ Brings Brie Larson Together With Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris
Marvel Studios wrapped up their D23 Expo presentation with a look at “The Marvels,” a film that will not only be a sequel to “Captain Marvel” but also a follow-up to the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “WandaVision.”. The trailer (which is not...
EW.com
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23
Dr. Jones and his old pal Short Round finally found time for love. Harrison Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan backstage at the D23 Expo on Saturday, sharing an adorably warm embrace and posing for photos Quan later posted to Instagram.
tvinsider.com
‘SEAL Team’ Clip Goes Behind the Scenes With David Boreanaz (VIDEO)
On SEAL Team, it’s Bravo One, Jason Hayes, who takes the lead on ops. And behind the camera, the star (and executive producer) who plays him, David Boreanaz, has stepped up as well, directing six episodes (so far). TV Insider has an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features from the Season 5 DVD set, which is out on September 13, showing just that.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
TVGuide.com
MCU Timeline: Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Series Release Date Through 2025 and Beyond
The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.
tvinsider.com
Film Director Jean-Luc Godard & ‘The A-Team’ Actor Jack Ging Die
Pioneering French movie director Jean-Luc Godard and prolific television and film actor Jack Ging have died. Godard passed away at age 91. The French newspaper Liberation first reported the news of his death. Born on December 3, 1930, in Paris, France, Godard became a leading figure of the French New Wave movement, directing classic films such as Breathless (À bout de souffle), Le Petit Soldat, Vivre sa vie, Bande à part, Pierrot le Fou, Alphaville, and First Name: Carmen. His radical and politically motivated work is regarded as some of the most influential cinema in history.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
IGN
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
‘Captain America: New World Order’ Sets New Castmembers at D23
Anthony Mackie and the stars of Captain America: New World Order got a warm welcome at D23, with a number of new and old MCU actors officially announced to return to the fold. Tim Blake Nelson, who last appeared in 2008’s Incredible Hulk, will return as The Leader. Carl Lumbly is back as original super soldier Isaiah Bradley after playing him in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres, while MCU newcomer Shira Haas will play Israeli hero Sabra. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' First Trailer Teases Tim Allen's Replacement With Unlikely CameoDisney's Bob Chapek on...
Fans praise Brie Larson’s ‘legendary’ response to trolling over Captain Marvel role
Brie Larson’s recent Twitter post has been praised by Marvel fans, after the actor addressed her her future in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) during a recent interview. Larson plays Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, in the popular superhero film franchise.Beginning with her role in 2018’s Captain Marvel, Larson has faced pushback online from a small sub-set of Marvel fans, including targeted sexist harassment campaigns.When asked how long she would be playing the role, Larson told Variety: “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” Fans said they were “heartbroken” by her answer.The Academy Award-winner made...
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
Brie Larson Says She's Unsure She'll Keep Playing Captain Marvel While Seemingly Calling Out Trolls
"I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" Brie Larson said at D23 Expo when asked about continuing to play Captain Marvel Brie Larson doesn't know how long she'll be a superhero. On Saturday, Larson chatted with Variety at D23 Expo about exactly how long she expects to continue playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character. "I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want...
wegotthiscovered.com
A surprisingly nuanced take breaks down the MCU’s Captain Marvel problem
If you’ve got an internet connection and a soft spot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then there’s a distinct possibility you’ll be aware that the running battle between Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and her online detractors has been raging once again. Trolls went after the Academy...
Ironheart trailer debuts at D23 and reveals Anthony Ramos' new Marvel villain
The first teaser trailer for new Disney Plus series Ironheart was shown behind closed doors during the Marvel panel at D23, where Total Film was on the ground in LA. In the teaser, Riri (Dominique Thorne) has a suit of armor – which may belong to Tony Stark, Rhodey, or someone else entirely – and says "I want to build something like that, but better." The trailer revealed that In the Heights' Anthony Ramos is playing Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood, while Community's Jim Rash is back as his MIT character from Captain America: Civil War.
tvinsider.com
‘Shantaram’: Charlie Hunnam Is on the Run in Action-Packed Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ is giving viewers a first look at its upcoming drama Shantaram starring Sons of Anarchy alum Charlie Hunnam. Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram takes viewers on an adventure following Hunnam’s Lin Ford, a man who gets lost in the vibrant chaos of 1980s Bombay, India. As he travels in the unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from as teased in the trailer, above.
