ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

Related
detroitlions.com

Karl Schmugge of Michigan Lutheran Seminary named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #3

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Karl Schmugge of Michigan Lutheran Seminary the week three recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Schmugge's Cardinals played their 1st home game of the season and came out with a convincing 58-6 victory over Tri-Valley Conference, West II division foe St. Louis. Michigan Lutheran Seminary is currently ranked No. 9 in Division 8. On Friday, September 16, the Cardinals host 1-2 Midland Bullock Creek.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit

“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swift#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Detroit Lions Ltd
The Ann Arbor News

2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?

I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Abandoned 1915 High School & College: Detroit, Michigan

The old Highland Park Community College & High School is nestled in the brush and overgrowth on Glendale Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. The building sits deserted with apparently no upkeep, filled with massive junk and graffiti (the swimming pool actually looks like someone tried to fill it with all sorts of stuff like desks and other student items).
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan

Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
DEARBORN, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Jojo’s ShakeBAR Announces Grand Opening in Detroit on September 24, 2022

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is the next-generation restaurant and bar, taking over The District Detroit at 88 W Columbia St., as the go-to spot before and after those Red Wings and Tigers games, or shows at Fox Theatre. JoJo’s fully immersive dining experience offers the perfect date night, unique group outing, or fun family affair. Grounded in nostalgia, JoJo’s ShakeBAR will leave kids in awe and transport adults back to the 80s/90s with arcade game tables and a walk-up window for sports fans on the run. JoJo’s will open on September 24th bringing over-the-top Biggie Shakes, classic diner fare, and elaborate cocktails to Columbia Street.
DETROIT, MI
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
ROMULUS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit demolition company OK'd to bid on city work after inspector general investigation

Detroit’s Inspector General has concluded that a demolition company that was once under investigation for questionable business conduct is again eligible to bid on city work. Inspector General Ellen Ha suspended Inner City Contracting on June 21 to determine whether the company fraudulently obtained documentation to be awarded Detroit Based Business (DBB), Detroit Small Business (DSB), and Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) certifications, which offer advantages in the bidding process. Based on the evidence Ha analyzed, the...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy