Following a breakout performance on Saturday against Ohio, Nick Singleton earned the first weekly honor of his collegiate career. Penn State's true freshman running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Singleton took 10 carries for 179 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. Singleton broke off touchdown runs of 70 and 44 yards as well as a 48-yard run in the 46-10 win over Ohio.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO