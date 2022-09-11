Read full article on original website
Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
Ironically, in the Cowboys’ 2021 Wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, Prescott voiced support of the fans who threw trash at the refs, later apologizing for his comments.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Jimmy G to Big D? No Dak Prescott; Cowboys Should Make Trade Call on QB Garoppolo
The Dallas Cowboys will now have to go the next six to eight weeks without Dak Prescott at quarterback.
Peter Schrager makes huge Dallas Cowboys statement on GMFB after terrible week one loss and Dak Prescott injury
PETER SCHRAGER made a bold statement about the Dallas Cowboys on Good Morning Football. The Cowboys were hammered by Tampa Bay 19-3 on home soil on Sunday night. And they lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least six weeks with a thumb injury. Dallas were favored to win the...
NFL
Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'
Dallas Cowboys fans are already in the dumps after a Week 1 loss, which included a thumb injury to Dak Prescott that will force the quarterback to the sideline for at least the next several weeks. Adding to Dallas's depression was that the Cowboys didn't look good before Prescott got...
Former Bucs WR Michael Clayton takes 'bucket list' job at Plant City HS
There’s a trend going on around Tampa Bay area high schools — they’re hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers as head coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leaves game with hand injury
Things may have just gotten worse for the Dallas Cowboys. In a miserable offensive performance where the team hasn’t been able to muster a drive since the one that opened the game, now the QB is hurt. Dak Prescott banged his hand on a defender’s helmet midway through the fourth quarter.
Dallas Cowboys Owner Provides Timetable on Return of Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott could be back sooner than expected.
NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
The Commanders worked out DL Benning Potoa’e. He was later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson) Commanders released S Ferrod Gardner from their practice squad. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return prior to Week 9, with the team currently planning to start QB Cooper Rush this Sunday against the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Not Be Taking the Field Anytime Soon
Although we were never the biggest NFL fans, there's something about the 2022 season that has us more enthusiastic than ever before. The first week of competition kicked off on Sept. 11, with the Sunday schedule concluding in an intense matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys Fall to 0-7
After last night’s win over the Cowboys, there remains only one quarterback ahead of Brady. That is to say, in terms of win streaks against America’s Team. Brady is now 7-0 vs the Cowboys and tied with legendary Browns QB Frank Ryan. The QB ahead of Brady is...
NFL Fans Hurl Trash at Dallas Cowboys Player During Sunday Night Football Game
NFL fans went after a Dallas Cowboys player during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb in the fourth quarter and could miss up to two months of action because he will need surgery. As Prescott was leaving the field early, fans were seen throwing trash at him.
