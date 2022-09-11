ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

247Sports

Alabama State Game Was More Significant Beyond the End Zones

This article was written by BRO user LaVant Wooten. Reading some comments on the BRO Premium Football Forum about Saturday's game against Alabama State, some minor commentary about playing an FCS school (I also questioned it when this game was scheduled), and the usual write-ups about the game by the BRO staff, I wanted to share a little insight.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Rich McGlynn named interim Athletics Director for Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A temporary replacement has been selected to fill the vacancy left with the resignation of Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene. According to a news release from the university, Rich McGlynn has been named Auburn University’s interim Athletic Director. The announcement was made in a news release from Auburn University President Christopher […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Things you should never do at a college football tailgate

The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory

Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man’s homicide case re-instated after Supreme Court overturns “year-and-a-day rule”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man’s 2017 homicide case has been re-instated after the “year-and-a-day rule,” which only allowed homicide prosecutions if the victim died within a year and a day of the crime, was overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. “By the Supreme Court’s denial of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
FOX54 News

Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest

A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students

The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. No additional details were provided. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why

Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee University rolls out new virtual health tool

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has unveiled a new tool that allows for extended access to primary care services. The institution partnered with virtual health company OnMed for an on-campus care station. The new platform is not only available to students, faculty and staff. It’s also accessible at no...
TUSKEGEE, AL

