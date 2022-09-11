Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer match against Lehigh rescheduled for Oct. 18
Penn State’s match against Lehigh has been rescheduled to Oct. 18 after previously being canceled due to rain and lightning in the area. The Nittany Lions and Mountain Hawks were just 15 minutes into the first half before the game was called, with the blue and white leading 2-0 at the time.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey continues to climb up the NFHCA rankings
Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the rankings after a pair of impressive performances against then-No.12 St. Joseph's and Delaware. Although the Nittany Lions are one of seven Big Ten teams nationally ranked, Northwestern, Maryland and Iowa all rank above them. Heading into its matchup with No. 7...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball still focused on perfecting little things, despite hot start to season
Finding ways to win is crucial, and that’s just what Penn State did last weekend. With a pair of five set matches against Stanford and Oregon, the Nittany Lions relied on one another even more to stay true to their game and pull out victories against ranked opponents. The...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey player snags CHA Preseason Rookie of the Year recognition
2022 U-18 Women’s silver medalist Tessa Janecke was named CHA Preseason Rookie of the Year. Janecke represented team USA in the World Championships, where she was also named one of Team USA’s best players. Prior to Penn State, the Orangeville, Illinois, native was a captain at the North...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer cancels match against Lehigh due to inclement weather
Penn State had a chance to get back to its winning ways on Monday, but Mother Nature had other plans. The Nittany Lions’ match against Lehigh was canceled due to inclement weather in the area. The blue and white were leading the Mountain Hawks by a score of 2-0...
Digital Collegian
3 Penn State wrestlers, including 2 national champions, to compete in NWCA All-Star Classic in November
The National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic is making its return for the first time in four years on Nov. 22 in Austin, Texas, and the lineup features three Penn Staters, including two of the school’s national champions. In arguably the event’s headlining bout, the Nittany Lions’ two-time defending...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer moves back up in United Soccer Coaches poll after victory over Liberty
Penn State has reentered the top 10 ahead of its conference opener. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 8 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released Tuesday. The blue and white moved up three spots from No. 11 after defeating Liberty 2-1 last week, after dropping those same three spots the week prior.
Digital Collegian
Penn State team to compete in the final round of NBC's Capital One College Bowl
A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release. The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Tough runners, strong pass rush in store for Penn State football against Auburn
Just days remain before Penn State heads to Auburn for the second leg of a home-and-home series between the two programs. While both teams will enter Saturday at 2-0, many have given the Nittany Lions the edge despite the historically tough road environment that is Jordan-Hare Stadium. Despite nearly falling...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball shoots up the AVCA poll following a pair of ranked wins
Penn State rose in the AVCA rankings after their best weekend of the year, taking down ranked foes Stanford and Oregon. With an 8-0 record on the year, the Nittany Lions propelled themselves to No. 11 nationally after holding the No. 20 spot a week ago. It was a resilient...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces noon kickoff for Week 4 home game against Central Michigan
After beating Ohio in a noon game on Saturday, Penn State announced its next noon kickoff on Monday. As most may have already expected, the Nittany Lions will take on Central Michigan at noon on Sept. 24 in their Week 4 return to Beaver Stadium. Penn State is currently 2-0...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | The right side of the offensive line needs work
It’s challenging to find negatives within Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio. However, there’s no such thing as perfect. Three of its quarterbacks combined to complete 31 of 42 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns — none threw an interception. Its true-freshman running back, Nick Singleton, rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Nick Singleton wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week for breakout game
Following a breakout performance on Saturday against Ohio, Nick Singleton earned the first weekly honor of his collegiate career. Penn State's true freshman running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Singleton took 10 carries for 179 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. Singleton broke off touchdown runs of 70 and 44 yards as well as a 48-yard run in the 46-10 win over Ohio.
Digital Collegian
A pair of Penn State women's volleyball players received recognition from the Big Ten
It’s the gift that keeps on giving, as Penn State women’s volleyball found success in the weekly Big Ten volleyball awards. Graduate student Kashauna Williams was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week earlier Monday afternoon. Williams received the title following a strong two-match weekend, finishing with 32 kills in matches against No. 11 Stanford and No. 18 Oregon.
Digital Collegian
Reviewing the Nittany Lions’ performance against Ohio with special guest Adith Gopal | The 1-0 Podcast
In this special edition of “The 1-0 Podcast,” our co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle welcome PSU Sports Analytics Club president Adith Gopal to consult on statistics from Saturday’s game against the Ohio Bobcats. The trio first addresses the running back core, specifically quantifying freshman Nick Singleton’s...
Digital Collegian
Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio
The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room. True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey receives top-15 ranking in initial USCHO poll
With 10 days until its first matchup of the year, Penn State was picked as a top-15 team in the nation. The blue and white was ranked No. 14 in the nation by USCHO in its preseason poll. After finishing last year with an 18-10-5 record, the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Let’s Be Frank | Nick Singleton needs to be Penn State football’s starting running back
Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by The Daily Collegian’s football editor, Max Ralph. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game. Let’s be Frank, there’s at least one former 5-star Penn State signee who should be...
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Sept. 12
After the first home football game, here are events happening at Penn State and the surrounding State College area. 10 a.m. — The department of African American studies will hold a forum at Foster Auditorium in the Pattee and Paterno Library, commemorating the 200th-year anniversary of the Denmark Vesey plot until 4 p.m.
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College Bradley's Cheesesteaks and Hoagies to close after 14 years
The downtown State College Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Hoagies announced its permanent closure Monday after 14 years of operation, according to a Facebook post. The post, authored by the owner Ben Lippincott, said the business on 119 S. Pugh St. was the longest tenant on the corner of Pugh and Calder street.
