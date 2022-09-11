The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.

