ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey continues to climb up the NFHCA rankings

Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the rankings after a pair of impressive performances against then-No.12 St. Joseph's and Delaware. Although the Nittany Lions are one of seven Big Ten teams nationally ranked, Northwestern, Maryland and Iowa all rank above them. Heading into its matchup with No. 7...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, DE
Sports
State College, PA
Sports
State
Delaware State
City
State College, PA
City
Newark, DE
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
Digital Collegian

Penn State team to compete in the final round of NBC's Capital One College Bowl

A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release. The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Simon
Digital Collegian

Penn State football film review | The right side of the offensive line needs work

It’s challenging to find negatives within Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio. However, there’s no such thing as perfect. Three of its quarterbacks combined to complete 31 of 42 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns — none threw an interception. Its true-freshman running back, Nick Singleton, rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#The Nittany Lions
Digital Collegian

Penn State football running back Nick Singleton wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week for breakout game

Following a breakout performance on Saturday against Ohio, Nick Singleton earned the first weekly honor of his collegiate career. Penn State's true freshman running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Singleton took 10 carries for 179 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. Singleton broke off touchdown runs of 70 and 44 yards as well as a 48-yard run in the 46-10 win over Ohio.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

A pair of Penn State women's volleyball players received recognition from the Big Ten

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, as Penn State women’s volleyball found success in the weekly Big Ten volleyball awards. Graduate student Kashauna Williams was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week earlier Monday afternoon. Williams received the title following a strong two-match weekend, finishing with 32 kills in matches against No. 11 Stanford and No. 18 Oregon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio

The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room. True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Collegian

Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Sept. 12

After the first home football game, here are events happening at Penn State and the surrounding State College area. 10 a.m. — The department of African American studies will hold a forum at Foster Auditorium in the Pattee and Paterno Library, commemorating the 200th-year anniversary of the Denmark Vesey plot until 4 p.m.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy