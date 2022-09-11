Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native, hairstylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy award-winning series shares passion for healthy hair
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Detroit’s very own Lizzo won big at Monday’s Emmy Awards. Her show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, won in the best competition program category. RuPaul’s Drag Race has won in that category consecutively since 2018. The head of hair for the series,...
detroitlions.com
Karl Schmugge of Michigan Lutheran Seminary named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #3
Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Karl Schmugge of Michigan Lutheran Seminary the week three recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Schmugge's Cardinals played their 1st home game of the season and came out with a convincing 58-6 victory over Tri-Valley Conference, West II division foe St. Louis. Michigan Lutheran Seminary is currently ranked No. 9 in Division 8. On Friday, September 16, the Cardinals host 1-2 Midland Bullock Creek.
diehardsport.com
Father Of Five-Star QB Recruit Hinting A Decision Is Near Following Michigan Visit?
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis and his family visited Ann Arbor for the third time recently as the five-star recruit was in for the Hawaii game. The father of Davis posted the following pic on social media:. It should be noted that the elder Davis is donning a profile picture that...
visitdetroit.com
Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit
“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
Detroit News
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
fox2detroit.com
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
Detroit News
The legendary 'Rain Man' Buick Roadmaster resides in Detroit and is still raising autism awareness
Southfield — One of Hollywood’s most famous cars, the 1949 Buick Roadmaster that Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman drove in the movie “Rain Man,” has found a home in Detroit. And, true to its movie heritage, it’s making a difference for autistic children. Hoffman played...
Detroit News
Detroit rapper taps TikTok fame in bid to buy block where he grew up
Detroit — Rapper Tray Little is using a social media app in his bid to fulfill a dream of not just buying back his childhood home, but the entire block on the city's northwest side where he grew up. While Little is far from acquiring the dozen vacant homes...
ClickOnDetroit.com
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?
I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
visitdetroit.com
10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County
Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
Abandoned 1915 High School & College: Detroit, Michigan
The old Highland Park Community College & High School is nestled in the brush and overgrowth on Glendale Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. The building sits deserted with apparently no upkeep, filled with massive junk and graffiti (the swimming pool actually looks like someone tried to fill it with all sorts of stuff like desks and other student items).
12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan
Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
michiganchronicle.com
Jojo’s ShakeBAR Announces Grand Opening in Detroit on September 24, 2022
JoJo’s ShakeBAR is the next-generation restaurant and bar, taking over The District Detroit at 88 W Columbia St., as the go-to spot before and after those Red Wings and Tigers games, or shows at Fox Theatre. JoJo’s fully immersive dining experience offers the perfect date night, unique group outing, or fun family affair. Grounded in nostalgia, JoJo’s ShakeBAR will leave kids in awe and transport adults back to the 80s/90s with arcade game tables and a walk-up window for sports fans on the run. JoJo’s will open on September 24th bringing over-the-top Biggie Shakes, classic diner fare, and elaborate cocktails to Columbia Street.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
Detroit demolition company OK'd to bid on city work after inspector general investigation
Detroit’s Inspector General has concluded that a demolition company that was once under investigation for questionable business conduct is again eligible to bid on city work. Inspector General Ellen Ha suspended Inner City Contracting on June 21 to determine whether the company fraudulently obtained documentation to be awarded Detroit Based Business (DBB), Detroit Small Business (DSB), and Detroit Headquartered Business (DHB) certifications, which offer advantages in the bidding process. Based on the evidence Ha analyzed, the...
fox2detroit.com
Car thieves target Metro Detroit assembly plants
Car thieves are going after vehicles parked at assembly plants. On Tuesday, they hit Flat Rock Assembly Plant and the Stellantis truck plant.
