Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa
Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska
Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
College football predictions Week 3: Picks for Auburn vs. Penn State, Miami at Texas A&M and other top games
Coming off one of the wildest college football weekends we can remember with a rash of upsets, Week 3 across the top 25 has a chance to offer several more unexpected results as we finish up the first quarter of the season. The Sun Belt's trio of memorable wins significantly altered the national rankings and put the spotlight on major programs needed bounce-back wins in a big way.
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
How to Watch: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State channel, stream, game time
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to move to 3-0 as they welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Hogs have won all seven of the matchups to this point.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Tuesday's practice
Following two strong showings to open the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs entered Monday ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Still, there's plenty for the Bulldogs to accomplish this fall, with the latest challenge coming in the team's first SEC game of the season. No. 1 Georgia (2-0, 0-0...
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Receiver's response to drama begs the question: Can WVU do the same?
Right or wrong, it was Bryce Ford-Wheaton who was attached to West Virginia's season-opening loss to Pitt, and whether the Mountaineers can begin to rebound from an 0-2 start in Saturday's home game against Towson will again trace back to Ford-Wheaton.
Past recruiting battles between South Carolina and Georgia
The previous coaching staff at South Carolina battled with Georgia for a handful of recruits who are listed on the Bulldogs depth chart.
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Montana State Bobcats
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road for a short drive north to Portland's Providence Park to host the Montana State Bobcats. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
Bowl Projections: Oregon a popular choice for two specific bowl games
The No. 24 ranked Oregon Ducks go into a showdown of Top 25 programs this weekend in Autzen when they play host to visiting No. 12 BYU. The game will have the nation's eyes on it as the Ducks will get a second-chance at a Top 25 opponent and hope to prove they are one of the nation's top teams, while the Cougars, they'll be looking for another Top 25 win and yet another chance at propelling their own program into the New Year's Six and College Football Playoff discussion.
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
PODCAST: Predicting No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU
What are the major storylines for this weekend's Top 25 matchup between the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars? How do we see this game playing out on either side of the football? Who could decide this outcome? What are the final picks from our staff?
Expert Pick: Mississippi State At LSU
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Chris Hassel to share their expert pick for Mississippi State at LSU.
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
Oregon's injury status vs BYU and its prep for the Cougars
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on some players dealing with rehab ahead of BYU, plus his thoughts on Oregon's preparation for the Cougars.
